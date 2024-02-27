carlosgaw

In my opinion, the best time to consider defensive options is when the majority of market participants don't care about hedging their portfolios. Given the overconcentration of the S&P 500 and double-digit after-earnings growth of stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), I think it's just about time.

Consumer Staples stocks and sector-related ETFs like Vanguard Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:VDC) are among the first choices that come to an investor's mind. Nonetheless, the history of past recessions and the current interest rate environment makes the Consumer Staples sector a less preferable option compared to more appealing alternatives. Thus, I give the VDC ETF a "Hold" rating as ETFs like the VDC may still be useful for fund managers who aren't allowed to reduce their asset class exposure to stocks.

VDC ETF Overview

Vanguard Consumer Staples holds over a hundred Consumer Staples stocks, with the largest weight assigned to companies like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), and The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Oddly enough for a Consumer Staples ETF aimed at conservative investors, the VDC ETF is pretty concentrated, with Top-10 holdings amounting to over 61% of the whole ETF holdings structure. An equal-weight approach, in my view, could work better for defensive purposes.

Defensive, Yet Not Invincible

Typically, the Consumer Staples sector is perceived as a defensive play among investors. This perception stems from the sector's composition: the sector represents companies involved in the production and distribution of essential goods, such as food, beverages, and household items. These are products that consumers require regardless of the economic environment, theoretically insulating the sector from the full impact of recessions. However, labeling the Consumer Staples sector as recession-proof would be an oversimplification.

For example, during the COVID-19 recession, the VDC ETF fell by more than 23% in just a month from February, 18th to March, 18th, 2020. This is not what you'd like to expect from a defensive sector that falls like a rock together with the rest of the stock market.

Another vivid example is the Great Recession of 2008. Back then, the VDC ETF contracted by more than 25% between September 2008 and February 2009.

These two major recessions should serve as a reminder that the Consumer Staples sector can suffer significant declines during economic downturns.

While it is true that the demand for basic goods does not dramatically decrease during recessions, Consumer Staples stocks aren't completely immune to the economic shocks that a recession brings. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, rising operational costs, and changes in consumer spending power can potentially affect the financial health and stock performance.

Thus, while Consumer Staples stocks provide a certain degree of stability in uncertain times, investors should temper their expectations with the understanding that "defensive" does not equate to "invincible."

Bonds Are Back In The Game

After the Federal Reserve hiked the Fed funds rate to its current level of 5.5%, investors can finally enjoy a potential rate cut ride in long-duration bonds if a recession hits in the foreseeable future. US Treasuries currently offer over 4% of relatively safe yield, with optional upside in long-duration bonds which usually go up when the Fed cuts rates.

One of the fundamental differences between Consumer Staples stocks and long-duration bonds is their sensitivity to interest rate movements. Generally, bonds tend to benefit from interest rate cuts, as the value of their fixed interest payouts increases relative to new bonds issued at lower rates. This inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates does not apply to Consumer Staples stocks, making them a less attractive option in case of a recession.

Although lower interest rates can reduce borrowing costs for companies, leading to potential increases in profit margins, Consumer Staples stocks do not receive an "automatic" boost from interest rate cuts. Instead, for obvious reasons, their performance is more closely tied to the fundamental health of the company and broader economic conditions.

The Bottom Line

In the existing macro landscape, long-duration bonds are a no-brainer pick for me when discussing defensive options. While the Consumer Staples sector is somewhat insulated from the worst effects of a recession, it's a misconception to view it as a recession-proof sector in terms of stock performance. In my view, a deeper understanding of the sector's performance is crucial for setting realistic expectations and crafting a truly resilient, diversified portfolio.