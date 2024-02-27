jaanalisette

Twilio Investors Suffered A Post-Earnings Decline

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) investors suffered a harsh reality as Twilio posted its fourth-quarter earnings release in mid-February 2024. I urged investors to be wary about chasing further upside in TWLO in my previous article in late December, as I anticipated, its buying momentum could stall. My caution panned out as TWLO has declined nearly 25% since my article, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY).

New Twilio CEO Khozema Shipchandler informed investors Twilio's customer engagement platform is undergoing a strategic review. In addition, the company also recorded impairment charges of $286M relating to its previous Segment acquisition. Consequently, Twilio's attempt to move toward a higher-margin business hasn't worked well as the company explores its options.

With the departure of Twilio co-founder and ex-CEO Jeff Lawson from Twilio's management and board, investors are likely expecting significant changes, including a sale of non-core assets. Twilio management underscored that the Twilio Segment business is "strategic" for the company. However, Wall Street analysts aren't so sure, suggesting "all options are on the table." Shipchandler highlighted that investors should expect an update in early March regarding the completion of its operational review. Twilio also withheld its full-year outlook, likely leading to significant post-earnings downside volatility. With the anticipated completion of its business review, investors should also expect a revised outlook from management, including its long-term modeling.

Despite its relatively attractive valuation, TWLO investors seem to have de-rated the stock. While it's possible that divesting Twilio's non-core assets could unlock shareholder value as it sheds its underperforming units, it could also impact its nascent AI efforts. Given how the AI hype has driven related stocks over the past year, Twilio must ensure it stays onside with the AI narrative. Buying sentiments have leaned significantly toward stocks with substantial AI exposure, as seen with Nvidia (NVDA). As a result, investors will likely assess whether management thinks Twilio Segment is indeed strategic as it contemplates ways to rejuvenate its underperformance.

Uncertainties With Twilio Segment

Does the company need the Twilio Segment to improve? I believe so. While Twilio's communications business has continued to drive 93% of its Q4 revenue base, Segment posted an adjusted gross margin of 74.4%, well above Twilio's corporate average of 52%. Given the inherent gross margin disadvantage of its communications business compared to its pure-play SaaS peers, Twilio must depend on Segment to deliver margin accretion.

However, the unit's relative underperformance has continued to drag down Twilio's path toward higher profitability, as it posted an adjusted operating margin of -24.6%, well below Twilio's corporate average of 16% in Q4. With Twilio management committed to achieving GAAP profitability, the good old days of growth at all costs are likely a thing of the past with the departure of Lawson. However, Twilio must present what can help it drive further operating leverage gains if it decides to untether its Segment business. Moreover, the strategic value of the business suggests it could strengthen other companies with robust CRM platforms, such as Salesforce (CRM) or Adobe (ADBE). As a result, I believe the market is justified in de-rating TWLO to reflect significantly increased execution risks attributed to the uncertainties of its Segment business.

Significant pessimism is likely baked into its valuation, with TWLO assigned a "B+" valuation grade and supported by an "A-" growth grade. As a result, TWLO can still bottom out at the current levels, even as we head into the conclusion of its business review.

Is TWLO A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

TWLO price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

With TWLO revisiting levels seen in November 2023, I assessed that buying sentiments returned last week. If dip-buyers can help TWLO consolidate constructively at the current levels, it can avoid falling back toward its October 2023 lows. Consequently, it should maintain TWLO's nascent medium-term uptrend bias, auguring well for a follow-on recovery. High-conviction investors willing to capitalize on the recent uncertainties to buy ahead of the conclusion of Twilio's business review can consider adding exposure.

Rating: Upgrade to Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

