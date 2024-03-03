Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/03/24

Mar. 03, 2024 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (14)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:00 AM
Comments (12.92K)
CNN is trying to keep up with the news landscape and become a digital-first provider,” a source said. “It makes sense for them to pursue anchors who have already established a presence there — especially if TV becomes history in their portfolio!

CNN’s previous attempt at a digital platform failed miserably, with it’s subscription-based streaming service, CNN+, a mere three weeks after its launch back in April 2022. CNN+ aimed for an ambitious goal of securing 2 million subscribers within its inaugural year, but only managed a meager 150,000 subscribers and purportedly less than 10,000 daily viewers during its highly-hyped launch, making it clear that it was never going to match projections, resulting in the streaming platform being put out of its misery within a month.

Something tells me CNN is going the way of the Hindenburg.

So will CNN anchors be learning to code, or building solar panels?

Flashback: Coal miners become computer coders. money.cnn.com/...
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (30.69K)
A Montana court strikes down abortion restrictions. Get this -- "The judge’s decision referenced the pivotal Armstrong case, emphasizing that the Montana Constitution’s right to privacy includes a woman’s right to make autonomous decisions about her pregnancy up to the point of fetal viability. The ruling also highlighted that courts must be vigilant against legislation that masquerades as healthcare interests but is instead driven by ideological or sectarian motives." -- www.msn.com/... That should frame things nicely for higher courts ... and voters come November.
Divi-It-Up profile picture
Divi-It-Up
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (7.29K)
@Henry Miles Curious how the same courts would currently recgonize two lives in cases where the unborn are harmed by someone other than the mother.

Endemic of the desire to include killing the unborn as an acceptable form of birth control.

On this, and many other levels, people desire the discretion to avoid personal responsibility.

Does not surprise me this perspective is associated with political affiliation as individuals on the left side of the spectrum often desire to choose whom should and should not be subject to differential treatment.
DoubleD44 profile picture
DoubleD44
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (20.61K)
OMG Who did this?!? 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😭

www.youtube.com/...
Divi-It-Up profile picture
Divi-It-Up
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (7.29K)
@DoubleD44 More importantly, how did you discover it?
DoubleD44 profile picture
DoubleD44
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (20.61K)
@Divi-It-Up a friend sent it to me. Hilarious
Divi-It-Up profile picture
Divi-It-Up
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (7.29K)
@DoubleD44 I’d ask your friend the same question 🙋‍♀️
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (12.92K)
Donald Trump dominated in Saturday's primary races, winning caucuses in Idaho and Missouri - while sweeping the delegate haul at a Michigan party convention.

The former president earned every delegate at stake on Saturday, bringing his overall count to 244 vs. Nikki Haley's 24. To secure the Republican nomination, Trump will need 1,215 delegates in total.

In Michigan, Trump won all 39 delegates at the Republican convention in Grand Rapids, after winning the state's primary on Tuesday with 68% of the vote vs. Haley's 27%.

In Missouri, Trump won 51 delegates. Things went particularly not well for Haley at one point:

The steep odds facing Haley were on display in Columbia, Missouri, where Republicans gathered at a church to caucus.

Seth Christensen stood on stage and called on them to vote for Haley. He wasn't well received.

Another caucusgoer shouted out from the audience: “Are you a Republican?”

An organizer quieted the crowd and Christensen finished his speech. Haley went on to win just 37 of the 263 Republicans in attendance in Boone County. -AP

Next on deck is a Republican event on Sunday in the District of Columbia (they have Republicans?), followed by Super Tuesday two days later, when 16 states will hold primaries - and the date Haley suggested she'd be dropping out if things don't start going her way.

This is going to be fun, no?

They've impeached him twice, created fake lawsuits against him and pulled him off of state ballots.

Nikki stays in because she knows the Marxist Democrats will stop at nothing and there is a chance he is going to be found floating in a lake in Chappaqua outside Hillary's house or in Obama's Martha's Vineyard pool before the election. That, or Alex Baldwin's prop gun will mysteriously fire itself again.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (12.92K)
With 100% of the votes in, President Trump has won the Missouri Caucus UNANIMOUSLY, with Nikki Haley failing to capture even a single vote from the 924 statewide delegates. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (12.92K)
A new find of underground helium in Minnesota could turn out to be one of the largest in the world, Minneapolis’s WCCO-TV reported Thursday.

The drill site, just outside Babbitt in the northeastern part of the state, took about a month from initially breaking ground to get to a depth of 2,200 feet.

What it found there, Pulsar Helium CEO Thomas Abraham-James called “a dream.”

“There was a lot of screaming, a lot of hugging and high fives. It’s nice to know the efforts all worked out and we pulled it off,” Abraham-James told WCCO.

He said that the concentration of helium sampled was 12.4 percent — about 30 times what the outlet referred to as “the industry standard,” and higher even than the company had forecast.

“12.4% is just a dream,” the CEO told the outlet. “It’s perfect.”

Further analysis remains to be done, of course, but the finding confirmed work completed in 2011 that indicated the presence of helium deep under the surface, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

Companies generally pursue helium concentrations above 0.3 percent that they can locate, the outlet noted.Studying the size of the find and the feasibility of a full-sized mining operation could take up to a year, the company told WCCO.

We're going to need a lot of helium for the balloons at President Trump's November victory celebration.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (12.92K)
A Washington Post reporter named Maura Judkis is under fire for a recent article on retail theft that blames everyone but the thieves.

Judkis blames conservatives, downplays the crime problem, blames capitalism, and even says that the United States is built on stolen land.

It’s like a women’s studies undergrad at Oberlin wrote the piece.

Instead of pointing the finger at the culprits of these crimes, Judkis complained that conservatives had used the uptick in crime to criticize liberal-run cities.

The left refuses to see reality on this issue. They simply will not blame criminals for anything.

The Washington Post is the enemy of the people.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (30.69K)
Here's a list of 20 Loser business ventures that failed. -- www.msn.com/... (More to follow.)
Divi-It-Up profile picture
Divi-It-Up
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (7.29K)
@Henry Miles How many successful businesses have you created?

That’s what I thought.

If it were easy, you’d have done it and more than 90 percent of all startups wouldn’t fail.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (12.92K)
Facing Irrelevance David McIntosh and Club for Growth Reverse Course, Now Support MAGA and Trump

The Club for Growth and David McIntosh were/are the vehicle behind Ron DeSantis political career. The CfG organization organized donors, groups, PAC support and operated as an attack mechanism against President Trump and the MAGA movement for the past several years.

In the past two years the CfG has spent millions viciously undermining MAGA and President Trump. Their disdain for the middle-class is palpable and they hate the America-First Main Street agenda. As the Chamber of Commerce is to Bush republicans, the CfG Inc is to the Paul Ryan clan of GOPe politics.

Apparently, President Trump has forgiven CfG and David McIntosh for the attacks against MAGA, showing his remarkable disposition for providing grace, forgiveness and acceptance.

“The fact is, Club for Growth PAC and President Trump have accomplished a lot working together. From tax reform to deregulation, President Trump unleashed prosperity for all Americans. Our country stands at a crossroad. Inflation and interest rates are pricing middle-class families out of home ownership and too many parents are having trouble putting food on the table. Crime is destroying cities and seeping into the suburbs, and our public schools are spending more than ever and failing our kids. Joe Biden and the radical Progressives only make things worse – this is what woke looks like. This is the most important election of our time. It’s time for Republicans to unite and put our differences aside. We need to work together to make sure Biden is a one term president. We need to grow our majority in the House and reclaim the majority in the Senate. We need to restore the American Dream, and the only way we can do that is by working together. President Trump always says ‘When Trump and the Club for Growth PAC are together, we always win.’ And together we are going to win back the White House and more this November.”

– David McIntosh, President, Club for Growth PAC

All of these false supporters need to be dispatched with extreme prejudice. No one in any “never Trump” movement, regardless of how much they say they have reformed, can ever be trusted with anything. You, MAGA Trump supporters, are the group who understand this reasoning first and foremost.

A top MAGA conservative is working on an operational system that is intended to directly target anyone in the “Republican” or “conservative” political sphere that tries to stop, impede or block the America First agenda, or target Donald Trump after the successful 2024 election.

Armed with an absolute boatload of data and information, an outline of what specific actionable steps can be taken to organize on a state and regional level will be forthcoming soon.

President Trump knows that this is just a truce because they can't take it any more, but will be backstabbing at the first opportunity.

As they say, keep your enemies closer.
