Noah Graham/Getty Images Entertainment

Chances are, most investors likely would never have thought that we'd have the S&P 500 burst through 5,000 (and now nearly 5,100) in just two months of 2024. The cold, hard reality behind this, however, is that many stocks have very little upside left to go: especially when fundamentals have been "ho hum" so far this year.

Earnings season has largely exposed that disconnect between actual results and stock market enthusiasm, at least for all tech stocks that aren't named Nvidia (NVDA). Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is a great example here. Though the company hasn't revealed any new red flags per se, the stock fell ~5% after earnings to start reversing a double-digit YTD gain. The problem is: where can Workday really go from here?

Data by YCharts

No meaningful catalysts to justify a heady valuation

I last wrote a bearish opinion on Workday in June, when the stock was trading in the ~$280 range. And while it's true that I missed out on the last leg of Workday's rally, my argument still holds: is Workday's valuation justifiable, when its growth potential has been reined in? It's worth noting that Workday's stock is one of the few software names to eclipse their pandemic era (2021) highs.

And for what reason? Workday bulls can probably point to two factors to underpin their enthusiasm for the name: a large TAM and potential AI opportunities. Workday claims a TAM of over $140 billion, of which roughly one-third is HCM related (its original product category) while the rest accrues to financial services software. It still cites that one of its largest growth opportunities is overseas (today only one-quarter of total revenue), and that it has started to accelerate reseller partnerships in markets like Europe to speed up go-to-market development in these regions.

The second potential growth opportunity is AI solutions. Now, for Workday, AI is not a product: it is a capability that has been introduced across its product portfolio.

Workday AI (Workday Q4 earnings deck)

Features include the ability to use generative AI to draft employee summaries, automating and eliminating manual finance tasks, and make smart recommendations. But we note: Workday has not seen a meaningful uptick in growth rates since rolling out more of these AI features. It's not a standalone product. To me, it's pretty clear that AI will not spark a "second wave" of big growth for Workday.

We'll now re-emphasize that while Workday continues to be a high-quality company, it's simply too expensive to consider a long position on. At current share prices near $305, Workday trades at a market cap of $80.80 billion, and after we net off the $7.81 billion of cash and $2.98 billion of debt on Workday's most recent balance sheet, its resulting enterprise value is $75.97 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current fiscal year (FY25), Workday has guided to subscription revenue of 17-18% y/y (the midpoint of which is slightly below consensus expectations), and total revenue growth of 15-16% y/y to $8.36-$8.41 billion.

Workday guidance (Workday Q4 earnings deck)

It's encouraging that Workday is guiding to barely any deceleration in revenue versus its Q4 exit rates (18% y/y subscription growth and 17% y/y total revenue growth). That, however, is nullified by a relatively meager expectation for margin expansion of only 50bps. 18% y/y subscription growth and 17% y/y total revenue growth. That compares to 450bps of margin leverage in FY24 (growing from 19.5% in FY23 to 24.0% in FY24).

Consensus points to $6.62 in pro forma EPS this year, up 13% y/y versus $5.84 in FY23. All in, this puts Workday's valuation multiples at:

9.1x EV/FY25 revenue

46.4x FY25 P/E

For a company whose top-line and bottom-line growth has slowed to the mid teens, I can't justify paying a 9x revenue multiple or a 46x P/E ratio (3.5x on a PEG basis) for this company, especially when the only meaningful growth catalysts are international expansion and pursuing further AI-driven deals - both of which have already contributed to Workday's ongoing results and don't represent any future inflection point.

All in all, I remain bearish on Workday. Continue to sit on the sidelines here and invest elsewhere.

Q4 download

Let's now go through Workday's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown below:

Workday Q4 results (Workday Q4 earnings deck)

Revenue grew 17% y/y to $1.92 billion, basically in-line with Wall Street's expectations. Underlying subscription revenue grew 18% y/y and represented 92% of overall revenue, also in-line with Q3's growth pace.

Management continues to note that the deal environment remains scrutinized, and with layoffs still prevalent and companies not backfilling roles, companies like Workday that primarily price by seat have been impacted.

Core to Workday's go-to-market strategy going forward is going live with more reseller partners, which especially helps its overseas momentum where it doesn't have an embedded, full-fledged sales force.

Carl Eschenbach, newly minted Workday's sole CEO after co-founder and co-CEO Aneel Bhusri moved to an executive chairman role, noted as follows on the Q4 earnings call:

Supporting our progress around many of these investment areas is our partner ecosystem where our focus is delivering customer outcomes, growing our business through referrals and co-selling and building differentiated solutions. During Q4, we announced a strategic partnership with Insperity that delivers on all 3 of these priorities. Through this partnership, Workday will become the platform powering Insperity's PEO service for SMB organizations, effectively opening up a new market opportunity for us. It's a terrific example of how we're innovating our go-to-market strategy to drive growth. Another great example is the Spark&Grow offering, which we launched with Kainos. It helps our emerging and medium enterprise customers to go live on Workday in less than 4 weeks. We've seen incredible demand for this offering, and we're just getting started. These are 2 great examples of momentum that is building across our ecosystem, which I'm pleased to share now includes more than 200 partners that have been onboarded to refer new sales leads and co-sell with us. We launched this pilot program last May and we've seen momentum building throughout the year with a nice uptick in Q4 partner-driven pipeline generation."

From a profitability standpoint, we have to point out: at least FY24 had meaningful profit expansion! Pro forma operating margins in Q4 rose to 23.9%, 540bps better than the prior-year quarter. Though Workday didn't make a big deal out of it as many other companies did, it did lay off staff at the beginning of 2023, representing ~3% of its headcount. The bottom line was still benefiting from these measures exiting FY24, leading to 59% pro forma EPS growth in Q4 to $1.57, ahead of Wall Street's $1.47 expectations.

But Workday will start to lap these austerity measures in Q1, where it expects pro forma operating margins to expand only 100bps to 24.5%. On top of slowing top-line growth, we again raise the question: where does Workday go from here?

Key takeaways

With no solid catalysts to spark true outperformance in 2024 (FY25 for Workday), it's not difficult to understand why the stock pulled back after Q4 earnings. In my view, Workday's stock will continue to disappoint throughout the rest of this year: it's best to lock in gains now while you can.