Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images News

United Parcel Service, Inc. – or UPS (NYSE:UPS) needs no introduction, but in summary, it is one of the major air freight and logistics companies globally. The company has been around for nearly 120 years.

The company has three main operating divisions: US Domestic (c. 55% of operating profit), International (c. 33% of operating profit) and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS – c.12% of operating profit) in 2023.

In this article I present a view on UPS’s Q4 2023 and full year earnings. I also assess the company’s operating performance and present an outlook for 2024 and beyond.

In preview, I believe UPS is currently overvalued by c.7.7% and any economic deterioration poses significant risks. For those looking for a stable and growing dividend, this can still be an interesting addition to your portfolio, but I recommend waiting for a less demanding valuation before initiating a position. As I already hold shares in UPS, I won’t be selling any, but will wait for a correction before adding to my position.

Overview of UPS’s 2023 Q4 and Full Year Results

In its annual report, UPS describes itself as ‘the world’s premier package delivery company and a leading provider of global supply chain management solutions’ Its service offerings include delivery and transport, distribution, logistics, ocean and airfreight and insurance. UPS also operates one of the largest cargo airlines globally. In 2023 it delivered an average of 22.3 million packages per day (over 5.7 billion packages during the year).

UPS 4Q23 & Full Year Presentation

To summarize the 2023 performance, CEO Carol Tome said it best on the recent earnings call:

2023 was a unique and quite candidly a difficult and disappointing year. We experienced declines in volume, revenue, and operating profit in all three of our business segments. Some of this performance was due to the macroenvironment and some of it was due to the disruption associated with our labor contract negotiations as well as higher costs associated with the new contract. Through the year, however, we controlled what we could control and in many areas, we delivered the highest productivity results in our company history.

I think this is the best way to sum up the difficult time that UPS has been facing. Rising labor costs and disruption from the Teamsters negotiation, rising fuel costs, and other non-controllable external factors.

That said, it does seem that management has been doing what they can to control costs. For instance, the major restructuring announced in late January.

Moreover, management is proactively moving into higher margin areas, such as healthcare logistics (more on that below), and expanding in high margin geographies like Hong Kong, and lastly, driving customer first conveniences such as its launch of ‘happy returns’ (box-free & label-free returns) at UPS stores.

I applaud these initiatives, but the restructuring, in my view, is not a sustainable solution. For UPS to really do something to materially transform its cost structure, the AI and automation upside needs to be a lot more meaningful. As such, I hope that more is in the works, and that in the coming quarters management will share a more detailed plan, with bolder ambitions, to make UPS's cost structure more competitive, thereby improving overall profitability.

Outlook – 2024 and beyond

Looking ahead at 2024, I believe the short-term outlook for UPS is relatively neutral. Similar trends reported in 4Q23 are likely to persist – low to no-growth across the board, and cost headwinds especially in the 1H. Assuming the global economy does better in 2H, volume might increase then, thereby offsetting some of the cost pressures currently faced by UPS.

UPS 4Q23 & Full Year Presentation

I’m most interested now in UPS’s long-term prospects. Looking beyond 2024, I believe the future of UPS’s success will depend on two key factors:

Operating Efficiency (cost reduction) Volume Growth

Operational efficiency

Wage increase plague virtually every industry, while UPS is also especially susceptible to high fuel prices, as such it will be important for UPS to mitigate these cost increases as much as possible to protect their margins and to avoid margin compression. Besides the above-mentioned c. 12,000 layoffs (most of which will be replaced by AI), I believe it will be critical for UPS to redouble it efforts at streamlining its cost structure and try and move from a more ‘fixed-cost’ to a more ‘variable-cost’ model, allowing the company to pivot more quickly as demand increases and decreased, based on the state of the economy. It would be encouraging to see a more robust plan cost cutting plan.

Volume Growth

Volume growth is driven primarily by economic activity. As such, it is important to look at the global GDP growth rates. According to Statista, the US annual GDP growth rate from 2024-2028 is expected to be c.2-3%, the EU is set to grow at just under 2%, while more growth is likely to come from Asia (roughly 4% according to the IMF), Latin America (c. 5%) and Africa (c. 4.2%) The higher economic growth, the more likely UPS will do well and see higher growth. The main risk of course being any major shocks or black swan events (recession, war, pandemic, other) which can have a major impact on UPS going forward.

Volume Growth Part 2: Healthcare

Another growth driver for UPS will be its success in the healthcare logistics market, which is one of its strategic priorities. UPS aims to become the number-one provider in the growing US$130 billion global healthcare logistics market. In 2023 Healthcare logistics revenue reached US$10 billion in revenues, or c. 11% of total revenues. This also means that according to UPS, they hold a c.7.7% market share in the healthcare logistics market globally, indicating significant headroom for growth. As this space commands higher margins, success in this segment can be margin accretive and a significant driver of growth going forward, if executed well.

Overall, I am cautiously optimistic about UPS’s long-term prospects, as I believe UPS provides an absolutely essential service to modern day consumers and businesses. Now that the habit of online shopping and same/next-day delivery has been created, it is here to stay. I believe management is making the right decisions to future proof the business but would like to see more cost optimization plans and a more aggressive AI / automation ambition in the next few months to make the investment case more appealing. While volume growth prospects are nothing to get excited about in the next few years, I believe the combination of low growth, with higher cost optimization (through AI & automation), will slowly start to change the overall business model of UPS, with a positive impact on profitability and shareholder return. That said, until I see more evidence of this, I’m only buying on weakness.

My major concern remains any significant macroeconomic event that would materially impact UPS going forward, especially things like a major armed conflict that would drive up oil prices or a recession which would dampen the already relatively meager growth outlook.

Valuation and Shareholder Value

UPS’s shares are down 19.06% in the last year closing at US$147.5.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last 5 years, shares are up 32.84%, down c. 36.4% down from its all-time high of US$232.1 (February 2022). Looking ahead, I am neutral about near-term earnings, and cautiously optimistic about long-term earnings, mainly due to management’s track record of executing well. However, I do believe most of any upside and cost-savings announced by management is already being priced into the current share price, and thus I do not think UPS will go much higher in the near to medium term, due to slow sales growth going forward. Based on my DCF model, I have a long-term price target of c. US$136.1, indicating UPS is currently overvalued by c.7.7%. As such, I believe there is no margin for safety at current prices and will wait for a more major correction (10-15%) before adding to my current position.

Author's Calculations

In addition, UPS currently pays a quarterly dividend with a 4.39% yield – I do consider this an attractive yield, especially since UPS has been growing its dividend for the past 15 years. I believe dividend increases will continue as UPS’s management will want to maintain its dividend growth streak, but I expect them to continue to be modest (1-3% annually) in the near term.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the ratings summary, I concur with the Quant ratings that UPS is currently a ‘Hold’. Despite it being slightly overvalued, since I am interested in dividends, UPS’s 4.39% yield and 15 years of consistent dividend growth is appealing. Since I already hold a stake in UPS, I won’t be selling any of my shares, but as mentioned above will wait for a 10-15% correction (or any major updates from management) before building my stake. This way I can dollar cost average my position down while getting a more attractive yield.

The SA Factor grades are generally in line with my views, especially the 'D' for growth, though I would probably give UPS a 'C' for Valuation.

Takeaway

United Parcel Service is currently trading c.36% below its all-time high and offers a dividend yield of 4.39%. Based on a DCF analysis, I believe it is overvalued by 7.7%. Due to a strong shareholder friendly management team and 15 years of dividend growth, I believe the stock can present an interesting element to an income investors portfolio, and thus believe the stock is a ‘Hold’. For anyone looking to initiate a position in UPS, I would advise waiting for a correction provide a margin of safety, as currently I see none.

Going forward, I will be looking out for more cost reduction plans, a bolder AI / automation plan to improve the overall cost structure of the business, and success in the healthcare logistics space to improve margins. In addition, I expect management to keep growing the dividend at a modest pace. UPS therefore remains an income contributor in my portfolio which I look to buy on any weakness.