Weak U.S. Durable Goods May Herald Pullback In Capex

Marc Chandler
Summary

  • A sharp drop in Boeing orders will make for a poor durable goods orders report. Capex looks set to slow after a sharp expansion in Q2 '23 and Q3 '23, perhaps ahead of the November election.
  • Most G10 currencies are trading in narrow ranges. After a slightly firmer-than-expected national CPI reading and a pullback in US yields, the Japanese yen is the strongest of the major currencies.
  • The New Zealand dollar is the weakest, off about 0.2% ahead of tomorrow's central bank meeting.
  • Most large Asia-Pacific equity markets advanced today, but Taiwan and South Korean markets were exceptions and recorded modest losses.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 has steadied after losing about 0.35% yesterday. US index futures are steady to slightly firmer.

Overview

Most of the G10 currencies are trading quietly in narrow ranges today. After a slightly firmer-than-expected national CPI reading, which still moderated, and a pullback in US yields, the Japanese yen is the strongest of the major currencies. The dollar (

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

