Investment Overview

The share price of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) - the Gaithersburg, Maryland based biotech developing two drug candidates, one of which, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") - has been characterized by extreme volatility in recent years.

Yesterday, Altimmune's stock price jumped by >20%, and across the past 6 months, it has risen by >300%, driven by the potential of pemvidutide, which has a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") to 2 drugs Wall Street expects to drive as much as $50bn per annum each in peak revenues - Eli Lilly's (LLY) tirzepatide, approved to treat Type 2 Diabetes under the brand name Mounjaro, and obesity, under the brand name Zepbound, and Novo Nordisk's (NVO) semaglutide, approved in the same indications under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.

Renowned for their miraculous ability to help patients loses weight, these drugs are primarily responsible for driving a >520% uplift in Eli Lilly's stock price across the past 5 years, turning the Indianapolis based Pharma into the world's most valuable healthcare company, and a 400% rise in the stock price of Novo Nordisk, giving it a market cap valuation of ~$550bn.

In 2023, Wegovy and Ozempic earned ~$18.5bn of revenues, while Lilly's Mounjaro earned ~$5.2bn in its first full year on the market, and Zepbound $176m, having only been approved in early November 2023. As mentioned, the market forecasts exponential growth for semaglutide and tirzepatide, especially in the indication of obesity.

As I will cover in this article, Altimmune's previous efforts to develop vaccines for COVID and anthrax saw its share price soar to highs of ~$30, but ultimately, development of these drugs stuttered and they were shelved.

Can things be different with pemvidutide? I will try to provide readers with some insight and thoughts about how to interpret and value the opportunity in the remainder of this post.

Altimmune Stock's Historic & Current Volatility Explained

Altimmune became a public company after completing a merger with the listed entity PharmAthene, in January 2017.

The new company was initially focused on 4 drug targets - NasoVAX, an intranasal influenza vaccine, SparVax-L, a lyophilized anthrax vaccine, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID"), an intranasal anthrax vaccine, named NasoShield, funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA"), and HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic directed against chronic Hepatitis B.

Six years on, only HepTcell remains in development, alongside pemvidutide, the GLP-1 receptor agonist, which was obtained via Altimmune's acquisition of privately held Spitfire Pharma, for a $5m upfront payment, plus up to $8m in future development milestone payments, and up to $80m in sales-based milestones.

Altimmune stock enjoyed its biggest spike when the company pivoted into COVID vaccine development and unveiled positive preclinical data for its intranasal AdCOVID vaccine in July 2020, although the gains were short-lived, and in December 2020, the FDA placed a clinical hold on the company's Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission for AdCovid.

The IND was cleared in February 2021, but in June 2021, the program was scrapped after a Phase 1/2 study failed to stimulate a response in healthy patients. Both Anthrax vaccine programs was also discontinued in 2021.

By May 2022, Altimmune stock had sunk to its lowest value since before the pandemic, of $4.3 per share - down 85% from its 2021 highs. The company had, however, shared some early, potentially promising data from a Phase 1 study of pemvidutide, albeit with some concerns around the side effect profile of the drug, with more than half of patients in the higher dose, 1.8mg arm reporting mild nausea.

Nevertheless, the FDA cleared Altimmune's IND application to trial pemvidutide in obesity in early 2022. Here is how the company discusses the drug in its 2023 10K submission / annual report:

Pemvidutide's dual agonist mechanism of action is designed to combine the activity of GLP-1 for the reduction of appetite and inflammation, with the activity of glucagon, including increased energy expenditure, adipose browning and mobilization of the liver fat through lipolysis and reduction of lipid synthesis. Pemvidutide incorporates a proprietary side chain, referred to as the EuPort domain, which is designed to enhance pharmacokinetics for tolerability in the gastrointestinal tract and permit weekly dosing. As observed in a well-established preclinical model of the disease, pemvidutide is capable of inducing significant weight loss with concomitant decreases in liver fat content, inflammation and fibrosis.

Enthusiasm around pemvidutide had been whipped up by Wall Street analysts, and the stock price reached a high of $22 in August 2022, before Altimmune reported data from a Phase 1 study in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease - now renamed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease ("MASLD") - in September 2022, which caused a major sell-off.

Pemvidutide met the primary endpoint of the study of percent (%) reduction in liver fat content from baseline, across all three dose groups - 1.2mg, 1.8mg, and 2.4mg, and almost met the secondary endpoint of weight loss from baseline, although the mean weight losses of 4.9% (placebo-adjusted 4.7%) in subjects without diabetes and 4.4% in subjects with diabetes (placebo-adjusted 3.9%) compared unfavorably with semaglutide and tirzepatide.

In its pivotal obesity study, tirzepatide / zepbound achieved an average 21% weight loss, while semaglutide / wegovy achieved an average 15% loss. Additionally, 2 patients in the study of pemvidutide discontinued treatment due to gastrointestinal side-effects.

It would be foolish to draw too many conclusions from a small, Phase 2 study of pemvidutide, however, especially one looking at MASLD, not obesity, and it is also true that semaglutide and tirzepatide are both associated with mild gastrointestinal side effects, and their long-term safety profile will only emerge over time - some physicians suspect they may cause significant damage if used for long periods.

With that said, Altimmune stock sank again in March 2023, to ~$4 per share, after results from a larger obesity study failed to impress the market. In a press release, the company shared headline results from the 160-patients, Phase 2 Momentum study as follows:

Mean weight loss of 10.7% (placebo-adjusted 9.7%) at 2.4 mg dose at Week 24

Mean weight loss of 11.9% (placebo-adjusted 11.1%) in subjects weighing 115 kg or less at baseline at 2.4 mg dose at Week 24

Approximately 50% of subjects achieved 10% or more weight loss and approximately 20% of subjects achieved 15% or more weight loss at the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses at Week 24

At 24 weeks, tirzepatide achieved mean 12% weight loss, and semaglutide 9%, so from that perspective, pemvidutide appeared to keep pace with its two main rivals, however a large number of patient discontinuations threatened to undermine the case for eventual approval of the drug.

As we can see above, data shared in Altimmune's press release announcing the Momentum results does indicate a high rate of patients withdrawals, particularly at the high dose level, although it may be worth noting that Vomiting occurred in ~12% of patients in the pivotal Zepbound study, it seems, with nausea occurring in 31% of patients, which appears to be comparable to the Momentum results, and that Altimmune management advises that:

discontinuations occurred almost entirely in the first 16 weeks of treatment. The protocol did not allow for dose reduction due to intolerability as employed in other incretin trials.

Latest Developments: More Momentum Data Rallies ALT Stock - Can Pemvitutide Challenge?

At the end of November last year - the same month in which Zepbound was approved - Altimmune shared 48-week data from the Momentum study, this time revealing mean weight loss of 15.6% at the 2.4mg dose, and that >30% of subjects achieved >20% weight loss on the higher 2.4 mg dose at 48 weeks.

Once again, however, safety data shared in a press release seems to show a high level of cases of nausea and vomiting among patients, and an overall 20% discontinuation rate at the highest dose.

These results seem to have triggered yet another rally in Altimmune's stock price, which, after yesterday's gains, is back up above $12 per share, giving the company a market cap valuation of >$600m.

When we consider the fact that Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) was prepared to pay $2.7bn to acquire the Berkeley, California based privately held biotech Carmot, which has developed a Phase 2 ready dual GLP-1/GIP agonist, matching the MoA of Lilly's tirzepatide, it is tempting to wonder if Altimmune stock is worth substantially more today than the market is valuing it at, even after the recent run up. After all, in December, analysts at JPM Securities wrote that:

Pemvidutide has a competitive profile based on the top-line MOMENTUM data with greater weight loss than semaglutide, better lipid changes and tolerability than tirzepatide, and better cardiac safety than retatrutide,"

Concluding Thoughts: Why Altimmune May Not (Quite) Have What It Takes To Succeed

During the pandemic, Altimmune joined a throng of biotech companies and entered the COVID vaccine development race, achieving astronomical gains on early promising data, before eventually falling short of the standards set by the likes of Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech's (BNTX) comirnaty vaccine, and Moderna's (MRNA) SpikeVax. I see some parallels between the current race for supremacy in the obesity / Type 2 Diabetes fields, and the race to develop CPVID vaccines.

Ultimately, and possibly unfortunately for Altimmune, to be narrowly second or third placed in the obesity / diabetes treatment race on safety and efficacy is to be a long way off the pace - why would any physician prescribe a drug that can only achieve 15.6% weight loss with a poor side-effect profile, when there is a drug already approved that offers 21% weight loss with a superior safety profile?

To a certain extent that argument is undermined by the fact semaglutide, apparently inferior to tirzepatide as far as weight loss is concerned, drove $18.5bn of revenues last year. Although Wegovy's $4.6bn contribution, was substantially smaller than Ozempic's $14bn, analysts still seem to believe Wegovy will divide a perceived $100bn market opportunity more or less 50/50.

Novo Nordisk is a Pharma giant, also, while Altimmune is a small biotech that reported only $86m of cash as of Q3 2023, against a net loss of $57m. To complete a Phase 3 study of pemvidutide, the company may well have to tap investors for further funding via a share issuance - the company has already run up an accumulated deficit of $435m.

Ultimately, the company is betting on a drug it paid $5m for outperforming the might of tizepatide and semaglutide, and not only these two drugs - Lilly has several more, potentially even more effective candidates in its pipeline, such as orally administered orforglipron, and retratutide - nicknamed "Triple G" since it targets GLP-1, GIP and glucagon. Retratutide has demonstrated 24% weight loss at 48 weeks.

Altimmune has found itself the target of short-sellers, who are dismissive of pemvidutide and its data, and nearly 20% of its share float was held short as of the end of January. The company has little funding, and it may be worth asking the question why major Pharma's aren't circling the biotech, considering buying the company and its drug - Pfizer, for example, whose oral GLP-1 agonist recently flunked a Phase 2 study.

For these reasons, although I would not give Altimmune a vote of no confidence, given the company's track record, funding position, and inability to outperform other GLP-1 agonists, I do find it tough to see the company ultimately making it to market with pemvidutide.

With almost every major Pharma globally prepared to invest heavily in R&D to catch up to Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly in this space, my fear would be that, like its intransal COVID vaccine, Altimmune may be "a day late and a dollar short" with pemvidutide.

Other investors and analysts will be more bullish on Altimmune and I can understand why - pemvidutide seems to have performed exceptionally well in clinical studies - and neither tirzepatide nor semaglutide have been approved to treat MASH - one of the company's targets.

Only time will tell if they can be successful in that indication, although watch out for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) in that space (and tirzepatide has put out some pretty convincing data in MASH too).

In the meantime, a worst-case scenario discontinuation of development of pemvidutide may not be as disastrous for the company as some may fear. There is an upcoming readout for the company's Hep B therapy, HepTCell, which could support a higher valuation of the company - Dynavax (DVAX), is a class leader in this field, and enjoys a market cap of $1.6bn, with its Heplisave vaccine earning >$230m of revenues last year.

Nevertheless, if I were holding Altimmune shares today, I'd be inclined to sell them - a tough decision to make, with a market opportunity as large as weight loss within tantalizing reach, but arguably, the sensible play.