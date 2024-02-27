Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 2:10 PM ETLilium N.V. (LILM) Stock, LILMW Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.63K Followers

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rama Bondada - Global Head of Investor Relations

Klaus Roewe - Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Oliver Vogelgesang - Chief Financial Officer

Sebastien Borel - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Alex Potter - Piper Sandler

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity LLC

Savanthi Syth - Raymond James

Griffin Boss - B. Riley Security

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Lilium's Full Year 2023 Business Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I’d now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Rama Bondada, Global Head of Investor Relations at Lilium. Please go ahead.

Rama Bondada

Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. My name is Rama Bondada, I am Lilium’s Global Head of Investor Relations.

For our last webcast, we chose to give you a deep dive on Liliam's battery technology. It gave us an opportunity to give this key technology the attention it deserves and enabled us to answer many of your questions. For today, we're happy to return to a more traditional format and give you a broader update on our overall progress and positioning. There'll be time for questions after the presentation. Please note that a recording of the conference call will be posted on Liliam's Investor Relations page soon after the event. As a reminder, this morning we posted our FY and Q4 2023 shareholder letter on our website.

We invite you to take a look. Before handing over to our first speaker, let me just point out that our presentation will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States federal

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LILM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LILM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.