Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orezone Gold: Undervalued Mid-Tier Producer

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Orezone has potential to return 10x despite the risks associated with investing in gold miners in Africa.
  • The company's Bombore property in Burkina Faso is well-located for mining, but political volatility and security concerns in the region pose risks.
  • Orezone has significant upside potential, good management, and strong production growth potential, but is also a potential takeover candidate.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Gold & Silver Mining Ideas get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Gold bars 1000 grams pure gold,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of gold

Oselote

My Investing Strategy

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is the expectation of higher gold prices. In fact, I focus on valuing gold miners at $2,500 to $3,000 gold (expected in 2-4 years). Moreover, I think gold miners are high-risk speculation stocks and should be

Are you ready to find more PM mining ideas and not miss opportunities? Check out my Investing Group, Gold Silver Mining Ideas. Join my service to get ongoing opportunities and to look at my model portfolio. This is more in-depth than my regular posts on SA. It includes more posts and gives me the flexibility to write about any PM miner that I think offers significant upside potential.

Go here to learn more and get a 2-week free trial.

This article was written by

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.59K Followers

Owner of www.goldstockdata.com. Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on Twitter (currently 32K followers). Plus, my own Youtube channel. 

Website: https://www.goldstockdata.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonDurrett

Youtube: https://t.co/TKA05E3Gsr?amp=1


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORZCF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Philip3 profile picture
Philip3
Today, 10:07 AM
Comments (935)
Congrats on your SA start Don! I am entertained by your comment: "I’m overdue for an outsized return, and perhaps Orezone (OTCQX:ORZCF) will be that one special stock." Feels like a roulette wheel prayer, it's been black 5 times in a row, it HAS TO BE RED this time. ;) Impressive to see the debt paydown.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ORE:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORE:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORZCF
--
ORE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.