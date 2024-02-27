Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) approaches a rock-bottom valuation given its disappointing fundamentals in a slow housing market. Its large debt position and an increasingly competitive market have concerned markets, and rising rates have made homes increasingly unaffordable. Despite these headwinds, I believe the company is still fundamentally strong and has strong brand recognition, an attractive franchise business model with recurring revenues, and can potentially rebound with a stronger housing market. I believe shares are undervalued and are approaching a bottom, giving investors a buying opportunity.

A Leading Franchisor In Real Estate

RE/MAX Holdings is a well-recognized franchisor in the real estate industry, with around 140,000 agents in over 100 countries. They make money by franchising these real estate brokerages, providing licensing rights and operational support to independent franchisees who operate under the RE/MAX brand. Similar to a McDonald's franchise business model (MCD), RE/MAX Holdings does not own any of these independent brokerages, but simply earns royalty and licensing fees for allowing those franchisees to operate using the RE/MAX brand.

According to the 2023 annual report,

We have three reportable segments: Real Estate, Mortgage and Marketing Funds. Real Estate comprises our real estate brokerage franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and corporate-wide shared services expenses. Mortgage is comprised of our mortgage brokerage franchising operations under the Motto brand and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. Marketing Funds represents our marketing campaigns designed to build and maintain brand awareness for both of our franchise brands and the costs of agent marketing technology such as kvCORE. Other Revenue contains all other operations which are quantitatively insignificant.

Real Estate revenues made up 70% of total revenue for 2023, and includes franchise fees, annual dues, broker fees, and other revenue. These revenues are recurring, so long as the franchisees continue to stay with RE/MAX and use their scope and brand to conduct their real estate business. As franchisees own their independent brokerage, they pay these fees and dues to RE/MAX based on the number of sales associates, commissions, and other fixed fees.

After reviewing the franchise agreement, I discovered what a recurring cash cow business this truly is. The length of an initial franchise term is five years, and the company takes 1% of gross commissions and revenue. I believe anyone who is leasing the RE/MAX brand and commits five years is likely committed to business success, and therefore the success of RE/MAX's franchisees plays a big role in this strong recurring revenue stream.

Per the annual report, the Marketing Funds segment refers to "fixed contractual fees paid monthly by RE/MAX and Motto franchisees based on the terms outlined in the franchise agreement", and "represents our marketing campaigns designed to build and maintain brand awareness for both of our franchise brands and the costs of agent marketing technology such as kvCORE." This segment makes up 26% of total revenue for 2023.

The mortgage segment refers to Motto, their mortgage broker business. According to the annual report, "our revenue is derived in the U.S. from fixed monthly fees, franchise sales and renewals, and mortgage loan processing." Basically, it's another franchise network where independent mortgage brokers operate under the Motto brand name, connecting homebuyers and lenders and collecting commissions for their services, and then paying franchise fees to RE/MAX Holdings. This segment made up 4% of total revenue in 2023.

10-K 2024

Strong Competitive Advantages Still Remain

The markets are valuing the company at all-time lows, yet the moats still exist to protect the company. A number of advantages exist that I believe will drive the company's long-term performance.

To begin, the RE/MAX brand is very powerful and many independent franchisees want to operate under this big name. The awareness, trust, and reputation that RE/MAX has is still very strong, and many agents want to have the RE/MAX brand on their business card because it gives them a certain amount of credibility and reputation. According to the company, RE/MAX agents outsell other agents 2 to 1 at large brokerages, have strong global footprint, and have attractive commission split with the brokerage.

Investor Why Invest Page Annual Report

High-performing agents are attracted and want to stay at RE/MAX because of the powerful brand and credibility combined with the recommended attractive 95/5 split, where the agent gets to keep most of the commission for their hard work. I believe the brand is powerful and will keep new entrants at bay as their well-established reputation is hard to replicate.

Furthermore, I believe the franchisees that RE/MAX has suffered from high switching costs that prevent them from abandoning their franchisor. For starters, the initial franchise agreement has a term of 5 years, so they are contractually obligated to continue to do business at RE/MAX. After five years of building a reputation, cultivating a high-earning agent base, developing familiarity and experience with the local real estate market, I find it incredibly hard to believe any successful franchisee wouldn't renew after 5 years is up. The disruption to their business would be massive, and I doubt any successful franchisee would risk losing the RE/MAX logo on their office. Thus, the switching costs seem very high and the renewal rate from franchisees is likely strong, judging from stable revenues over the past 3 years.

Overall, the business is quite strong and will likely continue to perform well, given these advantages.

Housing Market Recovery Creates Upside

Rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a tough job market with constant lay-offs has made real-estate unaffordable for many. However, I believe the long-term outlook for residential real estate still remains strong as the housing market is poised to recover from a long slump.

According to the investor presentation, the housing market is expected to recover slightly in 2024.

Investor Presentation

If investors believe the housing market to be cyclical, then usual slumps are followed by rallies. Annual existing home sales are forecasted to be slightly higher than 2023, as well as home price appreciation has is predicted to slow down in 2024. Mortgage rates are expected to decrease in 2024, although still relatively high and unaffordable for most home buyers.

I believe that a cut in mortgage rates, improving construction of new homes, and a potentially stronger US economy can lift up the housing market, creating transactions and revenue for RE/MAX.

Investor Presentation

Evidence from the US Census Bureau shows that building permits and new home sales are starting to improve,

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,470,000. This is 1.5 percent below the revised December rate of 1,493,000, but is 8.6 percent above the January 2023 rate of 1,354,000. Sales of new single‐family houses in December 2023 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 664,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is 8.0 percent (±24.2 percent)* above the revised November rate of 615,000 and is 4.4 percent (±20.6 percent)* above the December 2022 estimate of 636,000. An estimated 668,000 new homes were sold in 2023. This is 4.2 percent (±5.2 percent)* above the 2022 figure of 641,000.

In the earnings call, management also expressed cautious optimism about the strengthening real estate market,

The better news from what we saw in 2023 is encouraging interest rate trends. Improving customer sentiment and ongoing pent-up demand bode well for progressively better housing market performance moving forward, one that should get incrementally better as the year goes on. Even in a rebounding market like the one we expect to see in 2024, our overall open model office count will continue to face macro headwinds. It's likely going to be flat but slightly up for the year. Now, we expect to steadily improve our franchise sales as the market stabilizes and we rebuild our pipeline.

While the housing market is hard to predict short term, I believe that long term, the real estate market will eventually stabilize through classic market forces of supply and demand. Although currently sluggish, in the future I believe the housing market will strengthen and patient investors will be properly rewarded.

RE/MAX Holdings Is Worth $15/Share

To value this company, investors should look at their adjusted EPS numbers as they better reflect the true profitability of the company. Management states in their annual report,

As Adjusted EBITDA omits certain non-cash items and other non-recurring cash charges or other items, we believe that it is less susceptible to variances that affect our operating performance resulting from depreciation, amortization and other non-cash and non-recurring cash charges or other items. We present Adjusted EBITDA, and the related Adjusted EBITDA margin, because we believe they are useful as supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as factors in evaluating the performance of our business.

Assuming TTM revenues are flat, at around $310 million, I believe the company can earn an adjusted EBITDA of around $95 million. This is consistent with their guidance, so I'm using management's numbers here.

Investor Presentation

I believe management can hold the numbers here during the slow housing market given the remarkable recurring nature of their revenues. Their franchisees have stuck with RE/MAX through ups and downs, so I think the revenues are reliably flat given the franchise nature of the business model. The real estate market may be cyclical, but RE/MAX Holdings' revenue is relatively predictable.

Then, assuming a EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.5x, which is fair given the high-quality business and recurring revenues, I believe a fair enterprise value should be around $850 million. Subtract net debt of $400 million gets a market cap of $450 million, divided by implied shares outstanding of ~30 million gets me $15/share.

Investors should use implied shares outstanding of 30 million instead of the regular shares outstanding of ~18 million to account for the conversion of all convertible subsidiary equity into common.

Yahoo Finance

Risks

The slow real estate market has many investors concerned, as high mortgage rates and a tough labor market with lay-offs may impact how many people are willing to buy homes. As homes continue to be unaffordable, fear and uncertainty plagues this stock as few believe home sales will accelerate in the future. At least in the near-medium term, few catalysts exist to boost home sales as a tough interest rate environment prevents people from eagerly buying homes.

Also, many homeowners have locked in favorable mortgage rates of 2-4% during COVID. They don't want to give up this extremely favorable rate, so downsizing or upsizing their homes has been indefinitely delayed. Therefore, homes for sale are tight as many homeowners hold on to their mortgages and are unwilling to move.

High-performing real estate agents may choose to leave RE/MAX if they feel the brand doesn't serve their purpose anymore, which could negatively impact the franchisees business. Recently, CEO and President Nick Bailey left RE/MAX with no reason for his departure. This could indicate some leadership issues or a lack of confidence in the business future. Many high-performing real estate agents may see this as a cue to leave as well, but it is hard to say for sure what led to Bailey's departure.

Finally, a recent lawsuit highlights some of the allegedly unfair practices that RE/MAX may be involved in. According to the press release,

RE/MAX, LLC agreed to pay $55 million and make changes to business practices as part of the settlement. The proposed settlement would resolve on a nationwide basis all claims asserted against RE/MAX, LLC and includes releases for all U.S. RE/MAX independent regions, franchisees and agents. RE/MAX, LLC continues to deny the allegations made in the complaints and does not acknowledge any wrongdoing.

These new changes could affect the amount of commission buyer agents earn at RE/MAX, as the plaintiffs argued "NAR rules violate antitrust laws and inflate the fees paid to buyer's agents by requiring a listing agent to compensate a buyer's agent for listing a property on the MLS."

Basically, someone got mad about how commissions were traditionally structured in the real estate market. They then argued in a court that the lack of transparency along with the fact that sellers had to pay buyer's agent was fundamentally misaligned. The lawsuits were essentially arguing that the traditional way real estate commissions were done limited competition and made it unclear for home sellers what they were paying for.

It is still rather unclear how this new change will affect the commissions buyer agents bring in. Potentially, buyers agents could have to get compensation from the buyer, not the seller, in the future. Nonetheless, changes in business practices at RE/MAX Holdings may negatively impact the franchisees business performance, which translates to lower revenue for RE/MAX Holdings.

Buy RE/MAX Holdings

I believe this stock presents another low-risk, high uncertainty bet. Markets are concerned about the potential changes in business practices stemming from litigation, weak demand for houses, high interest rates, and a slow economy. However, I believe most of those risks are already priced in, as shares are approaching an inevitable bottom. I think the business is fundamentally sound as the brand, recurring revenues, and eventual rebound of the housing market in the long term are all attractive upsides. As a result, I think investors should consider buying RE/MAX Holdings.