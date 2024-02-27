Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The purpose of this article is to look at GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) through the lens of a long-term investor with a 4-year time horizon (i.e., 2027) to project what I think they will be worth at that time. I see the North American waste management industry as a very attractive industry to be invested in due to its stability and recession-resistant nature, as well as the fact that it still remains highly fragmented outside of the big four companies (GFL, Waste Management, Waste Connections, Republic Services). Additionally, GFL's unique acquisition and capital allocation strategy position them to take advantage of the benefits of the ongoing consolidation that is occurring in this industry and establish local monopolies in the regions in which they operate which will give them pricing power going forward.

I believe GFL is a Buy at its current valuation. I think that the market is currently underestimating the potential of this business due to their high leverage (nearly 2x as much leverage relative to industry peers), and their lack of free cash flow generation thus far. The next few years will prove pivotal for GFL as they attempt to de-lever the business and improve gross and operating margins to be more in line with industry peers.

Company Background

GFL is a Canadian-based waste management company that was founded by Patrick Dovigi in 2007. They were private equity-backed in the early years before going public in early 2020. The company was formed under the assumption that the North American waste management industry was ripe for consolidation and significant value could be created through a roll-up strategy where they purchase small, locally-operated garbage collection businesses with antiquated technology and processes and integrate them into a larger, more operationally efficient enterprise. The general process for executing these "tuck-in" acquisitions is to acquire a small waste management business, eliminate back office operations (SG&A expenses), optimize their garbage collection routes (higher route density now that they're a part of a larger fleet), and potentially upsell the acquired business's existing customer base GFL's other services like soil remediation and liquid waste management.

To date, GFL has completed over 240 acquisitions:

GFL Acquisitions to Date (Q3'23 MD&A)

They have historically funded these acquisitions through a combination of debt, cash from operations, and issuing multiple classes of shares throughout the years.

The majority of their revenue is derived from their Solid Waste business which encompasses their residential and commercial collection revenue (businesses, municipalities, home owners associations pay GFL for garbage collection), as well as their landfill, transfer and material recovery revenue streams which earn tipping/processing fees from 3rd party waste collection businesses. However, they also have an "Environmental services" business which currently represents approximately 20% of their revenue:

GFL Revenue Breakdown (Q3'23 MD&A)

Environmental services is comprised of liquid waste management, and soil remediation services.

Industry Background

GFL is the 4th largest waste management company in North America behind Waste Management (WM) ~$80B market cap, Republic Services (RSG) - $57B, and Waste Connections (WCN) - $43B USD.

This quote from GFL's 2022 Annual Report summarizes the key characteristics of this industry:

We operate in the large and stable North American environmental services industry. Key characteristics of our industry include relative recession resistance, high visibility of waste volumes, a stringent regulatory framework, high capital intensity to achieve scale and significant fragmentation which, in turn, has led to strong consolidation activity.

Despite the fact that waste management companies benefit from achieving scale, the industry remains fragmented. Outside of the big four companies, majority of the waste collection business are small mom and pop operations. As of April 2020, 55% of MRFs (material recovery facilities) in North America were owned by one of the big 4, with the other 45% being owned by smaller companies. However, this has likely changed since 2020 as M&A activity has been very strong in the industry.

Additionally, waste management is an essential service for both residential and commercial customers that there is always demand for. Revenue is not immune to economic cycles as it has been shown to decline slightly in recessions, however it's usually a modest decline. For example, Waste Management (WM) is the longest standing and largest public company in this space, and we can see that their revenue did dip slightly during the 2008-09 recession, and in the 2020 COVID recession, but it recovered shortly after:

Growth Drivers/Key Success Factors

The way I see it, there are 3 very important factors that can make or break this company's success:

Continued consolidation of the waste management industry Price increases Improving operational efficiency through route density and other initiatives

Let's now break down each of these points. I have already touched on why consolidation is happening in this industry, now I want to discuss what this looks like at GFL on a micro level. GFL doesn't disclose the exact amount of acquisitions they have completed, but they give a rough disclosure (i.e., "over 240 acquisitions to date"). When I graph this disclosure over a long enough time frame, I get a pretty close estimate of how many acquisitions they're completing each year:

GFL Acquisitions (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

The result is a fairly consistent average of 10 new acquisitions per quarter dating back to 2020. GFL also discloses how much of their YoY revenue growth was derived from new acquisitions that had been completed over the past 16 months in their quarterly MD&A:

Revenue Growth Commentary (Q3'23 MD&A)

Mapping this disclosure over time reveals how much new revenue GFL is generating each quarter relating to these acquisitions. We can then annualize this revenue, and divide it by the number of acquisitions completed over the referenced time period to get a pretty good sense of how much additional revenue is derived from acquisitions alone.

GFL - Revenue from Acquisitions (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

We can see that this number has fluctuated a lot. It was much higher in 2021 than it is today, presumably because financing was cheap then with near-zero interest rates. Since 2022, the average revenue added per acquisition has been in the $10-15MM CAD range. And in GFL's Q4'23 press release, they disclosed that throughout 2023 they deployed $900MM into 39 acquisitions, which are expected to generate $355MM in revenue in 2024. And that they plan on deploying $600-650MM into M&A in 2024, which implies ~27 acquisitions. This will come in useful later on when I project revenue growth as part of the valuation.

2. Price Increases

I believe that GFL will continue to raise prices on their solid waste customer base at a rate that exceeds underlying CPI inflation due to the pricing power that they're afforded through local monopolies. I would conservatively price in 6-10% revenue growth going forward from pricing alone. Not only has revenue already been growing from this in the past, but management has stated that this will continue into the future.

Their past MD&A reports have disclosed the % growth in revenue in their solid waste division that was driven by "core pricing" increases and it has been consistently in their high-single to low-double digits:

GFL - Solid Waste Revenue from Core Pricing (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

3. Improving operational efficiency through route density

Route density is a key measure of success for any waste management company. When trash collection routes are more dense, more garbage can be collected by the existing fleet. And has more acquisitions are completed across North America, the more efficiently GFL can plan their collection routes.

Evidence of these operational efficiencies taking place are discussed in the "Margin Expansion" section below.

Margin Expansion

When we compared GFL's margins to the other big four companies, GFL seems to stand out as being significantly less profitable.

Waste Management Comps (Tickernomics - Custom Tables)

Their Gross Margin over the past 12 months is 14% compared to industry peers in the high-30s to low 40s. At the surface, this seems like a major issue. However, the reason this is the case is because GFL includes depreciation and amortization expenses in their cost of sales, whereas the other companies break it out into a separate line item.

GFL - Cost of Sales Breakdown (Q3'23 MD&A)

When I adjust for this, GFL's actual gross margin is in the mid-30s range:

GFL - Gross Margin by Quarter (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

Their gross margin still lags industry peers, but it's not as egregious as it seems on the surface, and it is expanding each year. The two largest expense items within Cost of Sales are transfer and disposal costs and labour & benefits, and these two cost items have been on a gradual downward trend since GFL went public, showcasing the operational efficiencies taking place:

GFL Cost of Sales by Category (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

Maintenance and repairs, fuel, and other expenses have been largely constant, whereas transfer and disposal costs, and labour and benefits have declined from 22% and 25% of revenue, down to 18% and 22% of revenue, respectively. I believe that this reflects the benefits of increasing route density and overall operational efficiency taking place.

Additionally, GFL's operating margin currently lags industry peers by a significant amount:

Data by YCharts

I believe this primarily relates to the fact that GFL is still in its very early years and as gross margin continues to improve and revenue continues to increase from pricing growth and tuck-in acquisitions, the operating margin will nature increase. I don't expect GFL is get to the same level (i.e., 18% margin) as their peers in the next 4 years, however I can see operating margin reaching the low-double digits by then (see "Valuation" section below for exact projections).

Additionally, depreciation and amortization (their largest cost driver behind labour and transfer/disposal costs) has also been on a consistent downward trend as the business has scaled up:

Depreciation and Amortization as a % of Revenue (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

Risk: Debt Balance

Because the waste management industry itself is very stable, the key risk that investors assume when investing in GFL is their high debt balance. Currently, GFL has a ~$9B in long-term debt:

Q3'23 MD&A - GFL Long Term Debt (Q3'23 MD&A)

Majority of this debt (~72%) are senior secured notes that are fixed rate and maturing in the coming years. The revolving credit facility, Term Loan A and Term Loan B facilities are all variable rate debt with a current interest rate of ~7.5%.

Relative to industry peers, GFL is significantly more leveraged with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.16x, whereas the other companies are in the mid-to-high 2s:

Waste Management - Net Debt to EBITDA Ratios (Author - Data from 10Qs)

We all know that interest rates have gone up lately, so when this fixed rate debt comes up for maturity and must be refinanced, GFL's interest expense is going to go up. Although this does present a risk, it is a manageable one and doesn't constitute any cause for concern in my opinion. Just because their debt is higher than industry peers, doesn't mean GFL is an inherently weaker business overall. The question we have to ask as investors is whether or not GFL's current level of debt is actually a bad thing. If GFL can achieve 20-30% IRRs on these tuck-in acquisitions and fund them with debt that carries a 7-8% interest rate, that just sounds like smart capital allocation to me. And it will allow them to grow revenue significantly fast than their industry peers, which they did for 2020-2023.

Management included a lot of useful information in their Q3'23 Investor Presentation, and the important question we need to answer is how much of this debt is at risk of being refinanced at higher rates, and what’s the impact of this on earnings/cash flow. It’s not my business to try and predict what interest rates will be in the future (if I had the ability to do that, I’d be investing my money elsewhere), but it is important to understand what’s the worst that could happen and ensure we’re prepared for it.

GFL Debt Information (Q3'23 Investor Presentation)

Roughly 3/4ths of debt is fixed, and this fixed debt starts to mature in 2025 and will keep maturing into 2029, at which point it will most likely be refinanced at higher rates causing their interest expense to go up. According to GFL, if interest rates and the debt balance remain unchanged from their current level, the incremental impact to interest would be as follows:

Incremental Interest Expense (Q3'23 Investor Presentation)

However, given the growth in underlying earnings and FCF I am expecting from this business by the years 2027 and beyond (refer to "Valuation" section below), I see this as manageable. It's also a possibility that interest rates are reduced in a few years and the impact is even less.

Additionally, GFL management is committed to bringing down the debt balance as in Q2'23 they sold off 2 non-core US solid waste businesses for $1.65B in proceeds which were used to pay down a significant amount of debt. Although I would still expect their debt balance to grow on an absolute basis as it's needed to fund their acquisition strategy. But debt relative to EBITDA is something I'd expect to decline going forward.

Risk: Decline in M&A Activity

As you will see in the "Valuation" section below, a large part of this company's revenue growth depends on the number of, and size of, acquisitions they can complete. And GFL is not the only waste management company looking to consolidate the industry. GFL is expected to incur more debt to continue acquiring businesses, and with interest rates now higher, this will become more expensive. I would expect GFL is deploy less capital into M&A than they have in the previous years at least until interest rates come down (if they do).

Valuation

I'm going to use two different valuation methods to give you a wholistic view of how this company is likely to perform over the next ~4 years, and what returns we could expect under the different scenarios. Using the EV/EBITDA method allows us to understand what their stock price will be in ~4 years time, while the DCF method helps us understand what the stock is worth today by projecting future cash flows and discounting them to the present so we can determine what is a reasonable price to pay for it.

EV/EBITDA Multiple Method:

The 3 most important assumptions that go into this valuation are revenue growth, margins, and the exit multiple (terminal EV/EBITDA multiple). I touched on revenue growth previously and stated that GFL was completing approximately 10 acquisitions per quarter (40/year), with each acquisition adding ~$10-15MM in revenue. Additionally, we can conservatively expect at least high-single digit revenue growth (i.e., 6-10%) from price increases. However, given that funding these acquisitions is now more expensive and there is competition from other industry players looking to expend their geographical reach. As such, my assumptions for revenue from the solid waste business are:

- 30 acquisitions per year

- $9MM in additional revenue per acquisition

- 8% YoY growth from price increases

GFL also has an environmental services division where growth is largely volume driven and not based on acquisitions. For this segment I will assume revenue growth is roughly in line with what it's been over the past few years which is 15% annualized growth. We also have to deduct intercompany revenue which has historically been ~10% of revenue. Putting all these assumptions together, the projected revenue from 2024-2027 looks like this:

GFL Revenue 2024 - 2027 (Author - Own Projections)

Next we have to project GFL's gross margin and EBITDA margin for each year. As I also outlined in the "Margin Expansion" section, their current gross margin (adjusting for depreciation and amortization) is in the mid-30s range and has been improving each year. I would expect this trend to continue as they continue to scale up their business and integrate the acquired businesses, so I have modelled gross margin to be 35% in 2024, 36% in 2025, and 37% in 2026 and 2027.

To get from gross margin to EBITDA margin, we have to deduct SG&A expenses. GFL's SG&A expenses have historically been 9-11% of revenue so it's reasonable to assume this will be 10% of revenue going forward.

GFL - SG&A as a % of Revenue (Author - Data from MD&A Filings)

I will also use 15.00x as the exit multiple. GFL currently has the lowest multiple of the big 4 at ~13x. Normally I don't like to assume a multiple expansion in a valuation because I want to ensure my valuation is driven by improving fundamentals and not a multiple expansion. But in this scenario I think it is appropriate because as debt (relative to EBITDA) begins to come down and deleverages the business it makes it more investable. Additionally, I am also projecting margins to improve, which, all else equal, should lead to a higher multiple that is more in line with peers.

When we put this all together, the valuation looks like this:

Valuation - EV/EBITDA (Author - Own Projections)

Under these assumptions we can conservatively expect at least $2.9B in EBITDA by 2027, which at a 15.00x multiplier yields $43.6B in enterprise value. We then deduct ~$10.1B in net debt (inherently assumes a 3.50x Net Debt/EBITDA ratio in 2027, a highly conservative assumption given that it is expected to reach this level by the end of 2024).

The result is a stock price of $82 in 4 years, which yields a ~15% annualized return. Personally, I see these as achievable targets and would expect GFL to perform even better than this ($3B+ of EBITDA by 2027). However, this analysis is useful and it provides a benchmark from which we can evaluate their performance going forward.

Discounted Cash Flow Method:

The DCF method is slightly different since we have to look at other factors such as capital expenditure, taxes, working capital, and operating margin.

Key Assumptions:

Revenue - same assumptions as EV/EBITDA method above. 8% growth from pricing, 30 acquisitions per year with $9MM in added revenue per acquisition and 15% growth in the environmental services unit.

Operating margin - 7% in 2024, 8% in 2025, 10% in 2026 and 11% in 2027. Calculated using the gross margin and SG&A expense assumptions above, but then also assuming depreciation and amortization expense of 17% in 2024 and 2025, 16% in 2026, and 15% in 2027. As shown in the "Margin Expansion" section above, this cost category is on a downward trend. E.g. 2024 operating margin of 7% = 35% gross margin, less 11% SG&A expenses and less 17% depreciation and amortization.

26.5% tax rate - corporate tax rate in Ontario, Canada

Capital expenditure - 13% of revenue, which is slightly above what it has averaged since 2020:

GFL CAPEX as a % of Revenue (Author - Data from Financial Statements)

$80MM in annual working capital investments - slightly above historical average which should increase as then business grows

$12B net debt (same as EV/EBITDA method above)

15.00x terminal EV/EBITDA multiple (same as above)

Weighted Average Cost of Capital of 7.06% (see calculation below)

WACC is made up of Cost of Equity and Cost of Debt. Cost of Equity is calculated using the current risk free rate (i.e., the 10-Yr US Treasury Yield) of 4.30%, GFL's current Beta of 0.95 (see chart below), and an 8% market risk premium.

Cost of Equity is calculated as: ((8%-4.3%)*0.95)+4.30% = 7.82%

For cost of debt, we will use a 7.5% YTM (GFL's current interest rate on variable debt) as well as the Canadian corporate tax rate of 26.5%.

Currently, GFL's capital structure is 2/3rds equity ($18.5B CAD market cap) and 1/3rd debt ($9.3B CAD total debt). So WACC is calculated as follows:

7.82%*(2/3)+(7.5%*(1-0.265))*(1/3)=7.06%

When we put this all together, it looks like this:

GFL Valuation - DCF Method (Author - Own Projections)

The result is an estimated intrinsic value per share of $64CAD, representing a modest premium to the current market price. as I stated previously, I believe these are conservative, yet realistic expectations for GFL over the next 4 years.

Conclusion

The waste management industry's stability and recession-resistant nature, coupled with ongoing consolidation, position GFL favorably for future success. Despite the market's current wariness of their high debt and limited FCF generation, GFL's acquisition strategy and operational improvements should enhance its competitive position and profitability. Under conservative assumptions, I have estimated GFL to be worth at least $62/share, which would yield annualized returns of ~14% over the next 4 years.