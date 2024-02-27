Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
As High Rollers Stay Home, Sands China Bets On Mass Market To Fill The Gap

Summary

  • Sands China returned to the black with a $690 million profit in 2023, reversing a loss of $1.58 billion the previous year.
  • The Macau-based casino operator committed to investing an additional $4.5 billion in capital and operating investment by 2032.
  • Morgan Stanley estimates Sands China will control about 27.3% of Macau’s mass gambling market this year.

The casino giant's revenue quadrupled last year on a strong post-Covid tourism rebound, as it returned to the black with a $690 million annual profit

The tourist haven of Macau kicked off the Year of the Dragon with a

Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

