BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY), a medical technology company, was established in 2003. They've been transforming mental health treatment ever since with their proprietary deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) technology.

What sets BrainsWay apart is not just their innovative product but also their unique business model. They essentially operate on a product-as-a-service (PAAS) model. Their Deep TMS helmet, a non-invasive and safe method for treating various brain disorders, is their primary offering. But rather than just selling these devices, they offer a comprehensive package that includes ongoing service and support. This holistic approach ensures healthcare providers can effectively use their technology to treat patients.

Still, well below historical pricing, the stock is up more than 200% over the past year after falling across 2022.

BrainsWay is expected to close in on profitability in Q4, and earnings consensus is largely aligned around that possibility. While BrainsWay has upside potential from growth markets and expanded treatments, they are equally challenged by competition and a lack of recurring revenue.

With growth rates of 40%+ needed to sustain the current price, there is an insufficient margin of safety to enter the stock. I rate BrainsWay a hold until additional growth opportunities begin to actualize.

Q4 Earnings Preview

BrainsWay will announce Q4 and full-year 2023 earnings pre-market on March 6, 2024. They are expected to announce EPS of -$0.02 (decline of $0.01 sequentially) and revenue of $8.65 million (increase of $0.35 million sequentially).

This performance is in line with expectations, as shown by the lack of revisions over the past 90 days.

I don't expect to be disappointed by earnings. Over the last 12 quarters, BrainsWay has only missed EPS twice, and they have consistently over-delivered in 2023.

In the Q3 earnings release, management promised positive operating income in Q4. I expect the stock to swing depending on that result.

Opportunities And Challenges

BrainsWay is pursuing growth on two fronts, expanding the applications of its technology and expanding its global reach. This is critical as the market is relatively small, $1.1 billion globally, growing at a 9% CAGR, and depression represents only a portion of the market.

The global reach is a significant opportunity even for current applications. BrainsWay has existing partnerships across key regions with over 150 million potential patients, and two regions are already cleared for sale.

BrainsWay is also working on expanding the application for its technology, although this is both an opportunity and a challenge. Their primary expansion target is smoking. While there is certainly a need, this usage is significantly less effective than the depression treatment and insurance coverage is much weaker, usually only covering medication or counseling. It would be quite a leap to see widespread adoption of a treatment that lasts just weeks for most patients.

BrainsWay's biggest challenge is the lack of recurring revenue, which makes their revenue highly variable quarter-to-quarter based on purchases. It also overexposed them to industry downturns like the dip during COVID-19. Over the last five years alone, the business has had two notable pullbacks as deliveries slowed.

This space is also rife with competitive threats. As mentioned above, it is not a huge market and the company is really only one product at its core. This means that in addition to competing with other TMS companies like NeuroStar, they also have to compete with other methods of treatment.

Johns Hopkins found that psychedelics are effective in treating depression for as long as a year. And 67% of those surveyed in the US are supportive of this treatment for depression patients. This is a much more cost-effective solution that BrainsWay may need to compete with long-term pending regulatory and legislative approval.

Valuation

I ran a DCF analysis to test the growth rates inherent in the current share price. I made the following assumptions:

12% discount rate as a pre-profitability and higher-risk company

5.7% long-run growth rate based on global medical device CAGR

With these assumptions, BrainsWay requires a 37% revenue growth rate to support the current valuation. Lower than Q3 performance but well ahead of the industry and historic growth.

From an upside standpoint, I do want to note that sustaining growth at Q3 levels would generate a price target upwards of $15, however without a recurring revenue source that would be extremely challenging to maintain.

Verdict

BrainsWay is likely to post its first profitable quarter from an operating standpoint and meet analyst expectations for earnings. They are pursuing growth options on two fronts, global expansion and treatment expansion. However, they are facing significant competition on every front and the current share price requires aggressive growth, well beyond historical performance or the overall market.

With that in mind, I rate BrainsWay a hold. I will be keeping a close eye on revenue growth, global expansion, and additional treatment approvals to size the potential (or lack thereof) of future growth.