Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is a prime example of a stock no longer held back by the SPAC label. The online health and wellness platform reported another strong quarter to end 2023, and AI tools along with a weight loss management program provide big catalysts for the year ahead. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock, even after a nearly 20% jump in after hours to levels not seen since nearly a year ago.

Another Booming Quarter

Hims reported another booming quarter, especially considering the stock started the trading day prior to reporting Q4 '23 earnings below the SPAC deal price at $10. The personalized healthcare provider reported the following numbers:

The company grew revenues by nearly 48% as the online healthcare company has a long runway to offer personalized health and continues to shift away from an initial focus of ED to more personalized care. Hims grew 2024 subscriptions to over 1.5 million, up 48% YoY, due in part to 35% of Q4 subscriptions opting for personalized products.

While the stock market sold off Hims since going public due to a basic misunderstanding of online health as a way for patients to obtain cheap medicine for basic health treatments like ED, the company pivoted quickly to personalized subscriptions for multi-conditions and built a new Med-Match technology utilizing AI. Hims is focused on using the online health and wellness platform to provide better health outcomes, with the new weight loss program being the latest new product.

All while the company is generating better bottom line numbers from the strong gross margins. As discussed below, the GAAP EPS numbers aren't the relevant numbers for investing in Hims. The really key is revenues growth of 48% and adjusted EBITDA jumping over $20 million for Q4.

Hims wasn't even reporting quarterly revenues of $50 when the company went public via the SPAC for $10 per share. The company just reported quarterly revenue of nearly $250 million, yet the stock hadn't gone anywhere in over 3 years.

The market that kept expecting the worst for the online health and wellness platform now has to deal with Hims guiding to 35% sales growth for 2024. The company guided to revenues of at least $1.17 billion this year for a market only predicting 27% growth.

Profitable Future

Even more important, Hims guided to adjusted EBITDA of $100 to $120 million, a year ahead of a forecast to hit this goal in 2025. This number is huge for a company with a stock valuation of only $2.2 billion entering the earnings report.

Hims just guided to 2024 adjusted EBITDA of more than double the less than $50 million reported in 2023. Stocks don't normally trade at only 20x forward EBITDA targets with growth rates in excess of 100%.

As with a lot of growth companies these days, adjusted EBITDA is more of an adjusted profit metric. These companies aren't spending a lot money on capex leading to large depreciations costs, and a history of GAAP losses precludes the need to pay taxes while strong balance sheets actually now lead to adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income.

The adjusted EBITDA is really just an adjusted profits measure that excludes non-cash items like stock-based compensation. In fact, the interest income of $2.6 million basically offsets the $2.7 million excluded from adjusted EBITDA for deprecations and amortization with the majority of this charge due to amortization of goodwill and intangible assets anyway.

Said another way, the adjusted profits would likely be higher than the adjusted EBITDA metric due to the major cash exclusion being interest income, not legitimate costs like interest expenses, deprecation of assets or income taxes.

Either way, Hims is incredibly cheap. Even up to $12 in after-hours trading, the stock has a market value of just $2.6 billion while the high-end adjusted EBITDA target is $120 million for a meager 10% margin.

As mentioned above, the stock trades in the range of 20x adjusted EBITDA targets, but Hims expects to greatly grow margins from 10% to 20%+ via marketing leverage. A lot of the marketing spend is being utilized for brand awareness and a larger subscription base reaching 10 million patients over time will spread the spend over a larger revenue base providing massive leverage. The company currently spends 50% of sales on marketing and the total will dip to 30% by a projection timeline of 2030.

At just 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, Hims would produce up to $240 million in adjusted EBITDA from the current 2024 revenue target of $1.2 billion. The stock is nowhere close to expensive under this scenario of a business with the potential for up 30% EBITDA margins.

The P/S multiple provides a great example of how cheap the stock became in the sell off. Hims still only trades for 2x sales estimates, a historically cheap price for a company with 75% gross margins targets (already above the target at 83%) and adjusted EBITDA margins in the 20% to 30% range.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. remains exceptionally cheap for the growth opportunity ahead. The stock isn't priced for normalized adjusted profits growing at a very fast clip considering the online health and wellness platform is actually utilizing technology for better outcomes for patients.