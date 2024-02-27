Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nano-X Imaging: Why This Nvidia Investment Isn't Like The Others

Feb. 27, 2024 7:38 AM ETNNOX, NVDA
Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
620 Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia's disclosure of passive investments in several publicly-traded companies caused their stocks to rise.
  • However, Nvidia's investment in Nano-X Imaging is accidental and insignificant, with only 60,000 shares worth $400,000.
  • Nano-X Imaging has yet to prove it can successfully commercialize its innovative technologies and generate significant revenue.

Arthritis at ankle joint (Gout , Rheumatoid arthritis)

stockdevil/iStock via Getty Images

By Andrew Prochnow

Back in the 1980s, E.F. Hutton—a well-known brokerage firm on Wall Street—featured a clever tagline in their advertising campaign.

The slogan was "When E.F. Hutton talks, people listen." The commercials featured busy scenes in which everyone

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
620 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNOX--
Nano-X Imaging Ltd.
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.