Gita Kelpsiene/iStock via Getty Images

The Nasdaq 100 and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) appear to have officially entered the matrix, surging by 6.6% since the beginning of 2024, with 88% of all those gains having been concentrated on just five stocks in the hopes of a bright AI future.

"The One" Arrives

If it feels like you have seen this movie before, you may have because, like in the 1999 movie The Matrix, "The One," also known as Neo, surfaces to fight the machines that had taken over the future earth.

Like in the movie, the Nasdaq and the QQQ appeared close to losing their way, and then "The One," also known as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), emerged in this real-life version of the Matrix in a final attempt to hold the markets together for a bit longer.

Since Feb. 5, the Nasdaq has risen by 1.8% or 319.15 points; of that, Nvidia accounts for 50.4% of the gains.

Nasdaq 100 From 2/5/24 to 2/27/24 (Bloomberg)

Yes, Nvidia is the hero for now, but just like Neo in the movie, Nvidia needed help. What's stunning is that this year, the Nasdaq 100 has surged 1,107.4 points, with 979.5 points, or 88%, coming from Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

Nvidia accounts for 34.2% of all the gains this year, and the absence of Nvidia from the equation would mean that 378 points would be removed from the index gains. It demonstrates just how top-heavy the Nasdaq 100 and, for that matter, the Nasdaq 100 ETF have become this year.

The Smiths

Meanwhile, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) have fallen from grace, dropping sharply since the beginning of the year and subtracting from the Nasdaq gains by 212 points, or 19.1%.

More interesting, though, is that 61 stocks are up in the Nasdaq 100 this year, and 42 stocks are down, with zero unchanged. This means that five of the 61 higher stocks account for nearly all the gains in the NDX; additionally, among the stocks in the top 10, five are semiconductor stocks, with three playing on the usage of AI.

When digging deeper, it becomes evident that two stocks account for the vast majority, or 55%, of the gains in the 2024 rally: Nvidia and Meta.

Nasdaq 100 from 1/1/24 to 2/27/24 (Bloomberg)

Again, this suggests that the day of the Magnificent 7 is pretty much dead at this point. Instead, at best, we are looking at the age of the Fabulous Five because, after Broadcom, the gap between the contribution of points is cut in half from 120.5 points to just 61 points in the index for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

AI mania 1.0

This 2024 rally in the Nasdaq 100 is very different from the first round of AI mania following Nvidia results on May 24, 2023, through July 19. The rally over that period saw the Nasdaq rise by 2,153.8 points or 15.75%. During that time, 83 stocks increased, with 21 stocks declining. During that rally, the top 5 stocks only accounted for 59.93%. Meanwhile, the two biggest losers over that period only subtracted 9.6 points or 0.45%.

Nasdaq 100 from 5/24 to 7/19/23 (Bloomberg)

AI mania 2.0

Even if one goes back to the Oct. 30 low through the end of December 2023, the rally was much more broad-based, with 101 Nasdaq 100 stocks rising and seven falling. At that time, Apple was the biggest gainer, accounting for 8.9% of the gains, and the top 5 accounted for a measly 33%.

Nasdaq 100 from 10/30 to 12/31/23 (Bloomberg)

All of this suggests that if this AI trade were to falter, or more importantly, should the recent gains in Nvidia fade away, the rally in the Nasdaq would take a severe blow. Because, at least at this point, the 2024 rally has narrowed significantly, and the leadership has become more concentrated.

It seems clear that leadership has shrunk from the "Magnificent 7" to the "Fabulous 5" to the "Dynamic Duo" and now to the "One," depending on how you want to look at it.

Impacts on the QQQ ETF

This presents a false sense of security and gives the impression that the market and the Nasdaq are much stronger than they would appear. Owning the Qs means that one stock can drive further gains or losses, not because the weightings within the ETF have changed but because of how much of the current gains have been driven by one stock. Not all the gains seen in the QQQ ETF are equal, and one should be particularly careful because, again, overall, one would think that there's this broad-based rally taking place in the market when that is not the case at all.

It also seems clear that the Magnificent Seven are no more. We have been left with the Fabulous Five at best or The One at worst. So the next time you hear about the rally broadening out, realize the facts say the opposite, and for now, the Nasdaq 100 is in the Matrix.