Sushiman

Introduction

It's time to dive into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) again - this time by incorporating a political angle.

However, don't worry. This is not going to be a biased piece trying to get you to support a certain candidate. I have never written a biased political article, and I am not going to start now.

What we're doing in this article is discussing the bull case for one of my favorite steel stocks, Cleveland-Cliffs, which not only turned from an iron ore supplier without any steel production to one of America's producers within a few years, but it is also one of the biggest beneficiaries of the renewable energy trend, economic re-shoring, and other secular tailwinds.

On top of that, it could get political support if former President Trump were to win in November.

My most recent article on Cleveland-Cliffs was written roughly two months ago when I went with the title Why I Am Even More Bullish After Cleveland-Cliffs Failed To Buy U.S. Steel."

Since then, shares have appreciated roughly 6%, boosted by strong earnings, which we will discuss in great detail in this article.

Data by YCharts

So, as we have a LOT to discuss, let's get right to it!

Cleveland-Cliffs Remains In A Great Spot

Pressure on Chinese construction demand.

Elevated recession risks in Europe and the United Kingdom.

The leading ISM Manufacturing Index has been below 50 since 2022, indicating demand issues in cyclical industries.

Usually, these three issues are very bearish for steel stocks - especially when they happen at the same time, as we are currently witnessing.

The chart below compares the Cleveland-Cliffs stock price to the ISM Manufacturing Index (the blue line).

As we can see, the CLF stock price has been in a (volatile) uptrend after bottoming since late 2022. This means that a big part of the ISM decline has been ignored by investors. That is quite unusual, as declines in economic growth expectations usually lead to traders dumping steel stocks.

TradingView (CLF, ISM Index)

However, this time is different, and I do not mean that in a cynical way.

2023 was actually a very good year, as the company reported total steel shipments of 16.4 million tons, which exceeds last year's result of 15.9 million tons. That's despite the company using one fewer blast furnace.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Despite fluctuations in the market, Cleveland-Cliffs successfully hiked its prices, leveraging the tightening supply of ferrous scrap metal in the United States.

Essentially, by focusing on scrap, the company aims to eliminate artificial seasonability in the steel business and create a more stable price environment.

In 2023, the Busheling scrap price averaged $490 per gross ton, a number about $100 higher than the prior decade's average. After owning our scrap company FPG for more than two years, it's now very clear to us that scrap is very valuable, particularly here in the United States. Keep in mind that the steel market in the United States is different from the rest of the entire world. Here more than 70% of the steel production uses EAFs and therefore a lot of scrap. - CLF 4Q23 Earnings Call (emphasis added)

Generally speaking, pricing continues to be a tailwind, as Hot-Rolled Coil prices remain well above pre-pandemic prices, as the chart below shows.

TradingView (COMEX HRC Futures)

In light of favorable shipments and pricing developments, the company generated more than $1.6 billion in free cash flow in 2023, with roughly $500 million of this being generated in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs

As a result, the company further reduced its debt, lowering its net debt to $2.9 billion, below its $3 billion target.

Furthermore, the company continues to improve its operations, as cost reduction efforts led to an $80 per ton decline in costs, continuing to $1.9 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Even better, successful negotiations of coal and alloy supply agreements are expected to achieve additional $30 per ton cost reductions in the current operating year.

Speaking of the current year, stable automotive and other fixed contract pricing are expected to promote higher margins due to lower costs.

The Future Of Cleveland-Cliffs Looks Bright

Looking at the bigger picture, there's a lot to discuss as well.

As the first chart of this article showed, the company did not produce any steel in 2019. The acquisition of AK Steel and the deal to buy ArcelorMittal U.S. made it one of the biggest producers in the United States.

Currently, the company is a producer of high-quality steel that goes very far up the value chain.

As we can see below, 35% of its sales go directly to automotive customers, followed by infrastructure & manufacturing (26%) and distributors & converters (25%).

Cleveland-Cliffs

High-quality steel is much needed in emerging trends like renewables, which has become one of the biggest secular business trends in the modern economy.

Luckily for investors, Cleveland-Cliffs has strategically positioned itself at the forefront of the transition toward sustainable steel production through investments in hydrogen and renewable energy initiatives.

As the company believes in the future of using hydrogen in the process of ironmaking and steelmaking, the company has allocated significant resources towards research, development, and implementation of hydrogen-based technologies.

For example, the company has deployed funds to construct a hydrogen pipeline on-site in Indiana, which lays the groundwork for future hydrogen integration into its manufacturing processes.

With this in mind, steelmaking is very important for our modern society.

In addition to car production, our entire infrastructure relies on steel. On top of that, steel is used in electrical equipment, mechanical equipment, appliances, and so many other products.

ING Think

The reason I'm bringing this up is to support the decision to focus on hydrogen steel production. After all, Cleveland-Cliffs works at the very start of the steel supply chain.

By offering "environmentally friendly" products, it not only benefits from better prices but also allows its customers to improve the sustainability of their supply chain. This is increasingly important in most Western nations - and could come with sustained pricing benefits.

Using the overview below, we see that hydrogen-based steelmaking is the only way to produce steel without additional CO2 production.

ING Think

However, for now, it will take a while until the company can fully rely on green hydrogen. For the time being, it is seeing successful trial results using gray hydrogen, which works great in blast furnaces.

In the meantime, any hydrogen, green, gray, pink, whatever, we can get our hands around, that we can use to enrich natural gas, we are going to start using. And when we get to a level that we can consider to really reducing CO2 emissions, due to the use of any type of hydrogen that is a positive for CO2 emissions and we can prove the numbers to the world in our sustainability reports, we are going to go to the Cliff H2 surcharge. That will be higher than Cliffs H. - CLF 4Q23 Earnings Call

Moreover, while hydrogen is something that will become more important in the future, CLF already has a clear advantage over foreign steel, as it noted during its earnings call that its blast furnaces and direct reduced iron facilities have emission levels that are 25% to 40% better than those with similar equipment in other major steel-producing regions like Japan, South Korea, China, and Europe.

Speaking of Japan, as I discussed in my last article, Cleveland-Cliffs did not get to acquire United States Steel Corporation (X) because it accepted a deal from Nippon Steel Corporation (OTCPK:NPSCY).

The acquisition aimed to strengthen Cleveland-Cliffs' position in the steel industry while capitalizing on synergies and growth opportunities.

During its earnings call, the company emphasized that it is the only company with recent experience closing deals that involved unionized workforces and its intention to support domestic operations and employment.

It also believes that it is the only potential buyer that could deliver $750 million in cost synergies without major antitrust risks, which includes the belief that United States Steel was wrong for rejecting its bid.

However, that doesn't matter, at least not for the time being, as U.S. Steel accepted the Nippon deal, which means it's entirely up to regulators now.

Going forward, the company remains optimistic about M&A potential, and it now has the balance sheet to do it!

With that in mind, I agree with Cleveland-Cliffs that United States Steel may have underappreciated the risks related to the Nippon deal.

Fortunately for the workforce, we do not believe that the final chapter of this story has been written. It's now evident that the U.S. Steel Board of Directors made too severe miscalculations. They overrated the potential antitrust regulatory risk related to Cliffs, and they completely underappreciated the risks related to the CFIUS review and the USW union contractual rights. - CLF 4Q23 Earnings Call

Now, the Nippon deal could become a political battleground. A foreign corporation buying one of America's steel giants is fertile ground for political discussions.

Hence, earlier this month, Trump made clear that he's against the deal.

Reuters

Trump, whose protectionist "America First" policies were a hallmark of his tenure, said on Wednesday he would "instantaneously" block the deal if he wins the Nov. 5 vote. The Republican is set for a likely rematch with President Joe Biden, a Democrat. - Reuters

While it needs to be seen what actual policies look like if Trump were to get elected, he is likely to make blocking the Nippon deal just one part of his agenda.

As reported by ABC News, Trump is also looking into new tariffs, which could likely continue a major trend that started during his Presidency: re-shoring.

Trump has recently vowed to expand the trade war if he takes office next year, promising to impose tariffs on most imported goods. Speaking with Fox Business in August, Trump said the tax on imported items could ultimately stand at 10%. Earlier this month, when asked by Fox News' Maria Bartiromo whether he would consider implementing a 60% tariff on Chinese goods, Trump said: "No, I would say maybe it's going to be more than that." - ABC News

Economic re-shoring is one of the trends why steel prices in the U.S. are elevated, as new construction of facilities tied to returning supply chains is improving demand.

This would be very bullish for Cleveland-Cliffs, which soared more than 16% on the day after the 2016 election.

Moreover, while it needs to be said that a Trump victory is everything but certain, he has been polling ahead of President Biden since October 2023 and is currently gaining some momentum.

The Economist

Despite all the election uncertainty, I believe that CLF is a fantastic "Trump trade" and expect additional upside momentum in the event of a Trump victory.

However, even a Biden victory would be far from bearish, as his agenda, including the Inflation Reduction Act, also favored domestic steel production. He is just less focused on pressuring foreign producers using aggressive tariffs.

On top of that, regardless of who's in the White House, CLF has turned its business into a mighty impressive steel producer, which I expect to result in shareholder value for many years to come.

Valuation

Even in light of subdued economic expectations, CLF remains attractively valued.

Using the data in the chart below:

CLF trades at a blended P/OCF (operating cash flow) multiple of 4.6x, which is well below its long-term normalized multiple of 6.8x, which I believe would be far from overvalued.

This year, analysts expect the company to grow OCF by 10% to $4.82 per share, which is expected to remain steady in the two years after that.

This implies a fair price target of roughly $32 per share, which is 50% above the current price.

FAST Graphs

I expect growth expectations to meaningfully improve if we see upside momentum in economic indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index, which could come with both demand and pricing tailwinds - on top of secular growth.

Hence, despite economic risks, I continue to hold CLF in my trading account.

Takeaway

Cleveland-Cliffs continues to stand out as a compelling investment opportunity in a complex economic environment.

Despite challenges such as pressure on global demand and economic uncertainties, CLF's strategic positioning, robust financial performance, and forward-looking initiatives in renewable energy make it a standout player in the steel industry - just as its CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, envisioned it.

Meanwhile, the company's focus on innovation, cost efficiency, and sustainable practices not only ensures resilience but also puts it in a great spot for future growth.

Moreover, with potential political support on the horizon, CLF remains poised for further upside.

Whether under a Trump or Biden administration, CLF's solid fundamentals and attractive valuation make it a promising play in a very cyclical industry.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

A Strong Position : CLF has transformed into a major player in the steel industry, benefiting from its strategic acquisitions and focus on high-quality steel production.

: CLF has transformed into a major player in the steel industry, benefiting from its strategic acquisitions and focus on high-quality steel production. Sustainability Initiatives : The company's investments in renewable energy and hydrogen-based technologies position it well for the shift towards sustainable steel production.

: The company's investments in renewable energy and hydrogen-based technologies position it well for the shift towards sustainable steel production. Favorable Market Dynamics : Despite economic uncertainties, CLF has demonstrated resilience, with solid earnings and free cash flow generation, supported by favorable pricing and demand trends in the steel market.

: Despite economic uncertainties, CLF has demonstrated resilience, with solid earnings and free cash flow generation, supported by favorable pricing and demand trends in the steel market. Potential Political Support: CLF could receive political support, particularly under a Trump administration, with policies favoring domestic steel production and potential opposition to foreign acquisitions.

Cons: