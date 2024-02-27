Comezora/Moment via Getty Images

Pharmaceutical company Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has appointed a new CEO replacing an interim CEO at the troubled company. This is a positive because the appointment of a credible CEO is a significant vote of confidence in a business in an unstable situation.

I've written previously about EBS in August and December of 2023. In summary, though dilution is likely, if the company can regain historic profitability then a $30 stock price is conceivable, in the best case. That's in part because arguably government pharmaceutical contracts should be reliable over the medium term. Offsetting that, upside is a very high current debt load and ongoing CDMO losses, which create a material chance of equity holders being wiped out.

These relatively extreme outcomes explain some of the volatility in the stock, which trades as an equity stub today. That's why the new CEO appointment is a positive, it's a clear vote of confidence in the business and the CEO has arguably seen success in a similar situation before when we joined Valeant. However, more is needed than a strong CEO for the stock to work from here.

I do not want to understate the risks with EBS as the stock could still be a zero, especially if upcoming Q4 numbers are weak and debt holders take a hard line. But, the stock price does appear to underprice the chance of EBS making it through this difficult period, in my view.

Contractual Details - The Key Target Is $15/Share

A few notable points from the CEO's employment contract, which was filed as part of the 8-k. First off, the CEO (Joseph Papa) is the former CEO of Valeant, which has evolved, under his leadership to become Bausch + Lomb and Bausch Health Companies. Papa assumed the CEO role at Valeant as a time of significant leverage, legal risk and business underperformance and during his tenure he increased the value of the business for equity holders. That was no mean feat as the business had many troubles when he joined.

Secondly, it's interesting to look at the stock option vesting thresholds, here's what it looks like (these thresholds must be met within 5 years and cannot vest earlier than a year after the CEO's appointment):

Price Hurdle (EBS average share price over 20 days, as determined by board) Shares Vesting $5 250,000 $10 250,000 $15 250,000 Click to enlarge

source: EBS 8-k

In terms of other compensation, to roughly summarize, Papa has a $1 million base salary, a $1 million sign-on bonus, potential for a $2 million annual performance bonus and an $8 million bonus if the share price exceeds $15/share as an average, over 20 trading days within 5 years. In addition, the CEO can also purchase another 500,000 shares as part of his employment agreement.

As such, Papa is very incentivized to get the EBS share price above $15/share. Note that wording of the contract, likely prevents a very short-term pop in the share price achieving the goal, since the share price must be above the target on average for 20 days.

Loosely here are the total compensation outcomes depending on the share price assuming Papas remains CEO for 5 years. I don't claim that these are absolutely precise given nuances in his employment contract, but show the broad 'shape' of his compensation with respect to the trends in the share price.

Share price CEO compensation (estimated total) under $5 ~$11M (depending on annual bonus etc.) $5 ~$12M $10 ~$16M $15 ~$29M $20 ~$33M Click to enlarge

source: company disclosures, author's analysis

The above is ballpark compensation since I don't know what Papa's annual bonus will be and there's some variation in other components of his compensation.

However, it is clear that the CEO is highly incentivized to get to a $15/share EBS share price, and the sooner the better. If the CEO gets the price there in 5 years, it's an annualized paycheck of around $6M, but if he can do it sooner many of the bonuses are still the same and his effective annual pay can rise disproportionately.

The main issue with the compensation plan is that there is a relatively high cash component to it, so the CEO can do well financially even if the share price never trades over $5/share, still the material rewards come with strong share price appreciation. Also, I believe $15/share is certainly not the top end of the range for EBS in various best case scenarios.

Lastly, it's notable that the CEO is technically treated as a remote hire. He's currently based in Florida, with the company's headquarters being in Maryland. I'm not too worried about that given the CEO's track record and the incentives in place.

Can He Do It?

I've written before about EBS's valuation here. To summarize, I believe the core earnings power of the business may be around $200M in terms of operating income. That's a historical average, stripping out the CDMO business which has been historically volatile and is currently loss-making.

However, the debt load is substantial. As of September 2023, the business had $862M of debt. This is a problem because earnings are likely low in 2023, current EBITDA guidance is $50M-$100M for 2023 (we should get FY2023 results late February/early March). This suggests the business is currently on 9x-17x EBITDA. That debt load is far too high, and you can see why debt holders are concerned. However, we should also note that Q1 was very weak due to CDMO losses and the impact of that could roll off in 2024.

But if the EBS can make it through a difficult 2023, and see improvement closer to historic levels in 2024, then things start to look more manageable. Here's what that could look like if things trend well. That means CDMO costs coming under control, government procurement continuing at historic levels and OTC Narcan continuing to trend well.

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 EBITDA (est.) 75 150 200 200 200 Debt paydown (est.) 50 100 100 100 100 Resulting debt (est.) 812 712 612 512 412 EBITDA multiple (est.) 11x 5x 3x 2.6x 2.1x Click to enlarge

Source: Author's estimates, illustrative only

The question really is how much leeway debtholders give the company over the next few months. In this regard, Papa is credible, he has managed a similar situation with Valeant and that credibility and experience may be appreciated by debt holders.

Near-Term Dilution Seems Likely

The second challenge is that the business will likely have to issue equity in the coming months. Approximately $65M still needs to be raised per debt holder negotiations from 2023. Currently, 52M shares are outstanding. Here are some sensitivities around what that raise might mean in terms of dilution. It's likely to be significant:

Share price at time of equity raise Share count after dilution $1 117M $2 82M $3 74M $4 68M Click to enlarge

source: Author's estimates

Now, maybe the CEO will get creative and find some sort of hybrid debt instrument that has a lower total dilutive impact. Still we should assume the worst for now (though one positive is that the $65M will likely go straight to debt paydown).

Per share valuation depending on dilution and medium-term EBITDA and multiple

Depending on where dilution ends up, and how the market values the business over the medium term, this is where the stock price may trend. The implication is there is still a material chance that the equity is effectively wiped out, but if not and business performance returns to historic levels, then a range of $9-$24/share is possible, even factoring in relatively material dilution. Remember, the new CEO's incentive package targets a price of over $15/share for the maximum payout.

8x 100M EBITDA 10x 150M EBITDA 12x 200M EBITDA 85M shares out <$1/share $9/share $20/share 74M shares out <$1/share $10/share $22/share 68M shares out <$1/share $11/share $24/share Click to enlarge

Key Variables

Though it's obviously difficult to forecast precisely what will happen, the key levers are pretty clear:

The CEO will want to avoid equity issuance at low prices, by either raising the share price in short order (even if temporarily) or finding another way for the business to raise $65M in a way, perhaps using unsecured debt, that would satisfy debt-holders. Doing this avoids or minimizes dilution that could be very harmful for equity holders and indeed the CEO's bonus plan.

Secondly, the business needs to be on a path to $200M EBITDA, or at least $150M EBITDA, in order to manage the debt load and paydown debt. If $100M EBITDA is the earnings power of the business, the there is little value left for equity holders. The key questions here are how fast costs can be taken out from the legacy CDMO business (though a lot of costs have already come out here); to what extent the U.S. government ramps purchases of medical countermeasures; and how OTC Narcan trends (though Narcan is almost certainly lower margin than the government contracts for medical countermeasures).

A Quick Sale? The Magic Number is $15/Share

Is it in the CEO's interests to position the business for a sale? It depends on the price. It would certainly have to be over $15/share for the bulk of the bonus to kick-in, and the CEO would be giving up ~$2M a year in annual compensation, but if a buyer could be found the CEO would likely take it given the bonus of around $20M that would occur quickly (depending on where the share price was trending without a deal). Again, the magic number is $15/share. Here the CEO would only receive a full payout a year after joining, so this best case scenario wouldn't be immediate in terms of the CEO's paycheck.

Risks

There are still material risks for EBS. The main one is that they fail to meet covenants and the debt holders effectively wipe out the equity. The current degree of leverage appears far too high, albeit based on 2023 numbers that I believe doesn't reflect longer term earnings power.

Equity dilution is very likely in the near term. It would be unusual if equity issuance didn't pressure the share price.

It's also possible that the CEO's compensation drives relatively short-term behavior. For example, if actions were taken that boosted the share price to over $15/share more temporarily, but did so without regard to the longer term health of the business, that might still be a rational course of action under the CEO's compensation plan that doesn't align well with long-term shareholders.

Other less severe risks are that the medical countermeasures business fails to return to historic levels of profitability or the losses from the CDMO segment continue. This would be a problem given the currently high debt load.

Conclusion

I've written before that there are scenarios in which EBS has a value well above the current price. Still, clearly EBS is over-leveraged today and equity could be wiped out. In most scenarios, equity dilution appears likely, but I would contend that's factored into the current share price.

However, I think even though it's something of an equity stub, the expected returns to EBS could be attractive. The recent appointment of a new, experienced CEO underpins this, and hints that both the board and the CEO believe a valuation of at least $5/share and perhaps over $15/share is attainable in the medium term.

There is plenty more improvement that needs to happen at EBS, and the next few months may be extremely challenging, but today's CEO appointment is likely a materially positive development. What remains to be seen is how Q4 profitability looks, and how the new CEO manages negotiations with debt holders over the coming months.