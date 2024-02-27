Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fiverr: Unpacking Near-Term Headwinds, Finding Long-Term Value

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
20 Followers

Summary

  • After explosive growth during the pandemic, Fiverr’s revenue grew 7% in 2023 and is expected to grow just 6% in 2024, based on company guidance.
  • FVRR is facing transitionary headwinds as it transforms its customer base and service offerings while driving profitability in an uncertain economic environment.
  • Despite all doubts, AI was a net positive for the Company in 2023 and will be an even bigger growth driver in the future.
  • Fiverr has a strong balance sheet, turned profitable on a GAAP basis, and delivered an impressive $82 million free cash flow in 2023.
  • With a fair value range of $27 to $50, FVRR presents an attractive opportunity for investors with a 3-to-5-year investment horizon.

Asian Graphic designer working in office. Artist Creative Designer Illustrator Graphic Skill Concept.

Filmstax

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) is an online marketplace that connects freelancers offering digital services with clients seeking to outsource tasks or projects. Founded in 2010, the company has grown into a global platform facilitating transactions across various categories such as graphic design, writing, programming, digital

This article was written by

Stock Research Platform profile picture
Stock Research Platform
20 Followers
Stock Research Platform (SRP) is run by an experienced full-time CFO and equity investor with a passion for researching stocks to find asymmetric investment opportunities. SRP is screening the market for companies with a strong balance sheet, a sustainable growth pathway, and a valuation that offers significant upside potential with limited downside risk. SRP articles reflect the author's personal opinion on stocks at the time of research, and are not investment advice. Everyone’s investment goals and risk tolerance are different, so please do your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FVRR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FVRR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FVRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FVRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.