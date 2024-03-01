Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/01/24

Mar. 01, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.07K Followers

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.07K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (12.87K)
The fantastic fall of Fani Willis is one of the great comedies of recent American politics. It’s the flagrant corruption of Hunter Biden, mixed with the stµpidity of Jussie Smollett, the courtroom farce of the George Zimmerman trial, and the sky-high political stakes of a U.S. presidential election. It’s the joyous, healthy humor of seeing a wicked, ridiculous person be exposed and get exactly what she deserves.

Right now, it still isn’t certain whether Judge Scott McAfee will actually kick Fani Willis off her own case, but even if he doesn’t, the damage has substantially been done.

The tenuous prosecution of President Trump in Georgia has already been badly delayed and discredited, increasing its odds of being tossed by a higher court and the odds of the public simply shrugging its shoulders even if this abortion of a case somehow lurches all the way to a felony conviction. Left-wing anti-Trump zealots are practically begging Fani to step aside of her own volition for the good of the anti-Trump cause.

But they are unlikely to get what they want, for the same reason that this scandal happened in the first place: America’s regime elevated a c l o w n-show affirmative-action incompetent who only cares about herself, told her that she was a big hero simply for existing, and now we are all reaping the consequences.

But don’t laugh too hard at the left’s Fani Fiasco. Because lurking beneath the Fulton County farce is a dark look at an institutional decay in American life that has only just begun.

Compare Fani Willis with, say, another prosecutor, an older one who represents America’s past: Robert Mueller. When Mueller learned about the affair and improper text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, he removed them both from the case, months before the story leaked to the press. Despite being the biggest story in the country with a vast whirlwind of rumors around it, Mueller’s own probe had minimal leaks. And, of course, when all was said and done, despite enormous hype and tens of millions of dollars spent, despite the entire American ruling class practically begging him to send the Bad Orange Man to prison, Mueller’s final report found no evidence of “Russian collusion” and brought no criminal charges against President Trump.

Now, take in all of that and go back to the adventures of Flim-Flam Fani. Willis’s excuses for her behavior are the sort that require a lobotomy to accept.

just as Fani deserves her ongoing humiliation, so do all of her enablers. They have asked, loudly and proudly, for every part of this.

After all, Fani Willis is the avatar of DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) America - the combination of racial caste system and kakistocracy that the American regime is determined to erect in what was once the world’s proudest meritocratic society.

As soon as Fani Willis’s own conduct threw the entire lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, years in the making, into doubt, the ethnonarcissist whining came tumbling out immediately: Criticizing a prosecutor for corruptly staffing her loser boyfriend onto a job he wasn’t qualified for was racist!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (12.87K)
JUST IN: Jack Smith wants to go to trial in Florida in the Trump documents case on July 8.

I think the Republican convention starts July 15th.

Their election interference is so obvious.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (12.87K)
BREAKING - SHOCKING - DEEP STATE STRIKES AFTER BEING FIRED BY CBS:
A federal judge Christopher Cooper has just held investigative reporter Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) in civil contempt for refusing to disclose her source for stories about a Chinese American scientist investigated by the FBI during her time at Fox News in 2017. She faces an $800 daily fine until compliance, with a 30-day stay to appeal. She was just fired by @CBSNews with her reporting materials seized and then released following outrage. She’s known for pursuing the Hunter Biden alleged corruption story. twitter.com/...

So now they're trying to put Catherine Herridge in jail. I guess firing her wasn't enough.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (12.87K)
Hunter Biden spent 6 hours testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday and giving obtuse answers to questions from a joint panel from the House Oversight and House Judiciary Committee.

Within his testimony Hunter Biden consistently blamed his drug addiction for his memory lapses and suggested he was often too high/stoned to recall events. Within the testimony he claimed to have attempted to kill himself ‘on a daily basis.’

The majority of the questioning surrounded his father Joe Biden’s involvement in various payment schemes that were part of the foreign businesses Hunter was responsible for handling. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) made the full transcript available to the public earlier today. The 229-page document is full of information. oversight.house.gov/...

"Don't blame me…it was the drugs…!" When you can't tell the truth you fall back on sympathy and partisan press.

The Bidens are a crime family and antithetical to anything related to America. Creeps and perverts, one and all.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (12.87K)
🚨NEW: @megynkelly and @PhilHollowayEsq drop a bombshell on Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, and the Trump prosecutors in Georgia as they release Terrence Bradley's text messages on 𝕏.

"It's right here. The judge has this. He knows what we know. Terrence Bradley saw what Robin Yeartie saw. This affair was going on for years prior to 2022, and these two lied. They took the stand and, in my very well-educated opinion, told lies under oath to this judge, to these lawyers, to Fulton County, to all of us."

"He's admitting it's insane she hired him. Why would it be insane to hire him if they weren't having an affair? He's saying right here they were having an affair when she hired him."

"This is not how someone who knows nothing about an affair sounds. Sorry. Nathan's caught. Fani's caught. Terrence is caught. Ashleigh Merchant has been an honest broker from the beginning and was wrongfully smeared by Willis."

"She says, 'Do you think it started before she hired him?' He responds, 'Absolutely. It started when she left the DA's office and was a judge in South Fulton. They met at the Municipal court CLE conference.'"

"You tell me, audience, was she initially elected prior to hiring Nathan? Yeah, she was elected in 2020. Why would Terrence Bradley be saying you've got to subpoena her original security detail she had back in 2020? Why would he be saying those guys know it all if the affair wasn't going on in 2020?"

It is becoming increasingly obvious that the Trump prosecutors in Georgia perjured themselves before Judge Scott McAfee. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (12.87K)
James O’Keefe BANNED from Equinox Gym FOR LIFE
February 29 2024 https://youtu.be/20UHDQ_F7Hc 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (12.87K)
3:35 PM –Thursday, February 29, 2024

Ally to 45th President Donald Trump, Mark Green will run for re-election in November, according to The Hill on Thursday.

Green (R-Tenn.) reversed his prior decision to leave Congress after pleas from the 45th president, his predecessor Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and other colleagues who asked him to return.

“Mark Green has had lots of options because of his political talents, and the great job he has done as a Congressman, but given the fantastic work he’s doing as Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, I hope he runs for Re-Election to the U.S. House of Representatives,” Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday.

“If he does, he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump continued.

Quickly after the Republican official made the reversal decision public, he wrote a statement on deciding to run again.

“While my strong desire was to leave Congress at the end of this year, since my announcement, I have received countless calls from constituents, colleagues, and President Trump urging me to reconsider. I was reminded of the words of General McArthur on a statue at West Point: ‘Duty, honor, country.’ I realized once again: I had a duty to my country to fulfill,” Green said in a statement.

“I will be running for re-election so I can be here on Day 1 next year to help President Trump end this border crisis once and for all,” he added.

A day after the impeachment vote of Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Green announced he would retire after the completion of his term , due to frustration with congressional gridlock and turmoil.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (12.87K)
The argument President Trump's team needs to make is that immunity ensures that Federal employees cannot prosecute a President who refuses to obey their direction. In effect, organizations without Constitutional standing – the Executive branch is One Person – would have veto power over the President.

Most of the Dept of Justice's case rests on the testimony of former employees who insist they told Trump the election was legitimate. In effect, they are claiming the President is required to listen to them. He is not.

That is the danger. Not some future prosecution while out of office, but prosecution by Federal employees while in office. It would be a nightmare.

The SCOTUS really doesn’t have any choice but to say the POTUS has the same immunity as members of Congress and Federal Judges. This has never had to be set in stone because no one up until now was insane enough to try and force the adjudication of this but we are dealing with Marxists so there are no guard rails when it comes to sane practice. 🥴
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (12.87K)
Important thread.

It shows the Biden DOJ and DC federal courts are violating President Trump's normal appellate procedural rights and deadlines.

This is transparently election interference.

The DOJ and courts will lose their legitimacy with half of Americans.

Then lose their funding. threadreaderapp.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (12.87K)
The Supreme Court is likely to reverse the DC Circuit, and as a result, Trump is very unlikely to face trial in DC or Florida before the election.

Here's the question presented:

"Whether and if so to what extent does a former President enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office?"

Here's an important thing to understand: the Court is not going to resolve the question of whether President Trump's conduct did, in fact, involve official acts.

So, unless the Supreme Court agrees with the DC Circuit completely - and holds that there is *no* such immunity for former Presidents - there won't be a trial before the election.

Here's what the likely outcome is. The Supreme Court will hold that there is some amount of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution. It won't be absolute, as it is for civil litigation, because the Founders certainly contemplated that a President might be impeached and convicted by the Senate, and then subsequently face criminal prosecution.

But for the Supreme Court to find that *no* such immunity exists, it would have to repudiate much of the logic and force of Nixon v. Fitzgerald, where the Court held that former Presidents have absolute immunity from civil lawsuits arising out of official acts.

The most likely scenario is that the Court agrees with Trump's legal position, reverses the DC Circuit and holds that former Presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for official acts, save for those that lead to an impeachment and a conviction by the Senate. Then they will likely remand back to the District Court for further proceedings - which would be some sort of hearing/analysis of whether Trump's conduct *in fact* involved official acts.

And then those proceedings would again be subject to appeal, and it would likely go through the DC Circuit and up to the Supreme Court again. That would take months - and those proceedings would only start in June/July. And the Supreme Court doesn't meet again until October 1. After a second round of appellate proceedings, there's basically no chance of there being enough time for a trial before the election.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (12.87K)
“Do you believe in miracles?” Remember those words by sports broadcaster Al Michaels when the underdog US Hockey team won the Olympic Gold in the 1980 Winter Olympics. History has branded that game…

“The Miracle on Ice.”

See, in real life miracles do happen. We live in a negative, cynical world. Few of us really believe in miracles…and even fewer believe a miracle is happening, even when it’s happening right in front of us. But miracles happen all the time.

You just have to be open to seeing and believing in miracles. A miracle, sent directly by God, is happening right in front of us, right now. You just have to open your eyes.

President Trump is that miracle.

He’s sometimes crude and rude. He offends so many. He angers so many. “The powers that be” want him stopped at any cost- even if they have to frame him by making up crimes that never happened.

He faces so many indictments and trials. He faces over 700 years in prison. He is being fined hundreds of millions of dollars and banned from conducting business. If he doesn’t spend the rest of his life in prison, he could end up losing his empire to bankruptcy.

He is painted as “Hitler” and “KKK” and a “white supremacist.” We are told he is “a threat to democracy.” If elected, his critics say, he will destroy America.

Virtually everyone in power is against him- from the DC Swamp, to the Deep State, to the Military Industrial Complex (that wants wars around the world), to his own government agencies (CIA, FBI, DOJ, NSA) who frame him and spy on him.

All the groups who hold the most wealth and power in America are out to stop him- Wall Street, mainstream media, Silicon Valley, the Bar Association, the teachers union, Hollywood, Madison Avenue. They all hate him.

Foreign governments are desperate to stop him from ever gaining power again. Global organizations like the WEF, WHO and United Nations despise him. Almost every globalist billionaire in the world is arrayed against him- George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and all the rest.

Women call him “sexist.” Black Democrats call him “racist.” Gays call him “homophobic.” Muslims call him “Islamophobic” because of his unswerving faith and support for Israel. But American Jews vote against him.

Yet after all of that, President Trump holds the lead over Joe Biden in virtually every national poll; leads in every battleground state that determines the election; leads among Generation Z (the youngest voters); and in some polls leads among Latino and black males. A recent poll showed Trump leading among Jewish voters in New York state.

How is this possible? It can’t be explained. It’s a real-life miracle.

Here's a real-life story that a “Trump Miracle” is happening in front of our eyes. A young doctor in California recently graduated medical school after being born with severe physical disabilities. He is a walking miracle and testament to the power of faith and prayer. For the past decade of college, medical school, and medical internship in California, everyone he met was a liberal Trump-h@ter.

48 hours ago, the doctor was working at a medical office in Los Angeles and he witnessed what he describes as a “supernatural miracle.” The news came on the television in the doctors office. The topic was Trump’s primary landslide in Michigan. He was expecting either groans, or hatred from everyone in the office. But then he witnessed something that shocked him like never before…

Someone in the office cheered Trump. And then another. And another. Soon the entire medical office was cheering and celebrating President Trump. Everyone. Patients, staff, doctors. Once they realized it was safe to express support for Trump, everyone let it all out. Everyone admitted they are on Trump’s side. In Los Angeles.

The doctor said it was a miracle. He never thought he would ever see anything like this.
