Investment Thesis

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) presents a compelling long-term opportunity due to its strong future growth potential. Their shift to a core strategy centered in "Platformization" aims to consolidate security solutions into a unified platform, enhancing visibility, automation expanding their total addressable market reach. This strategy aligns well with the projected growth in the cybersecurity market, estimated at a CAGR exceeding 12.4%. Additionally, over half of their revenue already comes from customer who are already utilizing a subscription model, offering annual recurring revenue (ARR) and potential for upselling new offerings.

Therefore, I'm initiating my coverage with a Buy.

Company Overview

After analyzing Palo Alto Networks earnings calls over the past year, a clear picture emerges of their multi-pronged strategy with a focus on two corporate areas:

Platformization: this is at the core of their current strategy, aiming to consolidate their security solution into a single, unified platform. This platform promises to offer several advantages: Enhanced visibility: customers gain a holistic view of their security posture across their entire security ecosystem and a potential for upselling new services.

Automation with Cortex XSIAM: by leveraging their Cortex platform, it aims to automate tasks through the use of a self-learning platform or AI, freeing up security personnel for more complex tasks. This also gives Palo Alto a higher Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Before the current transition to Platformization, Palo Alto, offered highly regarded "Point Products" like next- gen firewalls and endpoint protection platforms. While this products were successful, relaying on numerous separate solutions created challenges like the complexity of diverse offering and limited visibility.

This transition from Point products to platform-based strategy will provide the following challenges and opportunities:

Short-term costs: the transition will incur costs, including free trials and lower prices for existing customers, impacting Palo Alto near term performance.

Cybersecurity market: despite potential "spending fatigue" as mentioned by CEO Nikesh Arora in the last earnings call, the growing cybersecurity market, estimated to grow at 12.4% CAGR, or maybe higher, according to McKinsey suggest continued demand.

Thanks, Hamza. Thanks for the question. Yeah, I think I want to make sure there's no confusion in our characterization of spending fatigue. Over the last few years, most of our customers have ended up spending more on cybersecurity than on IT. As a consequence, they're feeling like my budget for cybersecurity keeps going up in double-digits every year because I'm trying to protect against every new threat vector.

I am convinced that this strategy to "Platformization" will unlock long-term value for shareholders, despite the current stock price dip. I believe the transition will be:

Seamless: over 52% of their customer are already on subscription plans, and the platform will offer a trail period. I also believe the new strategy also aims to bring more "Product" customers to their subscription plan therefore making revenues more stable and potentially higher.

Beneficial: the platform long-term benefits will aggregate higher earnings despite short-term pain and lower expected revenue growth.

Management Evaluation

Since joining Palo Alto Networks, CEO Nikesh Arora has brought extensive experience to the company from the technology and financial industry. Prior to his role as CEO, he held leadership positions at Google in 2004 and Softbank in 2014 where he was the COO further solidifying his leadership skills.

Arora is recognized by employees for his leadership, as evidence in his positive Glassdoor rating. He has also assembled a strong management team.

Growth machine with strong financials.

Palo Alto Networks enjoys a history of successfully investing for future growth as evidenced by their impressive YoY growth in ROE exceeding 1,000%, that's one thousand!. They already demonstrated sustained revenue growth exceeding just over 22% over the trailing 12 months (TTM). While forecasts anticipated a slight slowdown to just 18%, due to their new strategy, the company's long-term prospects remain positive.

In addition, Palo Alto Networks, steadily increasing Free Cash Flow at a 14% increase over the last 3 years, empowers them to invest in these strategic initiatives paving the way for future success.

Another point to highlight is PANW history of exceeding analyst expectations, reporting earnings higher than consensus estimates:

This leads me to believe the company has an "under promise and overdeliver" approach.

Comparison with Competitors:

It's important to note that other PANW competitors already offer a platform-based approach:

Strengths Weaknesses Palo Alto Networks Focus on Next-Gen Firewalls. Mature platform with extensive integrations. Incorporation of AI in their Cortex platform. Platformization might impact short-term growth CrowdStrike (CRWD) Cloud-native platform that could be scaled and easier to use than Palo Alto Networks. Focus on lightweight endpoint. Strong threat intelligence deploying AI. Limited features set compared to Palo Alto Networks. May not offer same level of comprehensive functionalities. Fortinet (FTNT) Cost-effective platform compared to Palo Alto Networks. Focus on firewalls. Open platform allowing for integration. Less mature compared to Palo Alto or CrowdStrike. User interface can be perceived as complex. SentinelOne (S) Focus on automation and quick threat response. Offers end point protection, network security, and threat intelligence using AI. Less mature platform and less brand recognition compared to CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. Click to enlarge

As you will see later, while Palo Alto Networks competitors have seen recent revenue growth exceeding theirs, the company comprehensive solution set and strong brand recognition remain a valuable asset. Their platformization strategy has the potential to be a differentiator in the long term.

Overall, I believe some of these companies could be clear winners in the cybersecurity markets in the future and Seeking Alpha does not show any negative Quant, Analyst or Wall Street ratings for any of them. However, the recent 25% sell-off in Palo Alto Networks stock price could present an attractive entry point.

Valuation

Palo Alto Networks was priced for perfection before the recent 25% sell off. Despite the recent recovery of 18% from its lowest point, of just under $262, I believe the company shares still trading at a lower valuation compared to some of its competitors, even though its core business remains fundamentally strong. This discrepancy might present an investment opportunity. However, the quick recovery in share price is the reason why I'm given the company a "Buy" instead of a "Strong Buy" rating.

Palo Alto Network PEG and Price-to-sales ratio is lower than some of its competitors. This compounded with expected revenue and earnings growth, its comprehensive solutions offering, and strong brand indicates a relative attractive valuation.

The company is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley Technology conference on March 5th. This presentation could provide an opportunity for Palo Alto Networks to highlight its new strategy in more detail potentially impacting the stock price.

Overall, my investment thesis is that Palo Alto Network should be trading at higher share price closer to the $338 mark which was the average price observed before expectations built up right before last week's earnings call. This higher price should also give it valuation multiples closer to the industry average.

Risks

I find that the main risk to my invest thesis is a negative scenario where the company shares fall from the current level due to a deeper negative earnings revision before the next earnings call. However, I find this to be low probability as their strategy to platformization conversion is happening very smoothly despite the short-term pain as expressed in the last earnings call.

Takeaway

Following the release of earnings reports, discrepancies have arisen in the forecast for Palo Alto Networks. In my analysis, the market reaction, resulting in a selloff of over 25% in the stock price, appears to be an overreaction. Despite the recent bounce in the stock price, I still perceive this as a good entry point. Palo Alto Networks presents an enticing long-term opportunity driven by its new platform-based strategy, strong financial performance, and current appealing valuation.

Therefore, I am expressing a bullish view on Palo Alto Network and initiating coverage with a Buy rating.