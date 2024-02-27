Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Value Meets Momentum: EZCorp Run Has Just Begun

Feb. 27, 2024 6:22 AM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) Stock4 Comments
Red Kraken Research profile picture
Red Kraken Research
65 Followers

Summary

  • EZCORP is a leading pawn shop business with 1,237 stores across the United States and Central America.
  • The company has been a value trap for a long time as growth was stunted during COVID.
  • Recent growth and momentum indicate that the stock might be ready for a great bull run.

Vintage Neon Sign in Window of Pawn Shop

Marti157900/iStock via Getty Images

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) appears to be undervalued by almost any metric. As growth and momentum continue building, I believe the stock has potential to unlock value and perform a great run in 2024 and 2025, with ~50% upside to the current

This article was written by

Red Kraken Research profile picture
Red Kraken Research
65 Followers
Equity analyst based in São Paulo, Brazil. I mostly cover global, micro to small cap stocks. My analysis is based on fundamentals, though day-to-day I trade technicals around my core positions. I publish my research here as a way of getting feedback and, hopefully, divergent opinions. I believe that exposing our point of view, hearing feedback from others and engaging in debate is the best way to get closer to the elusive truth. Always open to a friendly chat.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EZPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Valu Byer profile picture
Valu Byer
Today, 6:58 AM
Comments (525)
@Red Kraken Research - Nice article. I entered EZPW right after earnings and already have a nice gain. Just one correction. You mentioned that at a $16 target it's at a 50% discount. It's at a one-third discount and has 50% upside potential. Thanks!
Red Kraken Research profile picture
Red Kraken Research
Today, 7:00 AM
Comments (175)
@Valu Byer You're absolutely right, thank you.
Guilherme Nunes profile picture
Guilherme Nunes
Today, 6:52 AM
Comments (27)
Thank You. Great article
Red Kraken Research profile picture
Red Kraken Research
Today, 7:00 AM
Comments (175)
@Guilherme Nunes Thanks, friend. Glad to see you here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EZPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EZPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EZPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.