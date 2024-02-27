Bim/iStock via Getty Images

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is an American waste management service company. The company operates via an asset-light system based on contractors and, it says, technology platforms.

I wrote an article last year about the company, with a Hold rating on the stock. I liked that management had turned over the company and showed increasing returns on capital by controlling costs and growing margins. However, I was not too fond of the aggressive debt policy and considered the equity risky and the EV high for a company of QRHC's characteristics.

In this review, I find that QHRC's operations have not changed much. The company has paid down debt and is considering refinancing it, given that maturities accumulate in 2025. Some of management's comments indicate that they want to increase debt to do more acquisitions, which seems aggressive and not cautious.

With the stock price almost unmoved since I last wrote about QRHC, I still consider the name a Hold.

Muted year

After growing profitability consistently since 2016, when the company's new management took office, and accelerating that growth via acquisitions in 2020, 2021, and 2022, QRHC's 2023 has been muted, with little growth compared to last year.

The company's management considers gross profits as a better gauge of business than revenues (which have generally fallen) because the company uses principal accounting on a more agent-like business (which leads to low gross margins). Still, also characteristically, the company has controlled its costs, something I already liked when I wrote about QRHC last year.

The company's operating profits suffer from a lot of amortization of intangibles. These come from acquisitions done in 2020, 2021, and 2022, but I don't believe they are actual capital that should be amortized. If the company had elected to account for the extra price paid for the acquired companies as goodwill, it would not register any amortization, and operating income would be 4 times higher than now. Therefore, I prefer to use gross profits minus SG&A, or EBITDA, to gauge company profitability.

Management has consistently improved the company's return on capital, as measured by EBITDA over total assets below.

Unfortunately, the recent growth challenges indicate that Quest's value proposal (built around increasing landfill diversion and providing good waste data to their customers) is not as appealing as it seems.

Management has commented that the muted growth has to do with longer contract cycles and the economy, leading businesses to be more cautious in approving new costs. I find this appreciation not very convincing, given that the company supposedly had clients where it could roll out its products in more locations but did not show growth from that source. In the future, the company expects to grow at low double digits.

The debt problem

Quest's biggest problem is its debt.

The company uncautiously issued almost $70 million for an acquisition spree, particularly during 2021. Management failed to understand the economic and interest rate cycle, not only by issuing a lot, but also by issuing variable-rate debt. Further, the company's spreads on its largest term loan, 6.5% over SOFR, indicate that its lenders are not very confident about its prospects.

Taking so much debt puts the company's equity at risk of wipeout during an economic downturn. It also does not make financial sense to issue debt that pays interest at a higher rate than the return obtained on the assets. If Quest earns a 7% EBITDA return on its assets but pays 11.5% on its debt, then adding debt subtracts value.

Today, interest eats most of the company's EBITDA. Because of the accrual amortization of intangibles, it sends the company's net income into the red, even though the company is cash flow positive.

Fortunately, Quest has been using that cash to repay some of that debt, even making prepayments for the most expensive loan. In the past year, total debt has decreased from $70 million to $55 million, and net debt from $65 to $57 million. It is not a lot, but it points in the right direction.

One pressing issue is the refinancing of this debt. With less than $3 million in pre-tax cash income (not considering amortization of intangibles), the company would take years to repay this debt without growing. However, $60 million will mature between April and October 2025, only a year and a few months from now.

Management mentioned on the last earnings call that it is already in talks for refinancing and considering options. The remarks made by management did not make me happy.

I would have liked management to say that they wanted to extend maturities, lower the spread, and repay all debts as fast as possible.

But management talked about maintaining flexibility: 'We are taking a really slow, deliberate approach to it because we have got a lot of exciting growth opportunities (...) We want to make sure that whatever we set up is in place to really help to support that growth over the longer-term.'

I don't want to read tea leaves, but this sounds like the company wants more financing to continue making debt-financed acquisitions ('lot of exciting growth opportunities', or 'help to support growth over the long-term').

This would be terrible, as would be any form of preferred equity. It makes me very wary of management's intentions. If the economy is weak, the cautious thing to do is to strengthen the balance sheet, not to do more acquisitions.

Valuation

Valuing the company from the equity perspective is challenging because the company has a real chance of not surviving in a recession.

Considering a recent average EBITDA margin of 4.5%, the company could not service debt if its revenues fell by 20% or more, which is possible as chains and locations close during a downturn.

This is without considering the refinancing terms and potentially more debt to be added to the balance sheet.

In my opinion, if a company has real chances of its equity going to zero during a downturn, there's not too much point in valuing the equity.

However, we could consider the perspective of EV. This is useful if, for example, the company decides to repay debts via issuing common equity (assuming current stock prices, which is optimistic because, generally, equity deals have large discounts on VWAP).

The company's EV is about $200 million, or $60 million in net debt, above its market cap.

As we saw, the company generates about $12 million in EBITDA, a good measure of profitability because of intangibles. After taxes, that becomes $9 million.

This represents an EV/after-tax EBITDA multiple of 22x, which seems excessive for a company not growing much organically. Further, to access that multiple from equity, the debt has to be repaid, which is not certain.

Therefore, I prefer to avoid QRHC's stock at this point and wait for more clarity around debt, a better financial condition, and lower stock prices.