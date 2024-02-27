hapabapa

Back in January, I took Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “Hold” after a 35% run from my original April “Buy” write-up, saying the company would face higher expectations. With the stock down about -20% since then, let’s catch up on its most-recent earnings report.

Company Profile

As a refresher, TWLO is a cloud communication platform company that operates in two segments. Its Communications segment has three usage-based products: programmable messaging, programmable voice, and its second-factor authentication product Verify. The segment’s SendGrid Email API, which helps bulk emails reach their in-box destinations, meanwhile, is sold via subscriptions.

Its Segment segment, formerly called Data & Applications, is home to its subscription-based customer data infrastructure product.

Q4 Results

For its most-recent quarter, TWLO reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 5% versus a year ago. Organic revenue rose 8%. That topped the analyst consensus calling for revenue of $1.04 billion.

Adjusted net income was $158.5 million, or 86 cents, versus $41.1 million, or 22 cents, a year earlier. That topped the consensus by 28 cents.

The company ended the quarter with more than 305,000 active customers, an increase of 5% year over year. The company lost about 1,000 active customers in the quarter. Net dollar retention came in to 102%, which was up from 101% in Q3 and down from 110% a year ago.

TWLO’s Communication segment saw its revenue rise 5%, or 8% on an organic basis, to $1.00 billion. Segment (formerly Data & Application) revenue, meanwhile, increased 4%, to $75.0 million.

Gross margins came in at 49.4% versus 47.0% a year ago. Adjusted gross margin was 52.4%, up 190 basis points from a year ago from 50.5%. Adjusted gross margins in its Communication segment were 50.7%, while Segment gross margins came in at 74.4%.

The company generated $222.5 million in operating cash flow in the quarter, and $414.8 million for the year. Free cash flow came in at $210.9 million for the quarter and $363.5 million for the year.

Looking ahead, TWLO guided for Q1 revenue of between $$1.025-1.035 billion, representing growth of 2-3% and organic growth of 5-6%. The company divested its IoT business in June and its ValueFirst business in July. Analysts were looking for revenue of $1.08 billion.

It is projecting adjusted income from operations of $120-130 million, or 56-60 cents per share.

The company said it would not provide full-year guidance until it is finished an operational review of its Segment segment, which it expects to report in March.

Discussing Segment on its Q4 earnings call, CEO Khozema Shipchandler said:

“So on Segment, I mean, some of the indicators that we're looking at is sequential bookings and we did see improvement in Q4. But as we alluded to, it's not exactly where we'd like it to be. And I think just the overall pace of the improvements that we were anticipating and that we would expect of ourselves, they're just kind of not meeting our expectations. I think we've also seen consistent win rates over the course of the year. And again, we did see a modest improvement in the win rate in Q4. And notably, Q4 was sort of our best new logo bookings performance as well, actually since 2021. And so we feel pretty good about that, at least in terms of trajectory, but again, have work to do. And then just finally, it's the #1 CDP, at least based on the most recent report by market share as determined by IDC. And we think that just based on what we've been able to do with it in CustomerAI and how we can expand it across our Segment product portfolio that there's just more that we can do there. But as we said, it's strategically important, but we definitely do think we can do a better job in terms of running that part of the business.”

This was a pretty lackluster quarter from TWLO with the company’s Segment division putting up much weaker growth than expected. The 2020 acquisition was supposed to be a growth driver, but is now growing less than its core business, which is a huge disappointment. TWLO bought Segment for $3.2 billion, and it ended 2023 with a $300 million annual revenue runrate growing 4%. That is certainly not the growth TWLO was projecting when it bought the company to help transform itself into a customer engagement platform. At the same time, TWLO’s core business continues to see pressure from crypto customers, while it lost active customers in the quarter.

One positive to take from the quarter was that net dollar-based retention did tick up sequentially from 101% in Q3 to 102% in Q4. There was a risk of it falling below 100%, but at least for one quarter it did stabilize after a continued march downward. TWLO also continues to generate a lot of cash and its focus on profitability has been working.

Valuation

Since TWLO overall doesn't have SaaS-type gross margins, I prefer to value the company on an EV/gross profit metric. On this front, it trades at 3.2x the approximate $2.2 billion in gross profit it will generate in 2024.

On an EBITDA basis, it trades at 8.7x the 2024 estimates of $797.7 million, and 7.9x the 2025 estimate of $882.8 million.

It is projected to grow revenue by 4.5% this year, and 9.3% in 2025.

Given its growth rate and focus on profitability, I’d value the stock between 9-11x EBITDA, or 4-4.5x gross profits. The EBITDA method values the stock between $63-$73, while the gross profit way values it between $68-74.

Conclusion

Growth continues to be an issue for TWLO, and its big acquisition from a few years ago to ignite growth has turned into a flop. The company may look to sell Segment, although if it does, it will be at a big loss, and the company is already flush with a lot of cash on its balance sheet.

TWLO also continues to be in the crosshairs of some activist investors, and its recent results could force some change. One of the activist investors, just requested the company initiate a massive $3 billion buyback.

Meanwhile, expectations have once again been lowered for the firm. Going private to fix its issues could be a good move for the firm.

With the stock falling and its valuation once again attractive, I’m going to upgrade the stock to a “Buy.” My target is $73, down from a prior target of $79 given its lackluster operational performance and, as such, assigning a lower multiple to the stock.

The biggest risks to TWLO are its net dollar retention falling below 100%. With a usage-based model for much of its business, less customer usage from a tougher economic environment could push usage down. Another risk will be what happens with Segment and how TWLO handles its operational review of the business and what its plans for the business are.