Overview

I previously rated Realty Income (NYSE:O) a Strong Buy back in October of 2023. I am sticking with my rating as I believe the price currently trades below fair value. In addition, the current dividend yield is nearing 6% after the price drops. This is a great opportunity to collect a monthly dividend while we wait for the price recovery to take place. A big catalyst will likely be future interest rate cuts that I anticipate by the mid-point of 2024.

I imagine that, like myself, a lot of you continue to hold shares of O with the primary goal of collecting a growing income stream. Known as the "monthly dividend company", 644 monthly dividends have been cleared throughout O's history. This means that Realty Income has paid out a monthly dividend for over 53 years. This is an incredible feat in itself, since the REIT has only 55 years of operating history. O remains my largest REIT holding as they are rated A3/A- by Moody's and S&P while also collecting rent from a portfolio where 40% of tenants are considered investment grade.

Back in January, Realty Income finalized their merger of Spirit Capital. A lot of Spirit's portfolio aligned with Realty Income's criteria, so I believe that this deal only serves to benefit O shareholders from here. Spirit's portfolio was diverse in nature and had a high occupancy rate of 99.8% while over 85% of their clients generated over $100M in revenue.

Risk Profile - Spirit Realty Merger

Something I wanted to discuss first was Realty Income's future risk profile. The REIT has grown so large over the last decade, and I don't believe we should expect the same kind of growth over the next decade. O has over 15,000 properties under their belt, and they collect over $4B in base rent per year. They service over 1,300 different clients throughout 86 different industries.

I think it's fair to expect slowed growth going forward because there aren't as many opportunities to continue growth at this point. However, I don't necessarily think this is a bad thing, as management is clearly making strategic moves to find the growth. AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) is projected to grow at a slower 4.3% but when you consider that the dividend is near 6%, you are still looking at capturing a potential double digit return going forward.

This is where the Spirit Realty acquisition comes in. They closed the deal as of Jan 23rd, 2024 and this deal brought in a ton of new exposure and growth opportunities. Following the merger, Realty Income now has more than $800M of annual FCF (free cash flow) at their disposal. A lot of their portfolio strategy was similar, and over time we will have a better understanding of whether or not this made O more profitable. However, Realty Income did also inherit some debt from the merger, which results in an anticipated increase of interest expense:

In conjunction with the closing of the Spirit merger, we also assumed $1.3 billion of term loan debt from Spirit, as well as $1.3 billion in existing floating to fixed interest rate swaps, which resulted in an effective weighted average fixed rate of 3.9% on that debt. Of this term loan principal, $800 million matures in 2025 and $500 million matures in 2027. - Jonathan Pong, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

In addition, nothing stands out with the current debt maturity schedule, as cash flow can comfortably cover this debt. Their FFO interest coverage ratio currently sits at 4.05 in comparison to the sector median of 2.91. Their leveraged FCF margin of 45% is also above the sector median FCF of 33.75%.

Recent Earnings

Realty Income recently reported their Q4 earning report on February 20th, 2024. Revenue was reported at $1.08B which represents a 21.5% YoY increase. While FFO missed expectations by $0.04, I still thought it was a solid earnings report. This is because net income after expenses was $218M and management made significant investments to expand into new markets. Some places these expansion efforts are happening, include sale leaseback efforts within France, Germany, and Portugal.

For some context, a sale leaseback is when a REIT sells a property to a buyer and then leases it back from the buyer. The typical purpose for this strategy is to access capital or equity that is tied up in the property while being able to simultaneously continue using it for operations. I've noticed that this is implemented during periods of expansion or growth, as now management can use that capital to enable growth elsewhere. These sale leasebacks were with a global sporting goods company, Decathlon. Decathlon presents a growing opportunity as they are the world's third largest retailer and generate over $1.5B in revenue while having an investment grade of A-2 (S&P).

In addition, AFFO reported was $731M and management earned an average return of 7.6% return on an invested $2.7B during the quarter. Free cash flow alone is projected to finance over 35% of the acquisitions down the pipeline for 2024.

While portfolio occupancy has slightly dipped down to 98.6%, this is no cause for concern in my opinion. As previously discussed, expansion efforts across different areas of Europe are in progress, so this lower occupancy number can very well just be an effect of those efforts and more total properties having been recently added to their portfolio. Also, same store revenue has increased substantially during this reported Q4'23 over the previously reported Q4s in prior years.

O 2024 Guidance

Ultimately, this data shows me that we are in the midst of growth efforts and I believe we will be rewarded over the long term. Same store rent growth is projected at 1%, occupancy remains over 98%, and AFFO per share is projected between $4.13 to $4.21. Any short term noise can be muffled out by the future growth prospects and hefty dividend nearing 6%.

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.2565/share, the current dividend yield is about 5.8%. The dividend has been consistently paid out on a monthly basis for over 53 years. One of O's biggest appeals are the monthly dividends the REIT can provide. The history of growth has been solid, and I believe entry here sets us up for a nice reward down the road.

The dividend grew at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.16% over the last 3 year period. Zooming out to a 10 year period shows us that the dividend grew at a CAGR of 3.81%. As a whole, the dividend has grown by over 40% throughout the last 10 years.

The REIT currently has a dividend payout ratio of 71%. While this is above the sector median of 65%, I do not think the dividend is at risk here. As previously mentioned, the AFFO interest coverage ratio sits at a very healthy 4.05, so debt is not a threat in my opinion.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

When the effective federal funds rate was near zero, we saw the price of O peak around $75/share. As soon as the Fed began raising rates, we saw a lot of REITs begin to fall in price and O was no exception to that. We can see how the rate increases even had a ripple effect on Vanguard Real Estate Index ETF (VNQ). These price drops can happen for a variety of reason that have nothing to do with the quality of the REIT.

For example, higher borrowing costs have the ability to put stress on their margins since a lot of REITs operate using debt. Also, increased interest rates lower the present value of future cash flows and generally decreases valuations. As a results, a lot of REITs will begin operating defensively until these economic conditions settle. However, we saw Realty Income actively make strides to enable growth, which is a big plus for me.

My thoughts are that once interest rates begin to come back down, we are likely to see an increase in share price again. While it seems like the Fed is delaying cuts as they want to observe markets, the economy, and inflation, I still think that cuts are likely to happen in the latter part of the year.

Valuation

Realty Income has grown at an average AFFO per share of 5% annually since 1996. However, management has an AFFO growth outlook of 4.3% going forward. While the growth over the next 5 years may be lower than this 5% average while expansion efforts continue, I still think there's value here. Even assuming a more conservative 3 - 4% growth going forward, if you lock in a position here you are still capable of getting double digit returns when you take into account the near 6% dividend O is offering. Not to mention, the dividend is likely to continuing growing.

Before the pandemic, FFO was around 17.5x and I think following the Spirit acquisition, we have some momentum to get us back to those levels. For the full year of 2023, Realty Income achieve an AFFO of 4.07. If we divide the current share price of $52.50 by 4.07, we get an FFO of 12.89x. This means that O is currently estimated to be undervalued by about 27%.

In addition, the average price target remains at $62.50/share, which represents an upside of about 20% from the current level. This aligns with our FFO estimate and, as previously mentioned, interest rate cuts will serve as an additional catalyst to get us closer to fair value. In addition, it may take some time for the growth prospects to play out, but I do think that as occupancy increases, shareholder confidence as well.

Takeaway

Realty Income (O) remains a Strong Buy in my opinion as the current price level represents undervaluation over 20%. In addition, the near 6% dividend combined with future AFFO growth of 4.3% means we are likely to see double digit annual returns as the growth story plays out.

The recent merger with Spirit Capital shows us that there are expansion efforts continuing to take place despite the REITs huge size already. While it may take some time to see the effects of these growth initiatives, I believe that entry here is optimal. Debt levels can be comfortably covered by free cash flow, and base rents are projected to increase 1% annually as of now.

O has a great track record of monthly dividends and I believe that further increases in dividend payments are likely. Especially, when interest rates are finally cut at the later part of this year. Rate cuts serve as a catalyst for future dividend raises and future price appreciation.