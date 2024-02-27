Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Tech Market Is Fragile

Feb. 27, 2024 11:08 AM ETARKK, MSFT, NVDA, QQEW, MSFT:CA, NVDA:CA
Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
952 Followers

Summary

  • Outlier gains in a few large-cap stocks driven by an AI frenzy have supported broader large-cap market indexes this year.
  • The tech market has been struggling since its peak in 2000 and is still undergoing a mean reversion.
  • The long-term impact of AI is uncertain, with potential benefits or a deflationary spiral, but in the short term, there are benefits for a handful of corporations and market support during an election year.

NASDAQ MarketSite - Times Square

hapabapa

This year, investors have focused on the outlier returns of Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and a handful of other large-cap stocks. Via a process of induction, they have assumed that the bull market has made a comeback. However, the data reveals that there

This article was written by

Michael Harris profile picture
Michael Harris
952 Followers
Ex-fixed-income quant. Ex-hedge fund quant trader. Worked on developing bond portfolio optimization software and trading systems for commodities and stocks, as a trader for a hedge fund. Author of "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns" (1999), "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" (2000), "Profitability and Systematic Trading" (2008), and "Fooled By Technical Analysis" (2016). Michael Harris holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering, and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
QQEW--
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund ETF
MSFT:CA--
Microsoft Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.