My recommendation for MYT Netherlands (NYSE:MYTE) is a buy rating, as I believe the worst might be over for the business. Relatively, the economy is better today than in CY23, and the operating environment has become less competitive. MYTE inventory position is also going to start moving in the right direction. While I recommend a buy rating, I think investors should only invest in a huge position (or size up) when we get more clarity on the growth and economic outlook. Note that I previously rated a hold rating for MYTE as I was very worried about how the macro environment was affecting the business, which would put the stock in range bound. Over the past 12 months, I wouldn't say that my recommendation for a "hold" is entirely right since the stock fell by another ~70%, but I believed shifting away from a "buy" recommendation was a right call.

MYTE reported 2Q24 GMV growth of 5.9% on a constant currency [CC] basis, a deceleration from the 25% growth seen in 1Q24. Europe's growth was solid at 2.4% (relative to how the economy is performing), as well as US which saw 17.4% growth. Positively, growth remains driven by top customers (top customer average order value [AOV] was €1,100 vs. €715 at the consolidated level), which grew 16% y/y. In 2Q24, MYTE added 107K new customers, similar to 109K in Q1. MYTE reported 2Q24 sales of €197 million, growing 3.6% on a reported basis and 8.3% on a CC basis, which missed consensus estimate of €201 million. However, EBITDA did beat consensus, coming in at €8 million (vs. €5 million). Notably, EBITDA margin turned positive at 4% after 1Q24 negative margin performance.

I believe the worst is over for MYTE. 2023 was a horrible year for the business, plagued with high inflation (which impacted discretionary spending), high interest rates that impacted the cost of living (e.g., high mortgage rates impacted the finances of many consumers), and an uncertain economic outlook that led to consumers preference to save up cash for tougher times. However, the 2Q24 results and current macro situation are much better. For one, inflation has come down a lot since the peak of ~6+% last year, and while it is still sticky at 3+%, it has moved in the right direction. The Feds have also signaled their intention to cut rates in 2H24.

As for the MYTE business itself (micro view), there are early signs of recovery as well, in my opinion. While a highly promotional environment continued until the end of 2024 (October to December), management did a great job managing costs (as can be seen from the EBITDA margin inflection), where they controlled marketing spend, leading to lower customer acquisition costs [CAC]. The key thing to note here is that a primary reason for the lower CAC is that the operating environment has become less competitive, which I take as an indication that industry players are rationalizing-a very positive thing for MYTE on both growth and margin expansion. My expectation for the near term is that industry players are going to focus on profitable growth as the retail environment continues to see pressure from the macro environment. Take, for instance, the situation with FarFetch and Matchesfashion; both are pretty reputable players but faced balance sheet problems.

Continuing the strategy from our preceding quarter, we focused our marketing efforts on the most promising new customer acquisition and top customer retention strategies and aligned our marketing efforts with an overall softer market sentiment. From: 2Q2024 earnings call

One of the issues with MYTE is the elevated inventory that is sitting on its balance sheet (inventory days: ~270 days vs. ~220 days pre-covid). The inventory situation is understandable given the retail environment, and while it is definitely not a positive factor, the good news is that it is going to start moderating. For comparison, 2Q24 saw inventory grow by 33%, which is 11 points lower than the 44% seen in 1Q24. Management noted that this trend continues to move in the right direction and is already seeing better downward movement in February.

As for the growth outlook, I think it is still fairly uncertain to say that CY24 is going to be the year of growth inflection, but management mentioned they did see early signs of a recovery in aspirational customers, primarily in the US. My take is that this is in part due to a relatively better economy vs. last year, and since MYTE targets the affluent (40% of GMV from top customers), their customers are likely to be the first to benefit from any form of economic recovery (i.e., these customers are not as heavily impacted, so they can afford to take more "risk" to spend on discretionary items when the economy outlook turns even slightly better). If the Fed really cuts rates, I think there is upside potential for management guidance. Putting it all together, I do think the business can meet management's guidance. They reiterated that MYTE is on track to meet the low end of sales guides (8 to 13% FY24 growth) and an EBITDA margin of 3-5%.

Author's valuation model

According to my model, MYTE is valued at $3.48, representing a 23% increase. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 8% over the next 2 years-the low end of FY24 guidance. The rationale for the 8% growth is to remain conservative given that inflation remains sticky, which could delay the Fed from cutting rates. However, I do expect margins to improve in FY24 and FY25 as the operating environment turns in favor of MYTE (lower promotions) and industry players aiming for profits. While I expect earnings to improve, my take on the valuation is that the market is still going to continue staying conservative on the outlook until there is clear evidence that the retail market is going to recover, which is contingent on the macroeconomic recovery. As such, I think it is safe to assume that the stock valuation will remain rangebound at the current level of 16.5x forward PE.

Just as the upside potential is from Fed-cutting rates, any downturn in the economy that puts further pressure on the retail market will hurt MYTE directly. No matter how affluent MYTE's targeted customers are, I think it is a natural reaction by all human beings to reduce discretionary spending in times of weak economy to prepare for the worst. Industry players might also restart their promotional strategy to clear inventory.

In conclusion, I upgraded my rating to buy for MYTE. Despite the macro challenges, 2Q24 results indicated signs of recovery. Firstly, the macroeconomic environment has improved, with decreasing inflation and Federal Reserve signals to cut rates. Secondly, MYTE's cost management in a competitive market and the rationalization of industry players should contribute to growth and margin expansion. Although elevated inventory remains a concern, it is gradually moderating. While the growth outlook for CY24 is uncertain, early signs of recovery in aspirational customers, especially in the US, suggest positive momentum.