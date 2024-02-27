Vertigo3d

Alibaba (BABA) leads record $1B funding round for China's Moonshot AI. (00:24) Broadcom (AVGO) halts $1B sale of Carbon Black business - report. (01:43) Wendy's (WEN) may test dynamic pricing in a first for the fast-food industry. (02:20)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is betting big on generative AI, as it led a $1B funding round in Chinese startup Moonshot AI, valuing the AI player at around $2.5B. This is an eight-fold increase compared to its initial financing round.

According to Alibaba (BABA)-owned South China Morning Post, Moonshot's latest funding is the largest raised by a Chinese AI startup since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

Other investors included existing backers Monolith Management, food delivery giant Meituan's investment arm and HongShan, formerly Sequoia China.

Moonshot had released Kimi chatbot last year, developed on its own large language model, which can process as many as 200,000 Chinese characters in a context window. It also launched an open platform for developers to build AI applications using the model.

Moonshot had raised $200M from HongShan and angel investor Zhen Fund in its seed funding round last year, valuing it at $300M.

The latest investment highlights growing interest in generative AI startups in mainland China. However, tech experts say China lags the U.S. in GenAI by at least a year and may be falling further behind, the New York Times previously reported.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has paused a sale of its Carbon Black security business as the indications of interest came in below the company's expectations.

The Carbon Black business, which could be valued at about $1 billion, came to Broadcom (AVGO) through its purchase of VMWare last year.

According to a Bloomberg report on Monday, which cited people familiar with the matter, it's possible that Broadcom could look to sell the business at a later date.

News of the stalled sales process comes after Broadcom (AVGO) confirmed Monday that it agreed to sell its End-User Computing Division to private equity firm KKR & Co. (KKR) in a deal valued at ~$4B.

VMware purchased Carbon Black for an enterprise value of $2.1 billion in 2019.

Broadcom (AVGO) is set to report its Q1 results on March 7.

The Wendy's Company plans to test a new dynamic pricing system in 2025. CEO Kirk Tanner said the new pricing approach will rely on digital menu board technology. This is a $20M investment for the company.

The concept of dynamic pricing (also known as surge pricing) means that Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) could update prices in real time in reaction to demand trends at no extra cost to the restaurant operator. For investors, that could lead to higher sales and profits for Wendy's (WEN) as the company reacts in real time to developments.

While dynamic pricing is the standard in the airline industry and ridesharing sector, there are some concerns that Wendy's (WEN) could face consumer backlash with the initiative.

"If people feel like they're getting gouged, they're not going to take kindly to this dynamic pricing strategy," warned George Washington Professor Steven Suranovic.

The dynamic pricing test by Wendy's (WEN) will be watched closely by fast-food rivals such as McDonald's (MCD), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Yum Brands (YUM), Chipotle (CMG), and Shake Shack (SHAK).

Over the last 52 weeks, Wendy's (WEN) has dropped 19%, which ranks 34th out of the 52 publicly-traded restaurant stocks.

Online travel company Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) said that it will cut 1500 jobs, or close to 9% of its workforce, to recalibrate resources in light of organizational and technological transformation.

The restructuring is anticipated to cost between $80M-$100M, most of which will go toward employee severance and compensation benefits, and will be recorded in 2024.

Communication with the concerned employees began on Monday, Feb. 26.

CEO Peter Kern and CFO Julie Whalen pointed to a downturn in gross bookings during its earnings call.

The stock has declined about 15% since its Q4 results.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The Nasdaq is due to release the latest update on short interest positions.

Investor events include Whirlpool's (WHR) Investor Day and Cisco's (CSCO) business update call, and fireside chats for AMC Networks (AMCX) and Cinemark (CNK) at a J.P. Morgan conference.

The major market averages showed a negative bias on Monday, although they stuck close to the unchanged mark throughout the session and ended only marginally in the red.

The Dow (DJI) finished the session lower by nearly 0.2%, the S&P 500 (SP500) ended down by 0.38%, and the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) edged down 0.1%.

From a sector stance, only three of the eleven S&P segments ended the session in the green. The best performer was Energy amid a rise in oil (CL1:COM), with the sector advancing 1.2%. On the other end, Utilities and Communication Services were the worst performers.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. The Dow is up 0.02%, the S & P 500 is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.2%. Crude oil is down 0.4% at more than $77 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 10.7% at more than $56,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.03% and the DAX is up 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is up nearly 12% after reporting better-than-expected results for Q4 and providing a strong outlook.

