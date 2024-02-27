sefa ozel

Brief Review Of Zoom Video's Q4 2023 Earnings

In Q4 FY-2024, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) generated revenues and normalized EPS of $1.146B and $1.42, beating consensus street estimates on both top and bottom lines.

SeekingAlpha

Back in November 2023, Zoom's management had guided for Q4 revenues of $1.125-1.13B (growth of 1% y/y) and normalized EPS of $1.13-1.15 per share. With the results coming in better-than-expected [less-worse-than feared], Mr. Market has sent ZM stock soaring by ~10% in after-hours. But, will this pop last? Let's dig deeper into the numbers to reach an informed decision on ZM stock.

As I see it, Zoom's revenue beat was driven by ~5% y/y growth in its "Enterprise" segment and record-low average monthly churn of 3.0% in its "Online" segment.

While Zoom's "Enterprise" segment is still in deceleration mode, the company is still adding customers and extracting higher revenues from existing customers, albeit at a slower pace.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

While the recent stabilization in its "Online" business [record low churn of 3%] looks promising, Zoom's "Enterprise" segment revenue growth slowed further to ~5% y/y in Q4 FY 2024 (versus ~7.5% y/y growth in Q3 FY2024) as Zoom's Enterprise customer count grew to 220.4K (+3.47% y/y, +0.32% q/q) and TTM net retention rate for enterprise customers moderated down to 101% (from 105% in Q3 FY2024 and 109% in Q2 FY2024).

According to Zoom's management, the macroeconomic environment is still taking a toll on its business, especially in EMEA and APAC markets. The net retention rates are likely to trough sometime this year; however, they are set to go lower before the predicted recovery.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

Amid a post-COVID normalization, Zoom has found growth hard to come by, but as a long-term investor, I remain excited about Zoom's ongoing platform expansion. In my view, Zoom is a best-in-class UCaaS platform for hybrid work as evidenced by Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for UCaaS and Zoom's ability to grow revenues on top of the astronomical demand pull forward experienced in 2020-21, albeit at a tepid pace.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

Yes, the video meeting solutions market (Zoom's bread and butter) is commoditized [highly competitive] and more or less saturated; however, with Zoom Phone [95 customers with 10K+ seats] and Zoom Contact Center [700+ customers] gaining traction among enterprise customers, I still think top line re-acceleration at Zoom is a matter of when not if.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

The biggest bear thesis for Zoom is competition, with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT) exerting massive bundling power - for example, Microsoft offers Teams for free as a part of its Office 365 suite, making customer retention an uphill task for Zoom. To maintain and grow its market share, Zoom is building its own bundle [i.e., Zoom One] and giving away AI innovations like Zoom AI Companion, Zoom Scheduler, and Zoom Clips for free.

In my view, Zoom's expanding revenue and customer base is a testament to its platform's robust value proposition, which is increasing with these AI innovations. Now, delivering greater customer value by offering AI innovations at no additional cost is not good for margins; however, I think it will drastically improve customer satisfaction, boost retention rates, and attract new customers to Zoom over the upcoming quarters.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

During Q4 FY2024, Zoom's non-GAAP gross margin declined by 64 bps y/y to 79.2%, driven by strategic investments in AI technologies. In my previous note on Zoom, I wrote the following -

As the adoption of Zoom's free AI tools increases among its customer base, gross margins are likely to come under some pressure in the upcoming quarters.

Given this dynamic was well telegraphed, I am not too concerned about the decline in Zoom's non-GAAP gross margin. Now, despite this drop in gross margin, Zoom's non-GAAP operating margin rose +249 bps y/y to 38.7% in Q4 FY2024, with significant reduction in S&M and G&A expenses [partially offset by higher R&D expenses] boosting Zoom's bottom-line performance and free cash flow generation.

In Q4, Zoom's operating cash flow and free cash flow expanded by 66% to $351M and 81% to $333M, respectively. Overall, Zoom generated $1.47B [+24% y/y] in free cash flow during FY'24. And this robust FCF generation has resulted in a cash pile of $7B on Zoom's unlevered balance sheet, which the management hinted as dry powder for near-term M&A activity.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

Given Zoom's fortress-like balance sheet and robust free cash flow generation, the company's BOD has approved a new $1.5B stock repurchase program, which represents roughly 7% of Zoom's total outstanding shares based on current market cap of ~$21B (including post-ER pop of 10%).

From a capital allocation standpoint, Zoom's management shared that they are actively looking for strategic M&A opportunities that can accelerate their existing product offerings or facilitate expansion into adjacent markets. While I am not a big fan of inorganic growth, Zoom must put that humongous cash position to better use in the near future or return it to shareholders via an accelerated share repurchase plan.

Here's an excerpt from my last update on Zoom:

According to consensus street estimates, Zoom is projected to grow revenues at a low single-digit rate for the next couple of years. In light of Q3 FY2024 earnings, Zoom's re-acceleration story continues to look cloudy. The next leg of growth is currently dependent on nascent offerings like Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center, which are showing signs of gaining traction. Historically, Zoom has preferred to build while choosing between "build vs. buy"; however, I firmly believe that at some point, Zoom's management will utilize their $6.5B cash cushion for M&A activity to boost sales growth, i.e., re-accelerate the business. Also, given Zoom's massive cash generation, I think a new share repurchase program is only a matter of time. Source: Zoom Stock Pops Then Drops As Investors Digest Q3 FY24 Report

Zoom has a proven leadership team that I trust to make the right capital allocation decisions today and in the future. Even without inorganic growth, I expect Zoom's business to re-accelerate up to mid-single digits from here within 4-6 quarters. This belief is based on forward-looking RPO metrics. As of Q4, Zoom's RPO stood at $3.575B (up 4% y/y), with deferred revenue declining by ~3% y/y and RPO rising by ~4%

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

According to Zoom's management, the weakness in deferred revenue is a result of enterprise customers are signing up for longer deals but choosing to pay more frequently (shorter time frames) amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Now, let us consider Zoom's outlook for Q1 and FY2025.

What Is The Future Outlook For Zoom?

For Q1 FY2025, Zoom's management guided for revenues of $1.125B (y/y growth of ~1.8%, q/q decline of ~1.8%) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.18-$1.20. This top-line guide for Q1 was slightly lower than the consensus Street estimate of $1.13B; however, the EPS guide was above the Street estimate of $1.13 per share.

Zoom Q4 FY2024 Earnings Presentation

For FY2025, Zoom is projected to deliver revenues of $4.6B [growth of +1.6% y/y] and non-GAAP EPS of $4.85-4.88. Once again, the revenue guide was below consensus, whereas the EPS guide was better-than-expected.

Now, this is where things get interesting. According to Zoom CFO, Kelly Steckelberg, Zoom's y/y revenue growth will trough in Q2 FY2025 [stay positive] and re-accelerate in H2 FY2025:

For Q1, we expect revenue to be approximately $1.125 billion. This incorporates two fewer days in Q1 and would represent approximately 1.8% year-over-year growth. We expect non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $410 million to $415 million. Our outlook for non-GAAP earnings per share is $1.18 to $1.20 based on approximately 316 million shares outstanding. For the full year of FY'25, we expect revenue to be approximately $4.6 billion, which represents approximately 1.6% year-over-year growth. We expect Q2 to be the low point from a year-over-year growth perspective and to accelerate from there. Source: Zoom Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

On being questioned further about the lukewarm outlook for full-year revenue growth, Steckelberg revealed that this guidance factored in no macro improvement and no changes in international contributions.

SeekingAlpha SeekingAlpha

While Zoom's CFO labelled their guidance "appropriately prudent", I think the FY2025 outlook is sandbagged, and I wouldn't be surprised to see Zoom's full-year revenue growth landing at ~3% y/y in 2024 (in-line with consensus Street estimates going into the Q4 2023 print) as Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center ramp in the back half of this year.

SeekingAlpha

Now, the near-term business outlook for Zoom remains uncertain, and even 3% y/y growth is nothing to write home about. While I believe Zoom will re-accelerate growth back up to mid-to-high single digits in FY2026, only time will tell if the Zoom growth story has another chapter or two. A growth re-acceleration is not guaranteed, but investors can rely on Zoom to remain a free cash flow-producing machine for several years to come.

Bottom Line: Is ZM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

With $7B of cash on its balance sheet and no debt, Zoom's enterprise value stands at $14.5B (including after hours pop to ~$70 per share). Given Zoom's FY2025 FCF guide of $1.46B (midpoint of the $1.44-1.48B range), ZM stock is trading at an EV/FCF multiple of just ~10x. I understand that Zoom's current and projected growth rate for FY2025 is uninspiring, but this is very much a value stock now.

A re-acceleration in sales growth is not guaranteed; however, Zoom's leadership has ample resources to drive growth organically and in-organically. In my view, it is only a matter of time before Zoom's revenue growth re-accelerates, and the stock gets re-rated higher.

According to our latest valuation model, Zoom's intrinsic value stands at $67 per share (or $20.89B in market cap), i.e., ZM stock is fairly valued. All assumptions used in this model are shared below:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org) TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

Assuming a conservative exit multiple of ~20x P/FCF, I see Zoom's stock rising from ~$70 to ~$170 by 2028-29. And this 5-year price target implies a CAGR return of ~19.42% from current levels. Considering our investment hurdle rate of 15%, Zoom is a "buy" under our valuation methodology.

With a net cash position of ~$22.4 per share or ~$7B (~30% of its market capitalization) and an annual FCF generation capacity of ~$1.5-$2B per year, Zoom has very little downside risk from current levels. Trading at ~10x 2024 EV/FCF, Zoom is a dirt-cheap cash cow right now (for good reason - lack of growth). Here's what I said in my Q3 review:

With the right capital allocation, Zoom's management should be able to deliver a solid mix of growth, profitability, and shareholder returns over the coming years. That said, Zoom shareholders may need to exercise patience for a few more quarters and allow Eric Yuan and Co. to find the next leg of growth for the hybrid-work software company.

Overall, I am satisfied with Zoom's Q4 2023 report. The guidance for FY2025 is weak, but management seems to be sandbagging here. Given Zoom's robust FCF generation and strong financial position, I continue to feel comfortable holding Zoom here, giving management more time to find the company's next leg of growth.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Zoom stock a "Buy" in the $60s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing! Please share your thoughts, questions, and/or concerns in the comments section below.