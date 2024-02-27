Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 12:50 PM ETDril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.62K Followers

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erin Fazio - Investor Relations

Jeff Bird - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kyle McClure - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eddie Kim - Barclays

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Dril-Quip’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Erin Fazio, Corporate Finance Director for Dril-Quip. Please go ahead.

Erin Fazio

Thank you, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today’s call. An updated investor presentation has been posted under the Investors tab on the company’s website along with the earnings press release. This call is being recorded and a replay will be made available on the company’s website following the call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that Dril-Quip’s comments may include forward-looking statements and discuss non-GAAP financial measures. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause Dril-Quip’s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results announcement we released yesterday for a full disclosure on forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

Speaking on the call today from Dril-Quip, we have Jeff Bird, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kyle McClure, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Bird.

Jeff Bird

Thank you, Erin and thank you all for joining us today. Dril-Quip delivered strong fourth quarter results, marking a pivotal year with double-digit growth in both annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA, showcasing significant progress towards our longer-term financial, operational and strategic objectives.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DRQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DRQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.