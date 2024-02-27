Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 27, 2024 11:35 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock, NTR:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.61K Followers

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) BMO 33rd Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference February 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Seitz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Joel Jackson

Good morning. Welcome to day two of the conference. So our first session this morning is going to be with Nutrien, who is of course the largest global fertilizer producer. Also is a very large retail farm center network. Very happy to welcome Ken Seitz, the CEO of Nutrien. Back again to the conference this year for a fireside chat. We want this to be interactive. If I can get the tablet up here with the app, we have a tablet, you can split your questions on the app and I'm happy to iterate them into the conversation. So Ken, let's kick off. Investors have really expressed a lot of concerns on the state of the farmer, the health of the farmer crop prices. How is your business being impacted by crop input affordability dynamic, lower crop prices and maybe contracting farmer margins?

Ken Seitz

It is true of course that we've seen corn prices come off, we've seen soybean prices come off, but it's also true that stocks on the planet and the global stocks to use ratios continues to be below the 10 year average. In other words, we still have some ground to make up and there's still some supply disruption as, as everyone knows, obviously, watching what's happening in Ukraine and some of the challenges there. So if you look globally, we still have work to do in terms of getting stocks on the planet rebuilt. If we go region by region, you look at the US, for example, where, again, while prices have come off, so too have input prices. And so if we look at the affordability matrix, we can say that in the US, heading into the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.