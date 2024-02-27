A.B./iStock via Getty Images

In this article, I'm going to update my thesis on one of the best Swedish investments you can make, provided you buy it at the right price. I'm talking about the company Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF).

My last article on the company is one you can find here, which was from back in October. This article has seen the company with significant outperformance, more than 5% above the market in a growing market, and currently trades at what I consider to be a bit of a peak valuation. My reduction in this position has been gradual since my last article.

Why have I reduced my position in the company, by quite a significant amount?

Because I am a valuation-oriented investor, and the valuation no longer makes that much sense to me. That's what I'll focus on in this particular article - providing you with an update after the 4Q, a good set of results, but also a macro that has sent investors scurrying to "safe" type investments like this one, which in turn has greatly inflated their pricing.

Not a favorable setup for outperformance on a forward basis.

Let's look at what sort of forward prospects we have for the business from here on.

Investor AB - Good 4Q, good results, but a high valuation that does not make sense

As you can see, compared to my last article, Investor AB has performed very well. My position is up and well in the green, and despite what I am about to say, this company remains one of very high fundamental quality - as many of the KPIs I will show you will make clear.

However, the company is no longer even close to a valuation where I would consider it interesting.

At one point, this company was 5% of my portfolio. But no positions are sacred to me. All of my positions have "BUY" and "HOLD" as well as rotation targets. Investor AB hit those rotation targets when the company's share price went above 235 SEK.

Investor AB is essentially a close proxy to the macro Swedish industry. Because the company owns, directly or indirectly, large parts of the entire Swedish industrial production.

The so-called Wallenberg Sphere is a deciding factor in where Swedish industrial production goes and what to expect - while not the same in the political context, it would not be wrong to equate the Wallenberg Sphere to similar or even larger than a president on an oligarch in influence or control. The difference is that they've done this for over 100 years, and have done so very successfully.

For over 100 years, the Wallenberg family has kept very strict reins on their investment vehicle, known as Investor AB, which is now split into the holding companies Investor and FAM, both traded under the publicly listed company "Investor AB". Each of these holding companies is either managed by a Wallenberg or has board members who are Wallenberg.

4Q23, and FY23, which is the latest set of results we have to go by, came with zero surprises to investors. This whole "zero surprises" appeal is a big one to investors, and Investor has averaged over 15% annualized RoR for the past 20 years. At the right valuation, this company would be a must-buy - and a very easy one. One that I would, could, and have sunk hundreds of thousands into.

Investor AB is primarily a NAV play. I apply a discount to the NAV, usually around 0.75 to 0.85 depending on how good the macro and the company are, and if the company goes below that, I buy. If the company goes above it, I'm cautious, and if we even start approaching 1x, I typically trim.

The company has, as of 4Q23, hit 800B SEK in NAV for the first time in history.

There were very solid sales growth numbers, but a lot of that growth came not from the company's listed businesses, which account for around 70% of total assets (Source: Investor AB), but from Patricia Industries at 21% and some in EQT at 10%.

In short, it wasn't all that great a year for many of the company's listed businesses - especially during 4Q. While the overall FY results were good, TSR during 4Q was 9% which was over 5% lower than the SIXRX due to troubles in certain core assets.

Some businesses saw very good results.

But if you know my work for the company, you know that I am cautious on things like Investor holding of Ericsson (ERIC), or the way that Electrolux has been going - which is not great. Because Electrolux has lost over 62% of its market cap in the last 5 years (Source: Google Finance).

Patricia Industries and its 24% growth during the year was also very front-loaded, as we saw with a -1% total return during 4Q. Even Patricia, which has some very qualitative companies under its wings, many of which are actually market-leading, with their upside where I would consider at a bit of a crossroads in terms of future performance, due to margin pressures, cost increases, inflation, and the like.

So at the core of everything, this company is actually a very good set of operations, representing things like Electronics Manufacturing, Weapon Manufacturing, Medicine/Bioscience & Healthcare, Appliances, Machinery, Fintech-companies, Finance/Banks, Commodities (such as timber) and even something like High-tech/niche technical companies.

But all of that, if not given the right valuation, does not really matter. The main argument for investing here aside from quality is diversification. You could get good yields in these individual companies, but the stability and eve the yield are better in Investor, if you go at it at a lower price. That's why I own Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Ericsson, and other companies through Investor AB, and do not own individual shares in many of these businesses.

Overall, Investor has a proven business model and proven experience in managing very high-quality businesses across Sweden and the world. However, Investor also has a proven historical tendency of "peaking" to around 1x its NAV before going straight down again, during times to 0.6x or so, which is obviously the perfect time to buy the company.

Dividends and yields are no real arguments to invest here. The company's current dividend is a 1.86% yield, and the company's DGR has been meager for quite a few years as I see it. When we move in an uncertain market like this, the company also has the tendency to become a liquidity "gathering point" for safe investing, which inflates the valuation and impacts the upside.

Let's look at what we have in terms of valuation.

Investor's Valuation - a strict NAV valuation shows that this is not the time to buy

In my previous articles, I've made it clear that when it comes to Investor, NAV is the way to go - and the premium to this. This is in no way unique to my approach to Investor - I do the same to other investment conglomerates, the best example with my recent coverage - and success over my coverage history - being Prosus. (OTCPK:PROSY)

Evaluating NAV for Investor is easier than it is for Prosus, because almost 70% of the companies are public, and for the rest, we can make a decent estimate as well. Moreover, all of Investor's companies are profitable businesses - which makes it a lot easier to consider these "good" for the long term, than if your investment does not generate a positive net profit.

However, standard valuation models really do not make sense when it comes to Investor AB. I've covered this before - take a look here in my last article if you want a more detailed description with examples.

Since we've seen the changes in the market, many of the companies in the investment space now trade at significant premiums to NAV. In Sweden, we have companies like Svolder, Öresund, Latour, Linc, Lundberg, Flat Capital And Bure - all of which range from 7-45% premiums to their reported NAV.

Then there are the companies at discounts. I follow these investment companies closely - and Investor AB closest of all. Investor AB is currently at a discount to NAV of less than 6%, which is remarkable for this company and where it's been for the past few years. As I said, I would like to see at least 0.85x to even consider it a candidate for purchase, and at the current NAV that puts it at around 233 - and that's the highest possible. More preferably, I'd see it below 0.75x, which means I want it below 206 SEK before I'd go back in.

Is it likely that we'll see that in the near future? I doubt it. We've entered a period where Investor AB seems to be a market favorite for its safety. That means I've rotated around 40% so far, about to rotate more, and I've also sold some very attractive covered calls to around a 1.1x long-term NAV in December 2024.

So you can see my divestment and rotation strategy for this large position is actually multi-faceted and with a diverse approach. I think that this is a "good way" to go.

S&P Global gives the company an average share price range starting at 200 SEK and going up to around 275, perfectly following the NAV target range that I consider to be valid for this company. The average from 5 analysts comes to around 249 SEK, which comes close to 0.9x to NAV. That's a big difference from about a year ago, when the same number was 0.77x to NAV. I don't make large differences like that in my targets. As long as the company is below 0.75-0.85x to NAV, I can see this one at a "BUY". But at above 0.85x, I don't see that the potential upside is there, especially with a moderate DGR and a meager overall yield.

Because of this, here is my current thesis and update for 2024E for Investor AB.

Thesis

Investor AB is potentially one of the safest and "best" investments you can make in Sweden, provided that you get the company at a good valuation. The valuation is key here, and given the company's historical NAV discounts, it's not that difficult to see when you'd want to buy and when you'd want to stay away from buying more of the company.

Investor AB is AA-rated and remains one of the best, in terms of fundamentals, businesses you could hold for the long term if yield is not at the top of your priority list.

At this price of around 210 SEK, I would consider the company barely buyable based on a 15-25%+ NAV discount. That 15-25% NAV discount is what I want to see in the company if I am to invest in it. My PT for the company here is 210 SEK/share, and I'm not shifting it for 2024E either. I see enough clarity as to where I would still want to buy it at that price.

For that reason, I consider the company a "HOLD" here, and I am changing my rating.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company is now a "HOLD", and can be considered a target for profit rotation.

Thank you for reading.

