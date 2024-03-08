Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 03/08/24

Mar. 08, 2024 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Moderation Guidelines:

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping, prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (11)

J
Jpokergman
Today, 1:17 AM
Comments (5.31K)
Tucker and Darren Beattie are destroying the Jan 6 fantasy.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (13.06K)
They did it again. Joe Biden shouts gibberish for over an hour, muttering and shouting incoherent words during the State of the Union. All that was needed in rebuttal was normalcy. But no, Mitch McConnell and Mike Johnson had to deliver a “dramatic acting” rebuttal that was even more cringeworthy than Biden’s shouting.

Remember when Casey DeSantis was campaigning in the Melania heels, duck dynasty capris and grizzly mom T-shirt? This is the SOU rebuttal equivalent. It’s horrible.

This is super cringe.

The GOPe do this crap on purpose. https://youtu.be/K1MtpIOMh_0

Katie Britt has a future career in voiceover commercials that will save starving puppies at Christmas.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:01 AM
Comments (13.06K)
But it's not Katie Britt in front of the camera that's the issue here.

It's the people behind the camera that wrote the script and then put her there.
J
Jpokergman
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (5.31K)
@PaulM_2 Republicans know how to tank an easy win. It’s what they do best.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (13.06K)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went off on President Joe Biden’s Thursday night State of the Union speech, a diatribe so full of rage and venom that it was hard to watch.

Biden spent most of the evening shouting at the assembled lawmakers, hectoring those on the wrong side of the aisle and demeaning anyone with different viewpoints.

Cruz rightfully laid into him, saying that the speech seemed like the rantings of an angry old man. Appearing on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News, he said he’s never witnessed such an alienating spectacle:

"Look, I think tonight was astonishing. I've never seen anything like it.

It was a campaign speech, but it was an exceptionally bad campaign speech. Joe Biden was angry. He was bitter. He was screaming, as you noted. The entire night he was radical and extreme, and he was completely out of touch with the American people."

It seemed like he was just screeching at neighborhood kids, Cruz opined.

"Frankly tonight Joe Biden reminded me like an angry old man standing on his porch, screaming to the kids, "Get off my lawn!" That's who he was.

I've never seen…. I've been to 12 State of the Union addresses. I've never seen anything remotely like this. This was entirely focused on the November election."

Biden basically told Republicans—who make up roughly half of the electorate—to go play in traffic.

"...what's remarkable, Sean, is Joe Biden and the Biden White House, they apparently made the decision that they want no Republican votes because this told every Republican go jump in the lake.

We don't care about anything you believe in. They also decided, amazingly, they want no independent votes. They've decided their strategy for November is go hard left and turn out the radical left."

What’s striking is that the president made absolutely no attempt to unite people or foster bipartisanship.

"...and it was, you know, in State of the Unions typically, whether you have a Democrat or Republican president who's giving the speech, there are a number of lines there that are designed to reach out to the other party that get everyone standing.

I gotta say this was the State of the Union in in many ways, half the Republicans almost fell asleep because after welcoming the president where we stand and show respect for the office, we basically just sat there for over an hour, as he told lie after lie after lie.

And he just went hard left. I've never seen anything like this."

Biden obviously wanted to come out strong to shore up his foundering reelection campaign. But he failed, and failed badly, and one wouldn't be surprised if this goes down in the history books as one of the worst State of the Union addresses in American history. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (13.06K)
In completely unsurprising fashion, Joe Biden arrived 20 minutes late for his own State of the Union on Thursday. Once he finally took the podium, it became clear that he shouldn't have shown up at all.

Perhaps it was a screw-up on the dosage by his drug cocktail team, but Biden spent the first half hour of the speech screaming uncontrollably, while intermittently coughing and slurring his words. It was surreal and by far, the most unhinged and angriest State of the Union in history. There will no doubt be headlines proclaiming otherwise, and they will be false.

There were also plenty of instances of the president's senility showing through. In the early part of the speech, Biden brought up January 6th and proceeded to completely flub two of his big zingers.

The president then threatened the Supreme Court, albeit in the most mentally deficient way possible, shouting that "women are not without electrical power."

Biden's inability to read a teleprompter aside, why would the Supreme Court need to realize women aren't without electoral power? They aren't politicians, and they don't exist to set policy. They interpret the Constitution as it stands. Biden's misleading about the court is outright dangerous. It's putting lives in danger, so he can perform for his radical base. Unfortunately for him, he's not capable of even doing that coherently.

There were some other head-scratching moments throughout the speech, such as this random mention of Moscow. Good luck figuring out what he was trying to say, but he had Russia on the brain. twitter.com/...

The general presentation of Biden's speech was just awful. He came across as a divisive lunatic delivering a badly written stump speech, not a president addressing Congress and the American people seriously about issues that matter.

If the idea was that this performance was going to turn around his 2024 prospects, Biden failed miserably. Nothing he said is going to appeal to your average swing voter. Instead of addressing the issues those people care about, the president spent the first part of his speech talking about Ukraine and comparing Donald Trump to Hitler. It was a completely out-of-touch display, offering evidence of the White House's arrogance and disrespect for voters.

There was nothing game-changing about this State of the Union. On the contrary, while his most hardcore supporters were fist-pumping, most Americans were rolling their eyes. That he kept shouting at the oddest moments only compounded how incredibly weird the entire scene was.

This is a president whose failures have been laid bare. If the goal of this speech was to deflect from them, Biden failed at that as well. Members of the fake mainstream press will swoon because they were always going to swoon. Their reactions were written before he spoke the first word. You can't fool the American people, though, and you can't shout them down in a drug-induced haze.

Biden made history with this State of the Union, and not the good kind.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (13.06K)
Joe Biden’s Illegal Alien Crime Wave Starts to Get Public Attention

The Daily Mail has an article detailing dozens of violent crimes perpetrated by Joe Biden’s illegal alien border invasion.

The subject theme is “the grim toll of a migrant crime wave sweeping across the United States.” The article details the graphic and horrific nature of multiple violent criminals who came into the country illegally and murdered, raped, assaulted and organized into groups for the purpose of robbery and theft.

Additionally, in Polk County Florida, Sheriff Grady Judd outlines a sting operation called “March Sadness” where 228 people were arrested and 13 victims of human trafficking were rescued by the police unit. The details shared by Sheriff Judd are sobering as he outlines exactly what was taking place and how the illegal alien trafficking system is creating victims from many of the female migrants. www.dailymail.co.uk/...

youtu.be/...

Unfortunately, the outcomes described by the Daily Mail accounting and the sting operation by Sheriff Judd are likely only the tip of the iceberg.

What Judd outlines about the federal government giving the illegal aliens free airline tickets is infuriating.

And for those in the fake media … looking at you Jen Psaki and Joy Reid … who are yucking it up at the rubes who say "immigration" ("invasion") is their number one concern … one day the abominable crime will come to your doors, or to those you know, or those you love.

I want to see you laughing then.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (13.06K)
🚨Unreal! Former CIA Director John Brennan tells MSNBC that the intel community will withhold key information from Trump after he accepts the Republican nomination this summer. We need to bring the IC to heel. This has Russia Hoax 2.0 written all over it. twitter.com/...

Any CIA official that withholds proper and honest briefings should be fired.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (13.06K)
GA: Bill Would Make Property Owners Liable For Injuries In Gun-Free Zones

Concealed carriers have long said if property owners don’t allow them to carry on their property, then those property owners should be held liable if people are attacked on it and can’t protect themselves. After all, it only makes sense, as it is the owners posting “No Guns” signs on their property that are leaving gun owners defenseless in areas where criminals have no qualms about having a gun

Now, a measure introduced in the Georgia legislature would put that onus on property owners who restrict lawful residents from carrying on their property. The measure, House Bill 1364, was introduced by Republican state Rep. Martin Momtahan.

“All we want to make sure is, if you’re in the store or anywhere and it has a ‘no gun’ sign, then that store needs to understand they have absolute custodial care of that person,” Rep. Momtahan said of the measure.

According to the text of the legislation, “Any lawful weapons carrier who is prohibited from carrying his or her weapon, including a concealed weapon, and who is injured, suffers bodily injury or death, or incurs economic loss or expense, property damage, or any other compensable loss as the result of conduct of another person occurring on property where the lawful possession of weapons is prohibited, shall have a cause of action against the person, business, or other entity that owns or legally controls such property and causes such prohibition to occur. In addition to damages, the lawful weapons carrier shall be entitled to reasonable attorney’s fees, expert witness costs, and other costs necessary to bring the cause of action.”

The measure further describes what a concealed carrier would have to prove in order to win a ruling in his or her favor if an incident were to occur.

“To prevail in an action brought under this subsection, the plaintiff shall show by a preponderance of the evidence that: (A) The plaintiff was a lawful weapons carrier at the time of the incident giving rise to the action; (B) The plaintiff was prohibited from carrying a weapon, including a concealed weapon, on the property where the incident occurred by the person, business, or other entity that owns or legally controls such property; and (C) The prohibition provided for in subparagraph (B) of this paragraph was not required by state or federal law but was imposed at the discretion of the defendant.”

The measure also requires that anyone posting a notice on their property that firearms are prohibited must also post language on that notice acknowledging that any person while on such property shall be under absolute custodial care of the property owner.

As proposed, the law would not apply to properties where carry bans are required by state or federal government entities.

The measure has been assigned to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. If approved by the state legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Bryan Kemp, the law would go into effect on July 1.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (13.06K)
A federal judge in Texas has blocked a U.S. Commerce Department agency's program designed to help minority business owners, on the grounds that it deliberately excludes white people.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman was the result of a lawsuit against the Minority Business Development Agency, which hands out grants and other forms of support to businesses so long as their owners are not white.

Pittman wrote in his ruling:

"Plaintiffs hail from different states and have different circumstances, backgrounds, and businesses. But they have much in common: they all worked hard to get where they are, they all overcame obstacles in pursuit of the American Dream, they all care deeply for their businesses, and they all wanted—but couldn’t obtain—assistance from the same federal program. They’re also all white, a salient detail in this case.

As its name suggests, the MBDA doesn’t serve “all American business enterprises,” but rather “all American minority business enterprises.” But even that’s not the whole picture. The Agency uses a codified list of preferred races/ethnicities to determine who gets benefits and who doesn’t. The Agency presumes anyone from the listed groups is “socially or economically disadvantaged” and is thus entitled to services. Anyone outside those groups—white or otherwise—is presumptively not disadvantaged and thus not entitled to benefits."

The judge added that such a state of affairs represented a blatant violation of constitutional rights:

"The MBDA advertises services exclusively for some races but not others. While the Agency’s work may help alleviate opportunity gaps faced by MBEs [minority business enterprises], two wrongs do not make a right. And the MBDA’s racial presumption is a wrong.

If courts mean what they say when they ascribe supreme importance to constitutional rights, the federal government may not flagrantly violate such rights with impunity. The MBDA has done so for years. Time’s up."

The lawsuit was originally brought by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of three entrepreneurs from Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin who sought assistance from the agency but were turned away because of their skin color.

As it turns out, the three entrepreneurs were all from diverse backgrounds. They include Dr. Jeffrey Nuziard, a veteran and CEO of Sexual Wellness Centers of America; Christian Bruckner, a disabled man who fled Romania in the 1970s and owner of a federal contracting business; and Matthew Piper, the owner of an architectural firm in Wisconsin who grew up in "extreme poverty" in Colorado.

The agency was created in 2021 as part of the Minority Business Development Act. According to its website, it provides services to "businesses owned and operated by socially or economically disadvantaged individuals, including African Americans, Asian Americans, Hasidic Jews, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders."

Among its pilot projects include 'Entrepreneurship in American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian Communities (AIANNH),' 'Enterprising Women of Color' and 'Entrepreneurship at Minority Colleges and Universities.'

Moving forward, the agency will continue to exist but will not be allowed to discriminate on the grounds of race. Yet, now that its primary purpose has been ripped away from it, do not be surprised if Democrats decide to turn off the money taps at the soonest opportunity.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (13.06K)
A federal judge in North Dakota has issued a ruling in a fight by the Christian Employers Alliance against the Joe Biden administration’s bureaucratic demands that members provide insurance coverage for, and pay for, body mutilations for employees.

And while the ruling at hand concerns only the participants in the case brought by the CEA against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and others, it undoubtedly will be cited as a precedent as similar fights develop under Biden’s promotion of the transgender ideology.

The ruling from Judge Daniel Traynor orders the EEOC and Department of Health and Human Services to stop demanding the Christian employers follow two mandates that would force them to fund Biden’s “medically mutilating procedures.”

Advocates of the transgender beliefs often insist that body mutilations, the surgical removal of body parts, is required to satisfy them.

Those requirements were determined to be in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and in violation of the beliefs of the group members.

Mat Staver, whose Liberty Counsel has been involved in courtroom battles over related issues, explained, “All employers are protected by the Constitution to conduct their business according to their sincerely held religious beliefs. The government cannot simply ignore or overrule the rights of believers as protected by the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This ruling confirms the broad protections available to people of faith to align their business conduct to their beliefs.”

The CEA is a nonprofit network of Christian-owned organizations that works to protect religious freedom on behalf of Christian businesses and nonprofits.

In the case, the CEA argued the EEOC and HHS were following Biden’s transgender ideology and improperly enforcing sex discrimination laws.

The fact is the Biden administration multiple times has redefined “sex discrimination” in laws originally providing that men and women are treated equally to include transgenderism.

“The Biden administration argues that since these laws prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, they authorize the federal government to mandate employers who receive federal funding to physically perform or fund procedures, treatments, or counseling that attempt to change a person’s gender,” Liberty Counsel reported.

But the judge found those demands to be in violation of the First Amendment.

“As noted in its Order Granting an earlier Injunction, this Court determined that if CEA had to comply with these mandates, its members would have to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs which is an impermissible exercise under the First Amendment and RFRA,” the judge’s ruling said.

“CEA’s sincerely held religious belief is that male and female are immutable realities defined by biological sex and that gender reassignment is contrary to Christian Values,” he noted.

And he noted pointedly that while the federal bureaucracies claim there’s no harm because there’s been no “action” against the CEA members, “the Supreme Court and Eighth Circuit have rejected similar arguments advanced in other cases.”
