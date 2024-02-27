deepblue4you

My Thesis for FELC

The tech-heavy Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) might be a good way to play the magnificent story of the Magnificent 7 and gain a little alpha over the market by eliminating the worst of the poor performers of the S&P 500 and concentrating on potential winners.

Having reviewed this Index-Fund-turned-ETF closely, I do see some advantages. Of course, it comes with some caveats as well, but I think I can convince you that this would be a reasonable Hold at this point in time, if not a clear Buy.

What is the Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF?

The fund itself is about 17 years old and is part of what used to be Fidelity Enhanced Index Funds. As of November 2023, the fund was reorganized into multiple active ETFs that offered better diversification and lower expense ratios, sometimes as little as half those of the original funds. The ETFs offer more transparency and lower costs, and allow investors to take advantage of the relative performance of actively managed funds, which have largely outperformed the market. In this particular case, it's primarily the tech overweighting of this fund that's driving alpha.

FELC Fund Quarterly Review - Dec 31, 2023

It comes with a decent track record, with LOF (life of fund) returns of just under 12%. That's at par with its current performance. In fact, it's been tracking the S&P 500 Total Return Index (SP500TR) very closely, with a tracking error of under 2% for the past five years at least.

FELC seems to have a significant amount of concentration risk, with its top ten holdings representing more than a third of the basket at 36%. It seems to be right at the sector median of 37%, which is interesting because it reveals that the overall ETF market seems headed in the direction of concentration versus diversification.

What I like about ETFs with a fair amount of concentration risk is the reward potential under the right market circumstances. For instance, even though the fund only slightly outperforms the market, it's a validation that a tech-heavy profile is still a good investment despite the perceivably (but justifiably) rich valuations of the Mag 7.

As a matter of fact, an equal-weighted portfolio of the Mag 7 would have yielded an alpha of nearly 11 percentage points over the past six months, and even greater in the past three months, which is how long the fund has been around in its ETF avatar. However, it doesn't return as handsomely due to the other additional holdings but still manages to beat the market most of the time. That's a good balance for long-term investors because, even though it sacrifices much of the alpha, it helps derisk a pureplay Mag7 portfolio.

Mag 7 Portfolio v SP500

Why Actively Managed ETFs Can be a Good Thing When Dealing with High-concentration Portfolios

While active ETFs typically come attached with higher expense ratios, they're perfect for many investors because they take advantage of whatever momentum that particular sector is experiencing, with the added benefit of having someone constantly watch and tweak that portfolio.

A lot of analysts will tell you that higher expense ratios take big bites out of your total return, and they're not technically wrong, but the truth is that if the fund manager is able to justify it by still delivering alpha over and above what it costs you, you're not actually losing anything. You might be taking home less than you could, but you don't have to keep adjusting your portfolio every quarter because you're already paying someone to do that job.

For my part, I wouldn't mind paying more for a decent long-term return. It's called a premium, and any portfolio that can generate alpha consistently is worth that premium. We do that with stocks all the time, using premia for risks, geography, and various other factors to calculate the fair value of a stock. It's not just what you expect to pay for future cash flows; you need to add layers of buffering to cushion the impact of a possible downturn. You're doing the same thing here, but perhaps for different reasons.

More importantly, because this strategy is very much about market sentiment around the sectors you're concentrating on, you can't risk navigating it on your own because you'd have to stay abreast of a whole bunch of securities instead of just one - the ETF.

This is very important, as a matter of fact. It's the very reason Chinese ADRs have been hammered down, starting well before the pandemic began. The political rhetoric around Chinese stocks has been negative ever since the beginning of the Trump administration, and that's clearly reflected in securities such as the iShares China Large-cap ETF (FXI).

China ETF

Even as the broader market itself moved sideways for much of 2021 and 2022, much after President Trump made way for President Biden, Chinese large-caps like Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) kept dragging the ETF downward. It didn't help that there was an undeniable weighting towards consumer cyclicals and financials, both of which tend to underperform in down markets. And the China market is most certainly down, with its stocks having lost a very painful $6.3 trillion in market capitalization since 2021, per a report carried by Bloomberg last month.

If you were managing a China-heavy portfolio on your own, you can imagine the effort needed to stay on top of all things China. An actively managed ETF in this situation would likely have allowed you to cut your losses much earlier, and at a lower cost.

The point I'm trying to make here is that concentrated portfolios can take advantage of positive market sentiment in a particular sector, but it helps when someone else managing things because there are so many factors to look at. In the case of FELC, it's the technology focus at over 30% of its active portfolio. And that kind of portfolio concentration trend is on the rise as a strategy for ETFs.

This is not just my opinion. This study from last year published by FS Investments showed that the broader U.S. market itself was at a 40-year high in terms of top ten concentration. Specifically:

Today's U.S. equity market is more concentrated than at any point since the mid-1970s. The top 10 stocks in the S&P 500-2% of total companies in the index-comprise 30% of the overall index market capitalization. This represents a drastic increase since 2015, when the top 10 stocks comprised only 17.8% of the overall index, which approached the lowest level of concentration over the past seven decades. The outperformance of the megacap stocks that today populate the market's upper echelon was the defining characteristic of global equity markets over the past eight years, helping to drive massive U.S. regional outperformance and ultimately delivering the current level of concentration.

With the technology sector being in the driver's seat for now, an ETF like FELC that matches the market's tech-heaviness is likely to perform well at this time. That's one of my caveats because market cycles have a lot to do with which sectors outperform all others at any given time; and, alongside market cycles, market sentiment plays a significant role.

Understanding the Underlying Holdings

Going deeper into FELC's holdings, breaking down the ETF's top ten holdings reveals a heavy tilt - not just towards technology but specifically towards the Mag 7 - or 6 if you consider the glaring absence of Tesla (TSLA) in the top ten. I'm not surprised because a fund like this with an overall beta of 0.96 can't afford to be heavily weighted to a stock that's this volatile.

MarketBeat

One might have expected NVDA to also not make the cut for the top ten but it's a lot less volatile than TSLA so the fund managers are making a relatively safe bet on the momentum that NVDA has been showing over the past couple of years. I invite you to see my article on the leveraged single-stock ETF called (NVDX) for how to play momentum on a stock like NVDA.

Further, it's my opinion that FELC's managers might add more META during the next rebalancing, primarily due to the tremendous momentum it's been experiencing over the past month alone.

Magnificent 7 - 6M Price Return

To summarize the analysis of FELC's top holdings, the tech-heavy portfolio of FELC makes it likely to keep outperforming the market, and for all the reasons I've outlined above.

Risks, and Why Tech is NOT an Economic Bubble

We're all familiar with the fears around a tech bubble forming around the Mag 7. That's debatable, to say the least, but I have the view that we're on the verge of several breakthroughs in technology that will keep that bubble up in the air. The global AI push alone is enough to justify that, and these aren't just paper concepts - they're live AI deployments and proven use cases amounting to $150 billion globally in 2023 and expected to hit $1.3 trillion by the end of the decade on the back of a 37% CAGR between now and then.

However, the idea of this possibly being an economic bubble remains a tangible fear, as evidenced by this recent CNBC report on a recent ETF conference held for registered investment advisors or RIAs. Look at this:

There was much handwringing about the dangers of over-concentration. RIAs worried that just like they get blamed for not being in the Mag 7 rally with sufficient zest, they will get clobbered by clients blaming them when (and if) they bubble bursts. The hope of the RIAs was the market rally would broaden out.

The article also mentioned that this conference was held a couple of weeks prior to NVDA releasing its quarterly results on Feb 21, which means that any hopes these RIAs were holding on to in terms of the rally broadening out are now moot points.

I find it odd that a) the market itself is showing higher levels of top ten concentration, b) fund managers are now gravitating toward concentration, and c) investors seem to be clamoring for it.

Nevertheless, investment advisors are taking a much more cautious view because of a possible bubble situation. That's what I'm refuting.

First of all, an economic bubble, as defined in Nasdaq's glossary, is this:

A market phenomenon characterized by surges in asset prices to levels significantly above the fundamental value of that asset. Bubbles are often hard to detect in real time because there is disagreement over the fundamental value of the asset.

That's not very helpful, is it? Without defining fair value, how do you say that a particular phenomenon is an economic bubble? You can't, to be quite blunt.

On the other hand, we can say with more than a small degree of confidence that the tech sector, specifically the Mag 7 stocks, doesn't seem to be experiencing that sort of multiple appreciation. Just look at the five-year price to TTM cash flow chart for these stocks and you'll see what I mean.

SA - TTM P/CF Chart

Aside from NVDA and TSLA, which we've already seen are high-beta stocks, the bulk of Mag 7 stocks are trading at cash flow multiples of under 30x. Paying that much for the world's largest companies is not a hefty price, in my opinion. And if you look at the five-year timeline above, you can see a clear consolidation to those levels.

To me, that points to an overall rerating of tech stocks rather than a frothy market, let alone a bubble. Investors are willing to pay more because these companies are raking in the cash, and I see them continuing to do so for the foreseeable future. That $1.3 trillion has to go somewhere, right?

JPMorgan Wealth Management

And from the looks of their cash flow growth, as shown in the graph above, Mag 7 companies are going to be the prime beneficiaries of that explosive growth, even assuming the market is going to be highly fragmented.

In a way, this is evolving to become very similar to Apple's metrics in the smartphone segment, according to Counterpoint Research. Despite only having a sub-25% share of total global smartphone shipments, it hogs up nearly 50% of total smartphone revenues and an impressive +80% of total operating profits. That data was for last year, but looking at the trends in those charts (click the source link to see these), I don't think that Apple's revenue and profitability profile versus its competition is likely to have changed this year.

How Does That Play Into an Investment Case for FELC?

To summarize this opportunity, what we have is a tech-concentrated ETF that's almost consistently beaten the market across multiple time frames, tracks the market very closely, and only occasionally underperforms its benchmark, but only by a few basis points, at worst (see the Performance Summary table above.)

In addition, it's concentrated on a sector that's exhibiting strong growth but isn't going overboard on valuations; at least, as it pertains to cash flow multiples. Moreover, the future of tech looks even stronger as more AI use cases and automation opportunities continue to disrupt the economy, much of which several of the Mag 7 will be beneficiaries of.

To be clear, this is not a dividend income play; it is purely based on the capital appreciation of the underlying holdings, and you can see this from the very modest 0.03% forward yield. No, this is purely a play on taking the best of the broader market based on prevalent trends, and then bundling it into an alpha-generating machine. In the worst-case scenario, I see this ETF continue to track the broader market even during inevitable downturns, but somewhat softening the blow due to its sub-1 beta score. After all, alpha is not just about beating the market, but also reducing your losses during negative periods.

The analysis above clearly points to a Hold rating for this ETF, if not a solid Buy. The only reason I'm not recommending a Buy is that there are better opportunities to generate greater alpha, which is minimal here but steady.

FELC/FELG - Price Chart

For low-risk investors who don't mind trading off the marginal alpha this ETF generates for the benefit of not having to manage the portfolio themselves, this might be a good long-term holding. In a subsequent article, I'd also like to look at its cousin, the Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG), as possibly a better bet than FELC in the current economic and investment landscape.