Joern Pollex

Investment Thesis

Looking now at the 3-year performance of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) below, it would be very hard for an investor to realize the potential that IBM held when its current CEO, Arvind Krishna, took over as CEO in the middle of the pandemic lockdown in April 2020. Forget IBM's relative performance to benchmark indices; this company beat even the fabled Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLK) in three years.

sa

In the last three years, good old Big Blue has pulled away from the same benchmarks that it was struggling to match up to for a good part of the previous decade. This management has resuscitated the company's market capitalization, which was almost written off at the end of the last bull market. Strategic reorganizations, accretive divestitures, and a renewed laser focus on emerging technologies have revitalized the company's market value, while the bedrock of the company's proposition as a reliable free cash engine has deepened.

There are many reasons that IBM continues to excite me as an investor, but for a few secular reasons that I have listed below, I maintain my Buy rating.

Updates to IBM's business model and strategy

IBM needs no introduction since it is one of the oldest technology companies, having its roots in mainframe computing and personal computers as well as dot-com era internet technology. However, over the past decade, IBM fell further behind the technology curve as it doubled down on its pre-pandemic Watson product while missing the trend train towards cloud computing.

In an effort to make up for the lost opportunity, it hurried to acquire open-source enterprise cloud software maker Red Hat by paying a 63% markup to Red Hat's market cap in 2018. Apart from the price it paid, the acquisition made sense given how its recent CEO has capitalized on the acquisition to once again steer IBM onto another transformative journey into open-source AI and the hybrid cloud.

Currently, the company has reoriented its product suite towards a platform-centric model, as shown in the visualization attached below. In addition, the company has also gotten slightly leaner by divesting its technology professional services in Kyndryl in 2021. On the point of divestitures, the company also recently offloaded The Weather Company, allowing it to further streamline focus and resources towards its core software and AI business.

IBM's Platform for its Customers, Q4 FY22 Presentation, IBM

As of the company's latest FY23 10-K filing, IBM reports its revenue via four reportable segments. The Software and Consulting segments will be of particular focus moving forward since products in these two segments are positioned within emerging technologies such as GenAI, Hybrid Cloud, Data, Automation Security, and Technological Consulting. So far, the Software and Consulting segments account for ~75% of its total revenue.

IBM's rapid shift towards AI platforms is new, but very welcome.

At the start of this research note, I had lightly touched upon the leadership transition in April 2020 that sparked life into the dying stock that was called IBM. I will attempt to showcase how effective this transition has been by plotting IBM's stock performance since the current CEO has taken over (in orange) vs. the previous three CEOs over the last three decades below.

IBM's cumulative performance since CEO transitions in the last 3 decades, market intelligence

The reason I am compelled to start with this chart is because I believe the CEO has correctly assessed the company's strengths in comparison to the rapidly competitive landscape in technology and is moving Big Blue with great urgency ahead. With the CEO at the helm, management reorganized its priorities to better position IBM as a mature software company focused on growing recurring revenue. With Red Hat at the center of its platform revolution, management focused on Software and Consulting as its growth vectors at the turn of its transition in FY20, and the results have already started to show over the past years as growth is returning to the company, as seen in the revenue segment chart that I drew up below.

IBM Revenue Segments, Company Sources

Most of the growth in Software and Consulting was driven by demand for AI and digital transformation. Within Software, I observed how demand for the Red Hat OpenShift platform and IBM's AI platform, watsonx was key to driving the 5% y/y growth in this segment. The strength in Software is also translating to higher recurring revenue, as IBM's Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") has been consistently growing between 7% and 8% since FY21.

IBM's Consulting segment continued its strong performance throughout the year as IBM continued to attract a share of enterprise demand for digital transformation in areas such as data and analytics, with a focus on GenAI. I believe management took the right posture and positioned IBM as a leader in AI early on, allowing the company to stay relevant as enterprises were moving quickly last year to prioritize their cloud modernization and AI scaling projects. I also believe IBM's platform strategy is starting to work in its favor here as more enterprise clients are starting to allocate budget resources toward IBM in their projects. This is something that IBM's CFO alluded to when talking about the transition to a platform company at a conference last year:

We built a platform-centric business underneath Arvind's leadership around, first, our Red Hat OpenShift, the industry-leading hybrid cloud platform; and second, we just announced this year in May at our Think conference, our generative AI platform around watsonx overall. And those platforms carry a very attractive multiplier effect of every dollar that you land on a platform we get $3 to $5 a software, $6 to $8 of services overall. Our portfolio today, now post the Kyndryl separation, is made up of 75% growth vectors of software and consulting, with a very stable, high-value recurring revenue stream that's over 50% of IBM's composition.

IBM's CFO's commentary about the platform strategy is consistent with my observations of trends I observed in the business spending environment today. I highlighted this while talking about Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) and JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the DevOps market that IBM incidentally has some presence in. I am pleasantly surprised by how promptly IBM's management was able to reorganize itself towards a platform approach.

But what surprised me even more was management's swift passage into AI by opening up its watsonx AI platform and adopting an open-source model, which is almost a novelty approach. In addition to its watsonx platform, it is also taking the lead and recently partnered with Meta, launching the AI Alliance. This may not be immediately a revenue generator, but it definitely further positions IBM as a leader in open-source AI. So far, IBM's Data & AI revenue line item within its Software segment is growing in the 5-6% range, in line with the company's midterm model of growth, i.e., But as AI inferencing catches up to the AI/ML models being trained and deployed as of today, I expect Data & AI to be a significant revenue contributor, growing faster than the company's revenue growth.

According to me, this looks like an IBM that is going "back to its roots," to quote Louis Gerstner, a hugely popular ex-IBM CEO responsible for delivering 7x gains in IBM's stock, as noted in an earlier chart, at the start of this section.

IBM's Outlook and Valuation

I have attached below the trend of IBM's overall revenue and free cash based on their company presentations since 2018. The numbers in FY24 reflect guidance that can be found in their latest Q4 FY23 quarterly presentation.

IBM Revenue Revenue & Free Cash trends, Company Sources

Currently, the market is valuing IBM at ~15x free cash on a trailing twelve-month basis. But looking ahead, the stock is valued at 14x forward free cash in FY24. For the sake of perspective, IBM is projecting that its free cash will grow by ~7% this year. In my opinion, that's very impressive for a company that was considered a value trap by most investors at the turn of the decade. Another observation from the chart above is that IBM's free cash has grown at a compounded growth rate of 19% since FY21.

Still, I will use reverse DCF to estimate how investors value IBM's free cash today. Assuming a terminal growth rate of 2% and a discount rate of 9% and the stock price at the close of business today at ~$184, I note that for investors, the implied growth rate for IBM's free cash is a mere 2.4%. Tying in all the observation points in this section, it's quite evident to me that IBM's stock is at a steal at these prices too.

Risks & Other Factors to consider

Dollar and competition are known headwinds that suppress the growth prospects of IBM. As per its last earnings report, the company gets slightly under half its revenue from outside the Americas region, so a strong dollar is bound to impact IBM. On the competition front, IBM has a deep history of falling behind its competitors during many adoption curves. So far, the company has acted with acute agency to rapidly ramp up its offerings and attract business spend wallet share.

I think an immediate threat to IBM's market capitalization is that IBM has never traded at these levels of multiples in the past. For IBM to trade at ~18 times forward earnings is relatively new for IBM's investors, so I do suspect some pullback in the stock. But I want to vehemently reiterate that long-term tailwinds remain despite any pullback.

Conclusion

Many things are going right for IBM these days. I've explained in this research note how IBM has strategically positioned itself to be an AI beneficiary while enabling its clients and customers to transition into a world of AI and hybrid clouds by intelligently adopting a platform approach. I'm confident the company is back on track to being a secular winner, and I'm giving them a Buy rating.