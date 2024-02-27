ECH: Lukewarm On Chile, Despite Yield And Value Features

Germán Vogel/Moment via Getty Images

Implicit in any international ETF are a few different bets. The trajectory of country-specific industries, a nation’s political will, and the domestic economy are requisite considerations when making a country play. When taking a close look at these dimensions for the iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH), I see semi-solid offering for those who are interested in exposure to LATAM. Chile can offer relative stability, well-developed financial markets, and exposure to key industries with potential upside.

ECH offers efficient access to Chile's stock market, but the pros and cons are a mixed bag. We land on a HOLD rating for now.

A closer look at ECH

Concentration is the name of the game for ECH, both in sector and stock-specific holdings. ECH tracks the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index, which includes the large, mid, and small-cap segments of the Chilean equity market. ECH’s AUM is around $560 million across 33 securities.

ECH also offers attractive yield and value characteristics. ECH is currently trading at a 4.6 P/E ratio with a twelve-month trailing yield of 5.3%. Note, however, that the dividend is paid only every six months.

Still, that combination of P/E ratio and dividend yield is a rarity. In the universe of more than 150 country ETFs we track, very few have a yield higher than the P/E.

For comparison, the MSCI World currently trades at a P/E of 21.6 and a yield of 1.7%. ECH also has experienced 12 consecutive years of dividend payments, through it has not shown consistent year-on-year dividend growth.

When looking at sector level holdings, we see that the fund has a large allocation to Financials, followed by Basic Materials. The latter is no surprise, given the major role mining plays in the Chilean economy.

Seeking Alpha

In terms of individual holdings, ECH is also concentrated. We see the largest allocation to the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM), which is an industrial company with a few different industry verticals. SQM is a major global player in both the extraction and processing of lithium. Lithium Carbonate is the key input for the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and contribute to battery storage.

Seeking Alpha

While lithium is a valuable commodity for the clean energy sector, it’s quite vulnerable to volatility associated with its frequent shifting supply and demand characteristics – which is the case with most commodities.

ECH also has a large allocation to Banco De Chile, one of the country's largest commercial banks. As we'll discuss below, the macro environment is in a bit of a transitional phase as it relates to impacts on financials. The current phase decreasing interest rates could negatively impact Banco De Chile's near term performance, but GDP growth could bolster the bank's books with increases in private consumption.

So, as is the case with many non-US-focused country ETFs, ECH's 27% allocation among the top 2 holdings is a feature, and not a bug. In economies much smaller than that of the US, the local stock market is typically far less diverse.

Incremental Improvement in the Macro Environment

Growth was stifled for Chile in 2023, but the OECD projects increases in growth by 1.8% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. Domestic consumption is poised to recover in 2024, as falling inflation will likely lead to an increase in real wages that will benefit consumers and drive demand (the private consumption we spoke about above).

Chile is in a current cycle of monetary easing, after a tightening cycle that was used to combat the global plague of inflation (that followed the actual respiratory plague of COVID-19). Headline inflation reached a whopping 14.1% in August of 2022, but was down to 5.0% by October of 2023 according to OECD data. The easing cycle began in July of 2023 and is projected to continue through the end of 2024 where it is expected to level off.

OECD

In terms of the national deficit, the OECD projects the Chile experienced a federal deficit 2% of GDP in 2023, which will grow to 2.3% in 2024, and 1.6% in 2025. The Chilean government benefits from sustained demand for commodities exports, where it earns revenues from its state-owned enterprises that operate in both copper and lithium. One wildcard in this equation is the growth story in China, which is a key export partner for Chile. Copper is a key input for electrification, and as I already stated, lithium is an essential material for EV batteries. Diminished growth in China could negatively impact demand for these key exports. Although, according to the OECD, low global copper inventories suggest that there is a growth opportunity for that export area. Chile will need to continue deriving revenue for continued growth in servicing a complex export infrastructure.

OECD

Political risk looms...or does it?

The U.S. is not the only country that’s experiencing a polarized political environment. In December, Chile rejected a new conservative constitutional charter to replace the existing charter that has been in place since the Pinochet era. This came only a year after progressive charter was rejected by the same electorate. The current left-leaning president, Gabriel Boric has stated that he does not have the intention prioritizing yet another vote on the charter for the remainder of his term until 2025. Despite Chile's inability to coalesce around a new constitution, political dysfunction does not appear to have hampered its ability to promote and sustain key industries.

So what?

I want to acknowledge at the start that I think of country ETFs primarily as building blocks and not a core holding. They are definitionally highly exposed, and as such price swings and volatility can follow suit. I'm not here to make the case for recent performance as a selling point. ECH has underperformed global stocks since its inception. It's volatility profile is also not the most palatable when compared to broad-based equity allocations. We see in the chart below that ECH has a higher vol than both global stocks and US stocks alike.

Data by YCharts

For what ECH lacks in historical performance, it makes up for in diversification benefits. Looking at the first chart below, we see the rolling 36-month correlations between the MSCI World (URTH) and S&P 500 (SPY) for the last 10 years. We see increasing correlations between global and US large caps over the decade, which are currently hovering at 10-year highs.

Portfolio Visualizer

When looking at ECH vs. SPY, we see a much different story. Correlations have changed quite a bit over time, hitting lows in 2019 and rebounding to 0.53 as of Feb 2024. Given how correlated SPY is with URTH, we would imagine a similar visual for ECH vs. SPY.

Portfolio Visualizer

Portfolio Visualizer

Conclusion

ECH is in a good position to profit from the global energy transformation, but it is also extremely vulnerable to several exogenous factors that could impact their most heavily-weighted holding, SQM. There are endogenous factors, too. Political gridlock threatens to hamper the nationalized export industries that function of the engine of Chile’s economy.

That being said, there is an opportunity for political alignment in 2025, after Gabriel Boric’s term comes to an end. The drafting of a new constitution that could enshrine certain protections to promote the growth of key industries is a real possibility. Based on some of the fundamentals of the ETF itself, as well as the growth potential and value embedded in the ETF, we rate ECH as a HOLD