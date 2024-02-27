aluxum

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

BRP will likely experience near-term pain, which will weigh on its share price, but we believe it is already attractively priced. We believe investors could win in the long-term by building a position over the coming 6-12 months, particularly given the FCF yield of ~10%.

Its competitive position and business model will ensure a continuation of its current trajectory, allowing for further share buybacks.

Company description

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of recreational vehicles (RVs), power sports vehicles, and marine products. The company's portfolio includes renowned brands such as Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Alumacraft.

Share price

Data by YCharts

BRP's share price performance has been respectable, broadly tracking the S&P500, albeit with considerably more volatility.

This is a reflection of its strong financial performance but equal volatility in metrics due to the impact of the pandemic, making it difficult for markets to assess the long-term sustainable trajectory of the business.

Commercial analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above are BRP's financial results.

BRP's revenue has grown impressively, with a CAGR of +13% into the LTM. Alongside this, EBITDA has outperformed, with a CAGR of +17%.

Business Model

BRP designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets a diverse range of recreational products, including powerboats, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles, and engines. The company's product portfolio caters to various recreational activities, seeking to reach a broad customer base.

Given the various types of products, BRP clearly has deep production expertise, taking a higher-risk-higher-reward approach through being vertically integrated. BRP prioritizes innovation and invests heavily in R&D (+12% CAGR) to create cutting-edge recreational vehicles and related technologies. The company continuously introduces new features, designs, and technologies to enhance performance, safety, and user experience across its product lines.

BRP owns and operates several well-known brands in the recreational vehicle industry, including "Ski-Doo", "Sea-Doo", "Can-Am", and "Rotax". Each brand targets specific market segments and enjoys strong brand recognition and customer loyalty, contributing to the company's overall growth and market penetration.

BRP utilizes a multi-channel distribution strategy to reach customers across various geographical regions and market segments. The company sells its products through a network of authorized dealerships, distributors, and retailers, as well as through online channels and direct-to-consumer sales. This is fundamentally important to de-risking the company, through passing inventory to retailers. The strength of its brands ensures broad coverage and customer reach, underpinned by strong demand.

Unlike many of its US-centric peers, BRP operates on a global scale, with manufacturing facilities, distribution centers, and sales offices located in key markets worldwide. The company's international presence enables it to capitalize on emerging opportunities and diversify its revenue generation.

Supplementing its core product offering, BRP provides comprehensive after-sales support and financing to customers, including warranty services, parts availability, technical support, and training programs for dealers and service technicians. This is incredibly important for reducing barriers to sales, as it provides customers with confidence that they can be easily serviced if any issues go wrong.

Finally, BRP has supplemented its organic strategy through the pursuit of strategic acquisitions to expand its product portfolio, enter new markets, and enhance its competitive position. In the last decade, the company has spent ~$500m of cash on acquisitions.

Competitive Positioning

We believe BRP has a strong competitive position, owing to the following factors, all of which are underpinned by its considerable scale (allowing for it to outspend its peers):

Product Innovation - BRP's relentless focus on innovation and product development has allowed it to create products with advanced features and technologies.

Strong Brand Portfolio - BRP operates an unrivaled suite of strong brands in these segments. The business can leverage shared capabilities and knowledge to ensure maximum value from the portfolio effect.

Global Distribution Network - BRP's extensive network of dealerships, distributors, and retailers enables it to effectively distribute its products to customers worldwide.

Strategic Partnerships - BRP collaborates with strategic partners, such as sports associations, event organizers, and rental operators, to promote its products and expand its customer base.

Investment in Marketing and Branding - BRP outspends its peers in marketing initiatives and branding efforts to raise awareness of its products and strengthen its market position.

As the following illustrates, consistent outperformance has allowed the company to gain considerable market share, moving toward monopolistic territory.

BRP

Powersports and Marine products industry

The Powersports industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of +5.3% into 2030, while the boating industry is expected to broadly match this at a CAGR of +6.4%, primarily driven by the following factors:

Growing interest in outdoor recreational activities and adventure sports is driving demand for recreational vehicles and watercraft. The pandemic accelerated this trend.

Broader access to the market through growth in retailers and the optionality of e-commerce.

Income and wealth growth during a decade of record-low interest rates contributed to greater spending on high-value discretionary goods.

Other key industry trends include:

The industry experiences seasonality for certain segments, such as snowmobiles and watercrafts.

Given the high-value nature of the goods and their discretionary nature, the industry is considered cyclical.

There are environmental concerns that could become a growing issue as many industries transition to electrical power.

BRP faces competition from Polaris (PII), Yamaha Motor (OTCPK:YAMHF), Arctic Cat (TXT), Brunswick Corporation (BC), and Marine Products Corp (MPX).

Growth progression

BRP's growth has been supported by M&A, although much of this is a reflection of its strong competitive position and scale, allowing it to outperform and gain market share. Management has performed well to ensure its leading position has been used to snowball its trajectory.

Opportunities

We believe BRP's strong competitive position means it has reasonable scope to accelerate its growth in the following ways:

International Expansion - BRP can leverage its brands to exploit opportunities, by expanding into emerging markets and strengthening the company's presence in regions with growing demand for recreational vehicles.

BRP can leverage its brands to exploit opportunities, by expanding into emerging markets and strengthening the company's presence in regions with growing demand for recreational vehicles. Product Innovation - BRP has the financial capabilities to develop environmentally friendly and technologically advanced products that meet evolving consumer preferences.

Economic & External Consideration

Current economic conditions represent near-term headwinds. With elevated rates and inflation across the West, consumers have reduced discretionary spending as a means of protecting finances. While those who can afford these products have generally been insulated, we still expect some impact, particularly from a financing perspective, while discretionary industries that utilize these products as services will inevitably experience a slowdown.

We expect conditions to remain difficult in the first half of 2024, followed by a gradual improvement as economic expansion returns.

Margins

Capital IQ

BRP's margins have incrementally improved over time, driven almost wholly by economies of scale, as S&A costs have declined as a % of revenue. This said, the company's GM% has remained flat, slightly unusually, which we attribute to a generous pricing approach to ensure healthy growth.

We suspect further improvement will be difficult given the stickiness of GM%.

Quarterly results

BRP's recent performance has materially slowed, with top-line growth of +31.0%, +34.3%, +13.9%, and (8.9)%. Alongside this, margins have broadly remained flat.

This decline in growth is a reflection of macroeconomic conditions, with a decline in volume demand, particularly in International markets. Management is responding by adjusting its inventory levels, although we suspect it could face a near-term squeeze if retailers respond drastically. Its inventory turnover has declined to 3.2x from 3.8x in Jan23, with a decade average of 4.4x.

Nevertheless, the company has broadly retailed market share, and in some cases gained, ensuring it continues to outperform.

Capital IQ

The speed at which the decline occurred is reflected below, with considerable risk that this continues.

Capital IQ

Balance sheet & cash flows

BRP is conservatively financed, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.6x. Management's capital allocation has been extremely lucrative for shareholders, with periodic M&A and excess cash distributed to shareholders.

BRP's share count has declined by ~35% during the last decade, while it has paid an additional ~$650m in dividends. This is broadly sustainable in our view, particularly if capex spending can be reduced (currently 5% of revenue).

Capital IQ

Outlook

Capital IQ

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting mild growth into FY6F (+2% CAGR), primarily due to a decline in FY25F. Alongside this, margins are expected to be flat.

We broadly concur with these estimates, with negative growth likely ahead given the difficulties experienced in its most recent quarter.

Beats and Misses

Capital IQ

As the above illustrates, BRP had broadly beat estimates until the last quarter, when its financial performance considerably missed and contributed to a large single-day decline in price. This reflects the unexpected nature of the decline.

Industry analysis

Capital IQ

Presented above is a comparison of BRP's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (19 companies).

BRP performs exceptionally well relative to its peers, with superior growth and margins. This is a reflection of its strong competitive position, translating to leading unit economics. What is most impressive is that the company has been able to broadly match growth despite its considerable size.

Valuation

Capital IQ

BRP is currently trading at 6x LTM EBITDA and 6x NTM EBITDA. This is a discount to its historical average.

A discount to its historical average can be argued based on the near-term headwinds ahead, although it is worth highlighting that margins have improved and growth remains strong, implying a premium is reasonable.

Further, BRP is trading at a considerable discount to its peers, likely reflective of near-term negative sentiment, cyclicality fears, and concerns about the long-term sustainability of growth given its market share.

Finally, BRP's share price has declined disproportionately to EBITDA per share, while FCF per share is improving. This could represent near-term value should a subsequent decline not occur.

Capital IQ

Overall, we believe BRP is undervalued, with a NTM FCF yield of 10% and a considerable discount to its peers.

Capital IQ

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

A further substantial decline in growth (>10%)

Considerable margin erosion as demand declines (Management has suggested an improvement is possible).

Final thoughts

Overall, we consider BRP to be a high-quality business. It has a solid business model and a market-leading position across a number of brands/segments. The company is facing near-term headwinds, which will inevitably lead to short-term share price pressures, but we believe the medium-term appears bright. The stock is considerably undervalued, particularly relative to FCFs, which will drive further buybacks.