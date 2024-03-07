Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/07/24

Mar. 07, 2024 12:00 AM ET12 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
4.08K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (12)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (33.35K)
If you are ever in doubt about how lucky you are, review the stats below:

Earth's population is approximately 7.8 billion people. For most people, that's a large number, that's all.

However, if you count the world's 7.8 billion people as 100% human, these percentages become clearer.

From 100% of people:
11% are in Europe
5% is in North America
9% - in South America
15% - in Africa
60% are in Asia
49% live in villages.
51% - In cities
12% speak Chinese
5% in Spanish
5% in English
3% speak Arabic
3% in hindi
3% in bengali
3% in Portuguese
2% in Russian
2% in Japanese
62% in their own language
77% have housing
23% have nowhere to live.
21% of people eat in excess
63% can eat as much as they want
15% of the people are malnourished
The daily cost of living for 48% of people is less than $2.
87% of people have clean drinking water
13% either do not have clean drinking water or have access to a contaminated water source.
75% have mobile phones
25% have no phone
30% have internet access
70% do not have internet access
7% received higher studies
93% of people never went to college or university.
83% can read
17% of people are illiterate.
33% are Christians
22% are Muslims.
14% are Hindus
7% are Buddhists
12% - Other Religions
12% have no religious beliefs.
26% live for less than 14 years
66% have died between the ages of 15 and 64.
8% of people over 65 years of age.
If you have a place to stay, eat healthy food and drink clean water, have a mobile phone,
you can travel on the internet and you graduated from a college or university, you're in a small privileged group.
(In the category of less than 7%)
OUT OF 100% OF THE WORLD'S PEOPLE, ONLY 8% CAN LIVE TO 65 YEARS OLD.
If you are over 65 years old, be content and grateful. Seize life, seize the moment. You didn't leave this world before you turned 65, like 92% of people who have died because of health. Cherish every moment you have left!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (13.03K)
The United States Agency for Global Media - a state sponsored news operation, has placed a top executive on leave after he referred to white people as "snow roaches" on social media.James "J.R." Reeves, who serves as the USAGM Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Director of IT Operations, was busted after a conservative X account End Wokeness dropped receipts showing Reeves' racism. The USAGM, which includes Voice of America among six state-owned entities, quickly addressed the post - saying it "does not condone intolerance in any form," and would investigate the claims - and placed Reeves was on paid administrative leave.

According to the report, Reeves recently wrote: "Cry about it, snow roaches" in support of a meme which stated "Keep the Immigrants, Deport the Racists."

The account also responded to several other messages by calling a user a "snow roach" and suggesting they are uneducated or racist.

"Last time I checked it’s the snow roaches that are mad about immigrants," Reeves' alleged account wrote on Feb. 12, while another message posted the same day read, "Like the other snow roaches, resort to racist tropes when you can’t construct a logical argument. Clearly uneducated. Stat triggered."

The account believed to belong to Reeves, @devast8nSigma, was locked following the End Wokeness post went viral.

According to End Wokeness, "Reeves posted pictures of himself on this account multiple times throughout the years," and "used this account to demonize White people, label them snow roaches, and celebrate their demographic decline." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Texas AG Ken Paxton Pledges Revenge Against All Bush Republicans Who Targeted Him and Donald Trump

NBC is clutching their pearls as Texas AG Ken Paxton celebrates dozens of victories for his endorsed state candidates who primaried Bush-supported Republicans. Additionally, his endorsements and support for the challengers in Texas has led to an additional ten runoff elections, including the potential removal of Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan who led impeachment proceedings against him.

The media uses terms like “revenge” and “anger,” however, most of the MAGA coalition smile and think of Paxton as the leading candidate to be nominated by President Trump for U.S Attorney General next year.

Out of the 70 candidates on the ballot yesterday that Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton endorsed, 33 won their primaries outright, while 10 have advanced to a runoff.

Paxton helped defeat seven Republican state House members who voted to impeach him last year on corruption charges. He also boosted nine other GOP candidates for state House seats.

His endorsed candidates unseated three Republican judges on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, who had angered Paxton by keeping his office from prosecuting voter fraud, and a handful of other incumbents.

“Texans have spoken loud and clear,” Paxton wrote on X, the platform once known as Twitter. “The victory of Judges David Schenck, Gina Parker, and Lee Finley, endorsed by my office, marks a significant moment in our state’s legal history. It sends a powerful message that Texans demand judges who prioritize the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Well, well, well. Lookie here:

"It’s time to unite around strong leadership and policies that grow our great nation, not four more years of President Biden." twitter.com/...
--------Glenn Youngkin@GlennYoungkin
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Barbour should hang is head in shame. The Barbours work against reform conservatives in Mississippi. They give big money to A.M.E. pastors to buy votes against conservative Republicans. The Barbours are as dirty as the CIA. 1819news.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Harmeet Dhillon’s Partner at the RNC, Henry Barbour, Fails to Get Resolution Passed to Ban Paying Trump Legal Fees

Trying to convince people is an endless quest, that’s why it is better to just lay out the truth without agenda, then wait until the predictable pressure builds and it just floats to the surface and people find it. The truth has no agenda; remember that!

You might remember as you read this that Henry Barbour is Harmeet Dhillon’s RNC compatriot. Then, suddenly, things from last year in California will start to make sense.

(Via The Hill) – "The Republican National Committee (RNC) failed to earn enough support from states to bring a resolution to ban paying former President Trump’s legal bills to a vote.

Henry Barbour, who serves as Mississippi’s national committeeman, confirmed to several news outlets that the resolutions he drafted that would have prohibited the committee from covering the former president’s growing legal bills is dead.

The RNC is meeting Friday in Houston to elect a new chair after former Chair Ronna McDaniel announced she would resign on March 8.

Barbour confirmed to Politico that the resolution is “dead” and won’t be voted on during Friday’s meeting because he only received co-sponsors from eight out of 10 required states to bring the resolution to a vote."

Of course a RINO like Barbour, who is a NeverTrumper, would run to Politico. 😂😅😂🤣

Can you see it now? theconservativetreehouse.com/...

And RNC official Harmeet Dhillon was supposedly a key player in Trump’s legal team in Georgia, and also the primary legal defense for Kari Lake in Arizona.

Can you see it now?

Harmeet and Henry, soon to be without RNC influence; the Barbours (Henry's and Haley's) duplicity gone with the winds of MAGA change.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (13.03K)
A whopping 19 percent of Minnesota voters chose “uncommitted” in the Democrat primary on Tuesday as a way to protest Joe Biden.

More than 45,000 Minnesota Democrats cast ‘uncommitted’ votes on Super Tuesday which resulted in 11 delegates going to the Democrat National Committee.

The disgruntled Democrat voters protested Biden because of his stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

That support amounted to approximately one in every five Democratic Party votes Tuesday night, and significantly surpassed the 7.8% of Democrats who cast ballots for Minnesota’s own U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who launched a longshot campaign against Biden.

On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota DFL affirmed that 64 of the 75 delegates will be assigned to Biden, but 11 of them will be going to “uncommitted.” Still, the party stressed unity.

Minnesota organizers pushing the “uncommitted” movement said turnout exceeded expectations and claimed victory in achieving their goal: to send the Biden administration a message that voters are unhappy with his position on the war.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Albuquerque Officer Involved in Massive DWI Scam Resigns Before Facing Internal Affairs

A new development in the DWI scandal plaguing the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has emerged. One of the officers suspected of being involved in a plot to extort residents has resigned as federal authorities continue investigating the matter.
The scandal exposed a tangled web of alleged corruption within the APD’s DWI unit as the community looks for accountability for those involved. Officer Honorio Alba Jr., one of those under investigation, decided to resign from his position prior to an interview with internal affairs.

Albuquerque police officer Honorio Alba Jr. has resigned ahead of his scheduled Internal Affairs interview, according to APD Chief Harold Medina.

Alba was going to be interviewed by APD Internal Affairs either Thursday or Friday.

Alba was one of the officers who had been placed on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into APD’s DWI unit.

“Today, I got notified this morning that he had resigned,” Medina said. “You know, of course, I have a lot more details and information that I’ve been privy to. And I can just say this, that I’m not shocked they resigned.”

Officers were allegedly working with a local attorney on a scheme that involved the officers not showing up to court for DWI cases.

The scam involved various police officers, a local attorney, and the residents who were extorted for their hard-earned money.

It appears Smith’s story was not an isolated case. Another report revealed that a federal probe uncovered almost 200 DWI cases that were dismissed due to concerns about the officers’ credibility. The report highlighted the case of another officer who chronically failed to appear in court, which led to a series of dismissals. However, the case got the federal government’s attention after an officer pulled over the wrong person.

The man who was pulled over was an employee of the second judicial district court. His boss, court executive officer Katrina Watson, wrote a letter to the APD’s police oversight agency and the state’s supreme court.

“The court, CEO, the court officer is saying this is fishy because the employee says the officer who pulled him over told him, get in contact with this lawyer,” Day said. “And we guarantee basically the case will go away.”

Ten days after the letter, the driver was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing to give a breath sample. The charges were filed three months after he was pulled over.

“That’s just never; that’s almost never happened. So there’s something very, very fishy about that,” Day said. “Looks like an officer trying to cover himself after being found out.”

Here is how the alleged scheme works: An officer pulls over a resident and charges them with a DWI. Then, the victim is told to enlist the aid of Clear, who will get their case dismissed for a hefty fee. This means the individual will not have a DWI on their record.

The scandal made it to the FBI’s radar after Watson became one of the officers’ targets.

In the wake of these allegations, about 200 DWI cases were dropped because the APD was no longer able to rely on the testimony of the officers who made the arrests.

What is ironic about Alba’s case is that he had been named New Mexico Officer of the Year in 2023 by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

As the FBI’s investigation yields more fruit, it would not be surprising to see more officers resign or face consequences. This scandal represents severe flaws in the city’s law enforcement agency. The fact that these officers could continue extorting everyday citizens for so long seems to suggest that some serious systemic changes are needed to foster transparency, integrity, and accountability.

This New Mexico case used to be just the stuff of TV shows...oh wait...justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Machiavellian Mitch McConnell Strategically Endorses President Trump

Those who understand the long history of Mitch McConnell as a Machiavellian-minded Senate Leader well understand how this is playing out.

John Thunes prior endorsement of Donald Trump sets the stage. Nikki Haley withdrawing from opposition to Donald Trump, on behalf of the financial and professional political class who underwrote her effort, was a transparent predicate. Now comes the Machiavellian leverage move by Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, who falsely positions his support without conditions as a lull toward a duplicitous intent.

In the background the DeceptiCon move will be to support something akin to California Democrat Senate candidate Adam Schiff as an installment move within the upper chamber. Schumer/McConnell planning for Thune’s installation with an agreement to acquiesce appointment of Schiff to replace SSCI Chair Mark Warner as a background move to impede the threat that a successful Trump reelection represents.

That’s the type of senatorial ploy we should expect. If MAGA has not learned these lessons by now, then nothing has been learned about the nature of opposition. That is simply the way of the UniParty Senate.

Break the cycle of abuse. Learn the dark arts of how our national abusers operate.

There is no intent on “uniting Republicans” in the general sense that is sold to a gullible and victimized public.

Our focused emphasis is always directed to the wrong syllable. This is not accidental.

EXAMPLE: Remind yourself when Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expressed outrage at the Christine Blasey Ford construct against SCOTUS nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Graham pointed national attention inwardly toward the political construct. Never once did Graham identify Monica McLean (FBI), Michael Bromwich (DOJ), David Laufman (DOJ) and/or the Lawfare operation who controlled Blasey-Ford. This type of intentional omission and deflection is purposeful. This is simply how the Senate operates.

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (13.03K)
BREAKING: A student was beat up by a bunch of thugs in the bathroom in @CUSD200. He was knocked unconscious and suffered a concussion. The perpetrators allegedly only received 2 days suspension.

You didn’t hear about this story because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

We reached out to @CUSD200 and they did not respond to our request for comment. twitter.com/...

The mother of the student said that the sickening incident occurred on February 28. Her child was wholly unconscious and suffered a seizure.

She revealed the boy was taken to the emergency room, where he was treated for a concussion, “multiple contusions,” and bruising.

Moreover, she revealed some infuriating details regarding how the school acted to downplay and cover up the horrific assault.

The teen’s mom said that despite her son being out cold, school officials did not immediately call 911.

The victim’s mother explained that these actions by adults, including Principal Lorie Campos, are an ongoing pattern at the school.

“This is not just because of my son, but because this is not isolated, and the way they are trying to push this under the rug is not unique to this situation with my son,” the mother explained.

It gets worse, though. The victim’s mother said the altercation began after one student called her son a name, which she says prompted him to ask the boy if he wanted to go into the bathroom. Campos used this as an excuse to suspend the beaten child for ten days despite him not landing a blow on the perpetrators.

Even more enraging, concerned fellow school parents said the two thugs who beat and stomped the teen into unconsciousness were suspended for only TWO DAYS, eight less than the victim. They also revealed school officials NEVER called the cops.

Moreover, there were reportedly five other fights that day.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (13.03K)
Former liberal Fox News bomb thrower Geraldo Rivera jumped to his X account to denigrate Americans who are worried about illegal aliens swamping our border.

In a Tuesday X post, Rivera, who was fired from Fox News’s “The Five” last year, scoffed, “Many of the folks most concerned with illegal immigrant aliens have never actually seen one.” twitter.com/...

This idea is absurd on its face.

Joe Biden’s illegal alien crisis has brought more illegal aliens into the country than the entire legal population of Arizona (and 36 other states).

Even back in 2021, during Biden’s first year in office, his open-door policies brought in more illegals than the populations of 11 states.

And by last year, that number of states grew to an astounding 22 states, according to the Daily Signal.

It is the height of lunacy for Rivera to imagine that that many illegals can flood the country and live among us undetected and unobserved to the point where “many folks” in America would never have encountered an illegal alien.

Indeed, no matter where you live in this vast country, you will meet them. In stores, on street corners, in our airports, in our schools, in our big cities where left-wing mayors are giving them free housing, everywhere you go in every corner of the nation, one has ample opportunity to encounter someone who is here illegally. And if you live in a border state, or in a big city, you couldn’t avoid meeting illegals if you wanted to.

Rivera didn’t get to push out his nonsense without some blowback, though. Many took to social media to blast him for his absurd characterization of those who oppose illegal immigration.

X user SirWinston had the best reply, of course, writing, “Laken Riley saw one. It was the last thing she saw. Say her name Geraldo.”

Geraldo Rivera has been soft on illegals for decades. And he doesn’t seem to care how many Americans pay the price in the meantime.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (13.03K)
BREAKING: Fmr SPLC staffer and Secretary of State of Michigan Jocelyn Benson announces she is 'coordinating' with 6 battleground secretaries of state, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada to fight a 'common adversary' twitter.com/...

Might this be how five states conspired to illegally STOP THE COUNTING at the same time on the evening of Nov. 3, 2020?
