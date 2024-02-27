Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 12:34 PM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.62K Followers

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Clark Soucy - IR Director

Nangeng Zhang - Chairman and CEO

James Cheng - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shuang Sun - Guosheng Securities

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Michael Legg - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Canaan Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. Please note that this event is being recorded.

The Company's financial and operation results were released by the news wire services earlier today and are currently available online. The Company has also prepared a presentation for today's call. You may view the presentation and navigate through the slides on the webcast page for the fourth quarter 2023 earnings call on the Company's IR website.

Joining us today are Canaan Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Nangeng Zhang, and CFO Mr. Jin Cheng James. In addition, Mr. Leo Wang, IR Senior Director; Ms. Xi Zhang, IR Manager, will also be available during the question-and-answer session. Mr. Zhang will start the call by providing an overview of the Company and performance highlights for the quarter. Mr. Cheng will then provide details on the company's operating and financial results for the period before we open up the call for your questions.

Before we continue, I would like to refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings press release. Today's call will include forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our outlook for the Company and statements that estimate or project future results of operations or the performance of the Company. These statements speak only as of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.