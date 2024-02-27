Oselote

My Investing Strategy

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is the expectation of higher gold prices. In fact, I focus on valuing gold miners at $2,500 to $3,000 gold (expected in 2-4 years). Moreover, I think gold miners are high-risk speculation stocks and should be avoided unless you are a long-term investor and expect much higher gold prices.

Introduction

Most investors won’t touch gold miners in Africa, and to be honest, I haven’t had good luck investing in Africa. That said, I’m overdue for an outsized return, and perhaps Orezone (OTCQX:ORZCF) will be that one special stock.

I thought Osino (OTCQX:OSIIF) would be that stock, but they are currently being acquired for a 65% premium by Yingtai Gold (Chinese company) in an all-cash deal. That will likely be Orezone’s fate as well (acquired for a small premium), but I keep trying.

I also own Endeavour Mining, Perseus Mining, West African Resources, Galiano Gold, and Montage Gold. All of these are focused in West Africa.

Orezone’s Bombore property is in a pretty good location (for West Africa!), 90 miles from the capital of Burkina Faso. As long as they can avoid coups and civil wars, mining should continue. It is one of their leading economic revenue sources. West Africa is one of the most abundant sources of gold in the world.

I’m not naïve and realize that all of Africa is a high-risk zone for investing. In the last few years, there has been an array of coups and civil wars. Plus, terrorism is a problem in West Africa. You need a high risk tolerance to invest in African gold miners.

When I started building my portfolio, I had to decide if I would invest in Africa. I decided that it would be a mistake to avoid it. Now, I’m not so sure. Time will tell, but I’m not excited about the degree of political volatility in that part of the world. I wish conditions would improve, and perhaps they will.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (2/24/2023) Orezone Gold OTCQX:ORZCF Gold Mid-Tier Producer $0.54 420M $230M Click to enlarge

Company Overview

Orezone Gold is a mid-tier producer in West Africa (Burkina Faso). Their first mine (Bombore) began production in Q4 2022. They own 90%. It is a large open pit deposit (5M oz at .9 gpt), and is growing in size with 14 kilometers of exploration strike. Exploration drill results have been very good.

Production for 2024 will be around 150,000 oz, with an AISC of $1,100 and a break-even cost (FCF) of around $1300 per oz. So, they have excellent margins. They currently have $64 million in debt and $27 million in cash. They are aggressively paying back the debt at about $10 million per quarter.

Phase 2 of the project is a sulphide plant (currently, they are mining oxides). This plant should be paid for organically using FCF (free cash flow). The capex is around $165 million. Production is scheduled for Q3 2025 (construction has begun), which will increase annual production to around 200,000 oz. the AISC is projected to remain at $1,100 per oz. That's a big mine and should attract a lot of interest (my biggest concern).

If you don’t mind investing in West Africa, this looks like a good risk/reward stock at this value. With 5 million oz of resources and significant exploration potential, it should be a large return at $3,000 gold after they expand production.

The red flags are their location (Burkina Faso), which had some political strife in recent years (there was a coup attempt in 2023). Plus, they are a takeover candidate because of their large resources (although they probably have enough insiders to prevent a hostile takeover) and high margins.

Company Info

Cash: $27 million

Debt: $64 million

Current Gold Resources: 5 million oz.

Estimated Future Gold Resources: 5 million oz. (conservative estimate)

Estimated Future Gold Production: 200,000 oz. (conservative estimate)

Estimated Future Gold All-in Costs (breakeven): $1,600 per oz.

Scorecard (1 to 10)

Properties/Projects: 8

Costs/Grade/Economics: 8

People/Management: 7.5

Cash/Debt: 7.5

Location Risk: 6.5

Risk-Reward: 7.5

Upside Potential: 8

Production Growth Potential/Exploration: 8

Overall Rating: 7.5

Strengths/Positives

Significant upside potential

Significant production growth potential

Good management

Large resources (and good exploration potential)

High leverage to higher gold prices

Risks/Red Flags

Potential political issues

Potential takeover candidate

Potential cost overruns

Potential cost increases

Lower gold prices

Speculation stock

Valuation ($3,000 gold prices)

Production estimate for the long term: 200,000 oz (expected in 2027)

All-In Costs (break-even): $1,600 per oz.

200,000 oz. x ($3,000 - $1,600) = $280 million annual FCF.

$280 million x 10 (multiplier) = $2.8 billion

Current FD market cap: $230 million

Upside potential: 1,100%

Note: I used a $3,000 gold price to identify their future value because I am a long-term investor who plans to wait for higher gold prices.

Note: My All-In Costs are the expected costs that will generate FCF.

Note: I used a future FCF multiplier of 10 because I expect high margins at $3,000 gold. I could have used 5 or 8 to be conservative, but decided 10 was appropriate.

Balance Sheet/Share Dilution

They are paying off their debt quickly. It was $120 million and is already down to $64 million. They might have to borrow more to pay for the capex expansion. However, if they do, it won’t be very much, and they will pay it off quickly.

Management owns 5% of the company and appears to be shareholder-friendly with their rapid paydown of debt. I doubt they will dilute share unless they have a serious problem.

Risk/Reward

To invest in Africa, you need to expect a significant return. Orezone does not have many red flags, and it does have high upside potential. I think that justifies my expectation that this is a good risk-reward stock.

Of course, all mining stocks are speculation stocks because you cannot anticipate all of the potential things that can go wrong. If a mine goes offline for some unknown reason, it can bankrupt a company.

Orezone’s potential reward is based on higher gold prices. So, the key to the reward will be the price of gold. This is the biggest factor in our speculation of Orezone’s stock.

Investment Thesis

My investment strategy is to focus on mid-tier producers, and I want to own as many as I can that I can buy cheap. So, when I find one like Orezone with a big upside potential, I tend to buy them.

I always say that you can’t pick winners; all you can do is pick potential winners. You never know which of your miners are going to do well. I’ve learned that from experience. The ones that do well tend to surprise you.

Orezone checks most of the boxes that I look for when analyzing a mid-tier producer. I’m not excited about the location (West Africa) or their vulnerability to being acquired, but I’ll take that risk. I like their FCF potential and cheap valuation. Those factors trump the negatives.

Final Thoughts

I want to accumulate as many mid-tier producers as possible without overpaying. My thesis is that I will make 80% of my profits from producers and the majority of that from mid-tier producers. If I have to buy a few stocks in risky locations such as West Africa, I’m okay with that strategy.

Ideally, I would like to see Orezone acquire another company or merge with a company of equal size to avoid getting eaten by a shark. Single-asset companies tend to get eaten (acquired). Osino is a good example.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.