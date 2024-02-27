Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Envela Corporation (NYSE:ELA) faces contrasting situations in its Commercial and Consumer segments. The Commercial segment grapples with low inventory, while the Consumer segment experiences growth through strategic acquisitions and leadership appointments. This shift in focus raises questions about Envela's future potential and investment opportunities.

The analysis dives into the recent acquisition of Steven Kretchmer, a jewelry manufacturer, and its potential benefits for Envela. It then explores the challenges and recovering trends within the Commercial segment. Additionally, it examines Envela's financial decisions, including share buybacks and its debt capacity. Finally, I'll keep the buy price set at my previous analysis, but with a negative outlook in the Commercial Segment and a positive outlook in the Consumer Segment.

Consumer Segment

As Envela continues to struggle to find more inventories in the Commercial Segment, it seems the management is focused on growing the Consumer Segment as the latest acquisition of Steven Kretchmer, a jewelry manufacturer with 14 patents, a pioneering position in purple gold, and a presence in many states (through third-party retailers and distributor). Moreover, Claudia Kretchmer (from Steven Kretchmer) has been appointed the Artistic Director of Jewelry for the Consumer Segment; she will be responsible for sustainable jewelry design. From my perspective, the acquisition will generate value for shareholders as recycled metals were the segment with the lowest gross margin, according to the company (see image below).

Envela Investor Presentation

Now, Envela, instead of selling those recycled components, can use them to design and produce high-value jewelry with higher gross margins. Furthermore, I believe Steven Kretchmer will benefit from reliable sources of metals (from the B2C and B2B Segments), which could serve as a partial hedge against rising gold prices and scarcity of luxury recycled metals. The latest factor is crucial as the supply of recycled gold depends on its price (higher prices drive higher supply), and the world's largest jewelry maker (Pandora) has stated that it expects to use only recycled metals in 2024 (97% in 2023); in this sense, Pandora is using 6% of the global supply of silver to make its products, while less of 20% of the silver is produced by recycling, putting pressure on the demand for recycled silver. Moreover, Prada and Tiffany & Co. also consume recycled metals to make their jewelry, and it's plausible to think they will expand their commitment to be more environmentally friendly as consumers demand less polluting products.

Nevertheless, not everything is positive; Envela will continue to face tough competition in a market with worldwide and regional competitors, some of which are Prada, Pandora, Miadonna, Bagatiba, Kimai, and Poppy Finch (naming a few). Therefore, I think that the returns on investment that Envela has achieved in the past are unlikely to be attained in the future and will depend heavily on Mr. Loftus's management abilities. However, I believe the higher demand for more green jewelry, together with the new designing and manufacturing capacities, should create a favorable business environment for Envela.

Commercial Segment

In the last quarter report, the Commercial Segment experienced a steep fall in revenue (-36.46%) as the company struggled to find new inventory to sell or recycle. The low inventories have driven the company's margins down as the Commercial Segment enjoys higher margins than the Consumer Segment and a shift in the capital allocation to focus more on the Consumer Segment. Nevertheless, I believe the inventory issue could be solved in 2024 as the inventory levels are recovering from 2023 lows, and the New Orders: Information Technology Industries remains higher than 2022 levels, although not growing as fast as before.

First, the inventory levels in the last quarter, even if they keep being lower than December 2023, are substantially higher than those seen in the first and second quarters of 2023. Recycled inventories have tended to be more volatile than resale inventories; thus, it's more insightful to evaluate resale inventory, which has partially recovered from the lows in the first half of 2023; however, it's barely 58.63% of 4Q22 inventories. I think the increase in inventories is due (at least partially) to a rise in businesses' confidence in investing in new equipment as the macroeconomic uncertainty partly diminishes.

Author's Elaboration with data from 10K reports

Second, the Manufacturer's New Orders: Information Technology Industries Index keeps its upward tendency after a slowdown during the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. However, the new shy tendency has to pass the time test, but it's a sign the industry is going in a favorable direction. Furthermore, we need to consider that Envela is a small company that can experience lumpy sales until it diversifies its customer base and geographical scope. Meanwhile, we could expect volatility as some clients delay or make new IT equipment acquisitions.

FRED

Financial Thoughts

Envela has used $1,318,315 to repurchase shares, reducing the count from 26,924,631 to 26,700,000; the average purchase price has been $5.869. The buybacks were made when the company traded at a P/E of around 10-12x, while famous stock indexes traded >20x valuations. I'd like to know how many shares Envela bought while the price was lower than $4 per share.

TIKR

From my perspective, the share buybacks signal that the management doesn't have the mentality of growing at any cost but has a mentality of allocating capital where it can yield the most. Moreover, it could mean that the management is not seeing (or only a few) profitable opportunities in both segments.

Nevertheless, I don't think share buybacks will compromise future growth as the capital deviates. The company still has room to issue more debt as its financial leverage is only 1.55, and it has a net cash reserve of $2,058,842. Moreover, as the company matures and starts generating positive and stable FCF (significant capital investment has tarnished this metric in past years), it will have more access to debt. Additionally, Envela's probability of default is 1.94%, according to Valueinvesting. I'm not saying I expect the company to get further indebted, but I'm just demonstrating it can do so in the case of finding valuable investment opportunities.

Finally, I want to point out that even if revenue fell in the last quarter, gross margins kept expanding in the previous nine months, passing from 55% (resale) and 50.3% (recycled) to 67.7% and 53.2% in the Commercial Segment; and from 11.9% (resale) and 22.2% (recycled) to 10% and 24.5% in the Consumer Segment. Only the resale revenue in the Consumer Segment experienced a contraction in its gross margin. If Envela returns to the path of growth and keeps this margin, investors will enjoy high returns on their investments.

Conclusion

I'll keep the forecast I made in my last analysis, but the slow recovery in inventories could impair the commercial segment growth during 2024. Nevertheless, the rapid expansion in the Consumer Segment may bring higher margins as Envela will design and produce jewelry, which may offset the negative trends from the commercial segment. I keep thinking that a price lower than $4.35 will offer enough margin of safety to protect against downside risk.