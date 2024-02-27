Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.61K Followers

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tavo Espinoza - CFO

Todd Davis - CEO

Mattew Korenberg - COO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Lawrence Solow - CJS Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome everyone to the Ligand Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now hand the call over to Tavo Espinoza, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.

Tavo Espinoza

Hello, everyone and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2023. During the call today, we will review the financial results we released prior to today's market open and offer commentary on our partnered pipeline and business development activity, after which we will host a question-and-answer session. Our earnings release can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at ligand.com.

Participating for Ligand today will be our CEO, Todd Davis; our COO, Matt Korenberg; and myself, Tavo Espinoza, CFO. This call is being recorded, and the audio portion will be archived in the Investors section of our website. It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or discussed. All forward-looking statements are based upon current available information, and Ligand assumes no obligation to update these statements. To better understand the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, we refer you to the documents that Ligand

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LGND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LGND

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.