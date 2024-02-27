Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marco Fantozzi as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

sarayut Thaneerat/Moment via Getty Images

Valuation Summary

Valuation Summary Table (Author, Company reports)

Executive Summary

Nufarm Ltd (OTCPK:NUFMF)/(ASX:NUF) Australian-based agricultural chemical company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of crop protection products. Nufarm operates globally and provides a range of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to farmers for the protection of crops. A majority of NUFMF's revenue comes from Crop Protection products, plus there is the growing Nuseed business unit, which provides new agriculture technologies. The Australian ASX listing of Nufarm Ltd is being recommended as a BUY with a price target of $6.30 from its current price of $5.47. A discounted free cash flow to firm model was employed. It includes a FCF margin exit multiple matrix as a scenario analysis. The price target represents a 15% gain as of February 13, 2024. The expectation is that demand for agriculture will increase globally as populations increase and the amount of farmable land plateaus.

Investment Thesis

Demographics: The current global population is 8.1 billion, with projections from the United Nations predicting a global population of 8.3 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050. The United Nations also projects growth in global agrifood demand to be greater than the growth in the global population (1.3% and 0.8% annually, respectively). Higher yielding crops will be needed to feed the growing population as a result. Nufarm's crop protection and hybrid seed products will help farmers maintain or improve crop yields over time.

Growing Business Segment: Nufarm's Crop Protection business is relatively stable year to year. Average revenue growth is 5% p.a. through market cycles. In contrast, Nuseed is a growing business segment, focusing on agriculture technologies. Nuseed revenues have been increasing by 13% (on average) since the business unit began. Its current product line includes Omega-3 oil for fisheries (produced from plants), and hybrid seeds for a select few crops that produce much less carbon. These crops are Canola, Sunflowers, Sorghum (livestock feed and flour), and Carinata (a non-food crop grown between main crops to help protect land, sequester carbon, and regenerate soil). While Nuseed is currently 11% of Nufarm's overall business, estimates put Nuseed as a 30% contributor to revenue by 2030. There is also a possibility that Nuseed may be carved out into a separate entity in the future.

Global Weather Patterns: El Nino and La Nina cycles impact global climate with changes in sea surface temperatures. El Nino contributes to warming, while La Nina contributes to cooling. According to the National Ocean Services, the average duration of a mature El Nino or La Nina event is about 9 to 12 months. El Nino occurs more frequently. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) states we are currently in an El Nino cycle, which consists of drier years (less rainfall). As climate change impacts increase, the CPC states these cycles could elongate.

Revenue Mapping

The Oceanic Nino Index (ONI) is used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to classify El Nino and La Nina cycles. Index values above 0.5 degrees are defined as El Nino, while values below -0.5 degrees are La Nina. Mapping the Index values by year, we can see that we are clearly entering an El Nino cycle in 2023-2024. The previous El Nino cycle was 2015-2016.

Running 3-month Mean ONI Values (Charting by Author)

Charting the median ONI values (see below) per year shows the magnitude of each cycle. Red indicates El Nino; blue indicates La Nina. Current ONI Index values show a significant El Nino cycle in progress. If we overlay Nufarm's revenue by year (green), we observed a lagged effect from the El Nino cycle, resulting in an increase in revenue. Based on this information, we could expect NUFMF's revenue growth to spike above its 7% long-term average in the next 12-24 months.

Median ONI vs NUF Revenue Lag (Charting by Author and Company Reports)

Business Segments

Nufarm has essentially two business streams; the Crop Protection stream and Nuseed stream.

Crop Protection

As a proportion of revenue, Crop Protection is 89% of the entire business across APAC, Europe and America (about evenly split - see table below). Crop Protection sells a variety of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to farmers for the protection of crops.

Nuseed has been a smaller part of the business, but has grown by double digits most years (discussed further down).

Historical Revenue, EBIT Margin, and Asset Turnover Tables (Company Annual Reports, Tabulation and Calculation by Author)

The regionally diversified revenue has helped Nufarm maintain a steady overall growth rate of 7% on average per annum, while regional demand moves in cycles. For example: when APAC revenue growth was negative in 2019, America and Europe picked up the slack. This reversed the next year (however, we need to consider base effects and COVID-19).

Revenue and EBIT Growth Rates (Company Financials, Calculation by Author)

This is not unexpected, as agricultural demand is cyclical, depending on the season in various parts of the world. As a note for the reader, Nufarm restated their financial year-end of 2020 to end in September to more accurately reflect their business. The financial statements results are stronger in their second half, but this is less pronounced than before.

Nuseed

As the fastest segment of the Nufarm business, Nuseed provides renewed growth and upside in the valuation. Nuseed is currently 11% of Nufarm revenue and growing at a long-term average of 13% per annum. Over the last 3 years, the business grew by 26%. Forecasting Nuseed using a 26% revenue growth rate (tapering to 13%) while keeping the other business units growing at their respective long-term averages, Nuseed becomes a 30% contributor to Nufarm revenue by 2030.

Nuseed Revenue as % Nufarm Total Revenue (Company Annual Reports, Forecast by Author (purple))

The capital efficiency (asset turnover) of Nuseed is currently 0.55, this is the highest Nuseed has achieved in its history but still below the firm ratio of 0.77. All of Nufarm's business units are capital-intensive, with only APAC and American business regions displaying asset turnover ratios above 1.0. Europe's asset turnover ratio is around the firm average.

Nuseed hybrid crops have multiple steps in production and long lead times for new products. Most of the current seed product line is focused on the production of oils (plant-based Omega-3, Canola, Sunflower, Sorghum, and Carinata).

One particular crop, Carinata, has higher future prospects. Carinata is a dual-purpose crop; a non-food crop grown between main crops to sequester carbon and regenerate the soil. The Carinate harvest can also be used as a biofuel. In 2022, Nuseed and BP (British Petroleum) entered into a 10-year strategic agreement for Nuseed to accelerate the expansion of its Carinata sustainable production program, and BP will purchase the oil to process or sell into growing markets.

Depending on the future demand for biofuels, Carinata biofuel could be a meaningful alternative in the energy transition and a future growth area for Nufarm.

February 2024 Earnings Call

In the results update in early February (recording here), Nufarm spoke to the opportunities for growth that relate to the Nuseed business. In particular, the commercialisation of the Carinata crop for biofuel and renewable energy, referencing their partnership with British Petroleum. CEO Greg Hunt further emphasised the Carinata crop as an aviation fuel source in the future.

Earnings from seed technology grew 67% year-on-year and represented more than 20% of group EBITDA. This is a fantastic result, beating historical growth rates for the Nuseed business.

Regarding the future of Nufarm, management confirmed two things: 1) Nufarm is committed to its FY26 aspirations and has no intention to be bought out, and 2) Management outcomes and REM are tied to those aspirations. This is a positive sign. Given the current growth rate of the Nuseed business, it would be a surprise if Nufarm were to accept takeover offers.

Competitive Moat

According to Morningstar, Nufarm does not have a competitive moat as its "return on invested capital has historically failed to meet the weighted average cost of capital" due to competition and lack of pricing power. While I agree in part, Nufarm does have a strong branding presence (especially in Australia) and I do not believe Morningstar's assessment takes into account the future outlook of the Nuseed business.

One of the largest players, Nutrien, competes with Nufarm in agriculture and fertiliser products. However, Nutrien has many more segments outside of its core business (insurance, farming finance, wool, cattle). Nufarm by comparison, is a specialist and is innovating with Nuseed along its core competency.

A local Australian competitor, Incitec Pivot, has business segments in mining, explosives and agriculture. Again Nufarm is a specialist in the space and holds significant market share in Australia.

I believe the market is pricing in Nufarm's growth prospects. If we look at multiples, the market is pushing the PE multiple to 16x earnings, while competitors are trading around 11-13x. Aside from my view that PE ratios can be spurious, it does give an indication that the market is putting a premium on Nufarm versus competitors.

Management

Company diversity is higher than competitors, with 38% of women on the board compared to 23%. Women in executive positions are also higher than competitors (29% vs. 13% respectively). The average tenure on the board is 3.4 years, which is lower than the industry average of 6 years. Gregory Hunt, CEO, has been in his position for 8 years, which speaks to the stability of management and a consistent strategic vision.

In terms of governance, the Chair and CEO are separate people, which is usually viewed positively by the market. Regarding alignment, 7% of NUFMF executives are shareholders. This is much lower than the industry peer group of 42%. However, a majority of the shares are held by institutional entities (through the prime broking firms). A predominantly institutional backing is always looked upon favourably by the market. Lastly, many of the directors and executives receive shares as incentives for STI and LTI goals, which increases alignment to shareholders.

Debt

Nufarm is a capital-intensive business. They have various leases and debt facilities, the two largest being an $ 800 million revolving asset-based lending credit facility, maturing in November 2027, and a US$ 350 million senior unsecured note with a 5% fixed coupon.

Their latest FY23 results showed a Net Debt to EBITDA increase from 0.8x in FY22 to 1.9x in FY23. They also maintained their dividend from FY22 to FY23 (10 cents per share). Nufarm has shown itself to be an astute capital allocator in the past, so the level of debt is not a major concern.

Valuation

A valuation was conducted using Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) and a matrix incorporating the Free Cash Flow (FCF) margin. FCFF was reached via EBIT less any reinvestment. The reinvestment amount was based on the sales-to-capital ratio, which was calculated to be 1.20 (Sales/(BV of Equity + BV of Debt less Cash). WACC was calculated as 8.73%, using a risk-free rate of 3.50%, and Equity Risk Premiums based on the weighted revenues of NUFMF by operating region.

Part of the (FCFF) valuation output (see below) is the FCF to Sales margin, calculated to be 5.0%. The model also calculated an average 10-year revenue growth rate of 6.9%, which is close to the historical long-term growth rate of 7%. The share price target of $6.30 is a 15% gain on the current share price and is in line with the upper band of consensus estimates from Bloomberg.

The matrix displays the combination of 10-year revenue growth rates and FCF margins used to generate a range of target share prices. Looking at the table below, a $6.30 share price is at the lower end of the matrix and assumes a lower FCF margin than NUFMF's current FCF margin. This indicates the possibility of higher upside. The lowest share price in the matrix is $4.9, which is not far below today's price.

FCF to Revenue Margin Matrix (Author and Company Reports)

The model's standard revenue growth rate begins at 15% in the first year and then tapers to a terminal growth rate of 3% (see below). However, a manual override has been added to simulate the cyclicality of the business through the El Nino and La Nina cycles. For example, a negative revenue growth rate of -4% in Year 3 which then begins a new cycle in Year 4. The magnitude of the cyclicality in revenue growth moderates over time.

Below is the 10-year (FCFF) valuation that generates the initial $6.30 per share valuation.

DCF Valuation (Author and company reports) Share price based on DCF Valuation (Author and company reports)

Risks

Slow Growth - NUFMF has grown at an average rate of 7% per year. Over the long term, we expect the Nuseed business to grow as a proportion of the group and lead to an increase in share price. However, Nuseed's edge for new products comes from research and development (R&D), which is inherently time intensive. Investments in R&D could result in successful products, but may take longer than expected, delaying time to market. NUFMF recently did not provide guidance for FY24, introducing uncertainty. NUFMF stated that it expects trading to be challenged in H1 CY24, with a return to growth in H2. Adoption of Biofuel - Carinata as a dual-purpose crop is potentially one of the main future drivers of growth for the Nuseed business. Plus, a potential contributor to the energy transition. Current global demand for biofuels is 6% of global transport energy demand, as per a 2022 report from the International Energy Agency. The contribution of biofuels to transport is expected to double to 9% by 2030. However, if global adoption and demand were to decrease over time, this would materially impact the growth profile of Nuseed. However, the strategic agreement with BP may mitigate this risk. Capital Inefficiency Risk - This affects the whole business but Nuseed in particular, as a growing segment. NUFMF is capital intensive and has periods when the asset base increases. If the capital efficiency of assets is not maintained, this will affect margins and the commerciality of the Nuseed business. Commodity Price Volatility - Nufarm is exposed to fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and commodities used in the production of its agricultural chemicals. Changes in the prices of key inputs may impact the profit margins. Market and Climate Event Risk - Fluctuations in demand for agricultural products, changes in farming practices, or shifts in global economic conditions could impact demand for NUFMF products. If extreme weather events wipe out farmland and other crops, the land becomes arid and unusable for a couple of years. Nufarm could be affected both positively and negatively by events such as these. Positive, as other farmers seek Nufarm products more after extreme weather events. Negative, as Nuseed itself farms crops to provide hybrid seeds and oils to customers. Damage to Nufarm's own crops reduces the volume of available products to sell.

Conclusion

NUFMF, while not the sexiest stock, has been a steady compounder at 6-7% growth per annum. Now, in my view, global demand for agrifood (with an increasing population), climate tailwinds from an El Nino cycle, and the incredible speed of growth from the Nuseed business are key drivers in the stock's future growth above its long-term average. In particular, Nuseed is providing new revenue streams that are accelerating faster than other business units. Recommended as a BUY with a target share price of $6.30, equalling a 15% gain.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.