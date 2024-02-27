Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Altimmune: Taking On Toughest Of Rivals In Obesity - I'm Unconvinced By Recent Rally

Feb. 27, 2024
Summary

  • Altimmune's stock price has experienced extreme volatility, but jumped by >20% yesterday due to the potential of pemvidutide, a drug candidate for obesity and liver disease.
  • Some analysts believe pemvidutide can have a similar impact as Eli Lilly's tirzepatide and Novo Nordisk's semaglutide on these two indications - both Pharma's share prices have been soaring.
  • Altimmune's previous COVID and anthrax vaccine efforts were unsuccessful, but there is optimism - based on some promising data - that pemvidutide could be different and provide a valuable opportunity.
  • Ultimately, however, with its drug having some problematic side effects and the company struggling for funding, I'm giving Altimmune the thumbs down.
  • There is a data readout in relation to a Hepatitis B therapy due this quarter - a small hedge against pemvidutide struggles - many will disagree, but selling after the recent bull run may be the right option.

Investment Overview

The share price of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) - the Gaithersburg, Maryland based biotech developing two drug candidates, one of which, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity, and metabolic dysfunction-associated

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Comments

biogenius profile picture
biogenius
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (3.56K)
I just listen to the author and sold my ALT but I am keeping my Viking.
C
CrimsonPhoenix
Today, 11:35 AM
Comments (982)
It's up another 23% today. I'm riding a small stake of 100 shares at just under $9 per. Call me crazy, but I'm going to let it ride some more.
T
Tyler Durden 42
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (5.3K)
Unloaded all 600 shares at $12.89 today. Three times I have bought below $9 and sold 500 above $10 only to buy them back. Will wait to see if they get knocked down to below $9 again and buy a few hundred back with house money.
shake shake money tree profile picture
shake shake money tree
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (624)
My understanding is, Viking results showed that ALT is not competitive in weight loss medicine but another result (in last week?) showed that ALT is competitive in Mash. Today’s rally is the relief that there is a clarity in the situation and ALT is primed for a sale.
