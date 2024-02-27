Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Twilio: Lackluster Results, But Upgrading On Valuation

Feb. 27, 2024 3:57 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.01K Followers

Summary

  • Twilio reported lackluster Q4 results, as its Segment division was weak.
  • The company is struggling with igniting growth, but it is throwing off a lot of cash and is focusing on profitability.
  • With lowered expectations and activists involved, TWLO once again looked attractively valued.
San Jose Mineta International Airport Terminal Building

hapabapa

Back in January, I took Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to “Hold” after a 35% run from my original April “Buy” write-up, saying the company would face higher expectations. With the stock down about -20% since then, let’s catch up on its most-recent earnings

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
4.01K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TWLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.