Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 10:08 AM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.61K Followers

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karian Wong - Chief Accounting Officer

Glen Weinstein - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Julie Zeiler - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Asiya Merchant - Citi

Operator

Welcome to the iRobot Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and the floor will be opened for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Karian Wong, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Karian Wong

Thank you, Jamie, and good morning, everybody.

Joining me on today's call are iRobot's Interim CEO, Glen Weinstein, and Executive Vice President and CFO, Julie Zeiler.

Before I set the agenda for today's call, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be considered as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements. A discussion of these risk factors is fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC.

Related to our financial disclosure, during this conference call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. We believe that our non-GAAP financial results help provide additional transparency into iRobot's underlying operating performance and potential. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IRBT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IRBT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.