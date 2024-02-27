Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Presents at 2024 UBS Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.61K Followers

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) 2024 UBS Financial Services Conference February 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Solomon - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brennan Hawken - UBS

David Solomon

Good morning.

Brennan Hawken

Thanks for coming, David. Really appreciate it.

David Solomon

Isn't this better than being in New York at the end of February?

Brennan Hawken

Without a doubt. Absolutely. And I know it's something that you've made a regular appearance with. So, we're really happy to see you here with us after the transition from the long heritage that Credit Suisse had over to UBS.

David Solomon

Delighted to be here.

Brennan Hawken

The man needs no introduction, but David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs. And of course, I'm Brennan Hawken, Capital Markets Analyst here at UBS. I'd like to jump right in, if that's okay, David.

David Solomon

Sure. Absolutely.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brennan Hawken

So, you've been now CEO for about five years. Interested in maybe taking a step back and reflecting on your experience, what are some of the big accomplishments, maybe some of the big challenges and what you've learned from that?

David Solomon

Well, it's been 5.5 years, and it's certainly been an interesting 5.5 years. And I'd say the -- there's always in these jobs and running companies and platforms like this, there are always challenges. There are always headwinds and tailwinds, and they ebb and flow. I think the pandemic was a real outlier event that was hard to anticipate. And I think we all learned and had kind of disruptions of extremes from the experience of pandemic that are different than what anybody would expect.

But if you put that aside, I kind of look at the body of work that the broad leadership team

