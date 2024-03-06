Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/06/24

Mar. 06, 2024 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (13K)
Apparently, Los Angeles residents love the high crime rates there.

Los Angeles District Attorney
Special Election
Latest results with 37% of votes in

Los Angeles District Attorney, Special Election Candidate Votes Percent Pct. Chart showing percent George Gascon*incumbent
138,403 22.9%

Nathan Hochman
109,602 18.1

Jonathan Hatami
72,914 12.0
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (13K)
President Trump won every county in Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, California, Minnesota, and Texas. With results yet to come in from Alaska and Utah, it is likely he won every county in those states as well.

Meanwhile, Biden failed to reach 90% in 11 states, losing American Samoa to Jason Palmer. Even some people thousands of miles from the continental US don't like Biden.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (13K)
Embattled Democrat Senator Bob Menendez (NJ) and his wife Nadine Menendez were charged with obstruction of justice in a new 18-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

The new charges are related to a bribery scheme that involves Egypt and Qatar.

Among the new charges in the superseding indictment are conspiracy, obstruction of justice, public official acting as a foreign agent, bribery, extortion and honest services wire fraud.

Menendez had faced four counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right, and conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent.

These charges are a lot worse than those charges faced by Rep. George Santos who was expelled from the House, but this Democrat hack still has his Senate seat.

Only Republicans are proven guilty before trial ...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (13K)
A recent memo from Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Operations RimaAnn O. Nelson called for the removal of the iconic V-J Day kiss photo from all VA health facilities because of its depiction of “a non-consensual act.”

The photo, taken by journalist Alfred Eisenstaedt in New York City on Aug. 14, 1945, captures the joy and relief of Americans as they celebrated Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II. 2.bp.blogspot.com/...

U.S. Navy photojournalist Victor Jorgensen captured another view of the same scene, which was published in the New York Times the following day. Jorgensen titled his photograph Kissing the War Goodbye. 2.bp.blogspot.com/...

Unlike the Eisenstaedt photograph, which is protected by copyright, this Navy photograph is in the public domain as it was produced by a federal government employee on official duty.

EndWokeness shared the memo from Nelson on X. twitter.com/...

twitter.com/... twitter.com/...

Just hours after EndWokeness shared the woke absurdity, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough took to social media to deny that the image is banned.

Military Times reports:

“This image is not banned from VA facilities — and we will keep it in VA facilities,” said a post from his official X account. Department officials echoed in a separate statement that “VA will NOT be banning this photo from VA facilities.”

Officials said the memo should not have been sent out and was formally rescinded on Tuesday. They did not provide details of whether senior leaders were consulted on the matter ahead of Nelson’s memo.

The woke (Democrats and the fake media) can't stand joy or happiness. They want you miserable and they want any references to American greatness erased. The woke left is America's #1 enemy.

Btw, the woman in the picture certainly didn't pull away and they met up years later to recreate the image. The id!ot in charge at the VA didn't bother to research that tidbit. www.cbsnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (13K)
Here We Go – Senator Krysten Sinema is Out and Will Not Seek Reelection

It’s all going to play out the way it is going to play out. This is going to be the biggest, ugliest, most consequential and potentially transformative inflection point in modern USA politics.

Trust your instincts; really trust them. Trust that sense of foreboding you feel, and steel your nerves for some of the most dangerous times ahead.

She knows what is coming. Senator Sinema may not know the details and/or the specifics, but she knows the scale of conflict that is going to happen and she’s not internally prepared to participate in it. It’s not about the current polarization from a left -vs- right conflict; the traditional issues are not akin to debate.

This is full combat bloodletting that is coming into focus, and it is going to be exceptionally ugly. The stakes are extreme, and we will walk through them in advance. The U.S intelligence apparatus is going to participate on behalf of the worst elements in government. As if they have not completely dropped pretense already, and on behalf of the administrative state that provides their authority, the powerful institutions of our nation are going to forcefully align in combat against We The People.

Arizona will be one of the “all or nothing” states this year, filled with extreme anger. Not accidentally clad in purple hues, Senator Sinema is tapping out in advance.

This explains why Neuland and Kerry have bailed recently. They are bunkering down hoping to be forgotten.

Prepare your affairs accordingly…
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (13K)
The attorney general of New York, Letitia James, found a friendly judge and got a $464.5 million settlement and a suspension of Trump’s right to do business in New York. He was found guilty of defrauding banks, who claim they weren’t defrauded -- making it a victimless crime, if it was a crime at all. The Left attacked (action) and MAGA grew (unintended consequence).

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll got an $83 million settlement from Trump for the liable of denying that he had raped her -- even though she can’t remember the year in which it supposedly happened. But she had a friendly New York jury, and she was relying on Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) to triumph over a preponderance of the evidence. The Left attacked (action) and MAGA grew (unintended consequence).

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump for a campaign finance violation, which the federal election commission ruled wasn’t illegal, and for which the statute of limitations had expired. But by calling it a “conspiracy,” Bragg was able to extend the statute of limitations, even if the act still wasn’t illegal. Bragg is counting on a TDS afflicted judge and jury also. Is that anyone’s idea of justice -- seeking a conviction because you can, rather than because you should? The Left attacked (action) and MAGA grew (unintended consequence).

Special Counsel Jack Smith indicted Trump for the same crime that Joe Biden committed -- having classified documents in his possession (but without Presidential authority in Biden’s case). Special Counsel Robert Hur explained that Biden wouldn’t be indicted because the jury would find him a “likeable old gentleman.” Left unsaid is what that statement reveals: Trump was indicted because he would come across as unlikeable, while Biden was excused because a jury would find him likeable. Again, justice has been turned into the pursuit of the unlikeable, rather than the guilty. Is that what the Supreme Court building inscription “Equal Justice Under Law” intends? The Left attacked (action) and MAGA grew (unintended consequence).

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump for the same action that every losing Democrat since Al Gore has committed -- challenging the outcome of the election with every legal means available. When Al Franken overturned an election in Minnesota, it was a defense of democracy. When Donald Trump didn’t overturn an election, it was a criminal conspiracy in violation of racketeering laws -- because he talked to people about his legal options. We’re not supposed to notice that what is justice for a Democrat is conspiracy for a Republican. Fani got her mugshot, and Trump’s campaign donations came rolling in. The Left attacked (action) and MAGA grew (unintended consequence).

One must ask: why did the radicals think they would benefit from such public displays of raw political corruption? Was it because they presumed that our values were aligned with theirs? Did they think that we hated Donald Trump more than we loved our republic? Were they expecting us to celebrate the destruction of due process -- if it was to “save our democracy”?

Surprise! The leftists were wrong. We value our country far more than any one man. We will not excuse them for trashing our justice system -- to “save our democracy.” Unlike them, we know that “saving our republic” depends on fairness -- especially towards those whom we may dislike. Lady Justice wears a blindfold for reasons which we understand -- and they clearly don’t.

The Left’s hatred of Donald Trump caused them to show the public their complete disdain for legal norms. In their lust to attack him, they revealed the lengths to which they are willing to go in attacking our republic. Considerations of justice, fairness, and the common good were of no consequence in their decision making.

Leftists put the question to us: Do you dislike Donald Trump enough to excuse us for trashing legal norms to keep him out of office? We have given them a resounding: No! But rather than hear us, the radicals continue to do the same thing over and over, while expecting a different result. They refuse to accept reality -- that we prefer the America of our founding over the North Cuba which they are creating. So, they continue to attack, and MAGA continues to grow.

With each indictment, Trump’s chances of returning to the Oval Office have increased. He now beats Biden in national and swing state polling. His meteoric climb in the polls is not because we adore Donald Trump. It’s because voting for him is the only way to express our displeasure with what they are doing to our republic. It’s our means of delivering judgement on their actions.
