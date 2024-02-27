Exit The Magnificent And Enter The Average

syahrir maulana

When you have been around long enough to see several economic and market cycles, you tend to notice when a handful of unrelated events over a short period time collectively align to give you an eerie sense of déjà vu. I had such a déjà vu yesterday.

I think artificial intelligence (AI) is the most revolutionary and disruptive new technology since the internet became mainstream in the late 1990s. Aside from the potential negatives, of which there are many, the upside from the standpoint of productivity, economic growth and profitability is tremendous. That said, the euphoria about anything AI related from an investment standpoint is very reminiscent of the euphoria investors had for anything dotcom related in the 1990s. The reason I don’t’ think we have a bubble today is that the companies leading the charge in developing AI are hugely profitable machines, but they are also extremely expensive. They are overdue for a lengthy pause or pullback that allows the earnings bullish investors expect to grow into the stock prices we see today.

Those who invested in these names months ago have profited handsomely. Unfortunately, most investors during an investment craze, no matter for a stock, sector, or the broad market, pile in near the top. That is what forms the top—all those who are going to invest have already done so. If we are not there yet, I think we are close, which brings me to my déjà vu.

Warren Buffett stated in his annual letter to investors that “for whatever reasons, markets now exhibit far more casino-like behavior than they did when I was young. The casino now rides in many homes and daily tempts the occupant.” Berkshire Hathaway disclosed in its fourth-quarter earnings report that the conglomerate is sitting on a cash hoard of $167.6 billion. Buffet plays the long game, and his words and actions typically have long lead times in terms of consequences, but this is clearly a red flag for the frothiest segments of the stock market.

Amazon, which is a standout this year among the Magnificent 7 with a year-to-date return of 15%, officially joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average yesterday. Stocks that join the Dow Jones Industrial Average, due largely to their performance and importance up to that date, typically do not perform well thereafter. Barron’s Randall Forsyth notes this week that the 15 stocks added to the Dow Jones over the past 24 years have underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 13% on average in the year that followed. Amazon is replacing Walgreens, which was added in June 2018. Walgreens is down some 60% since being added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

According to Goldman Sachs, hedge funds were piling into technology stocks in the weeks that led up to Nvidia’s blowout earnings report, but they started selling those names every day last week at a pace rarely seen. This comes as retail investors were riding the wave to new all-time highs for the AI poster child called Nvidia. Do hedge funds know something that retail investors do not?

Bloomberg

I am keeping my eyes and ears peeled for more signs of a top or leveling off in the days and weeks ahead. I am not calling for a market correction, as many pundits have been doing repeatedly in hopes of looking prescient. I think these signs of froth in the largest companies are more reasons to expect rotation from the magnificent ones to the average stock as this year progresses. I have been recommending the equally weighted S&P 500 over the market cap weighted version of the index. I also see more value in small-cap stocks than I do large.

On that note, consider this fascinating statistic provided by SentimenTrader. The S&P 500 went an entire year without a daily move greater than 2%. That ended last week following Nvidia’s earnings report with a gain of more than 2%. Historically, when the S&P 500 rallied more than 2% during one trading day without realizing that great a move in either direction for six months or more, the S&P 500 has been higher 12 months later 100% of the time in data dating back to 1943. The median return was approximately 13%. The returns over the following 1-3 month periods were less consistent.

SentimenTrader

More importantly, small-cap stocks were also higher 100% of the time 12 months later, but the median return was 39%! This fits nicely with my outlook for a rotation from large- to small-cap stocks where we have much cheaper valuations. Small caps should shine provided the economy lands softly this year and the Fed is timely in starting its rate-cut cycle during the first half of this year.