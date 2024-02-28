Who's Buying Billboards?

efenzi/iStock via Getty Images

As a young child growing up in the '70s, I have fond memories of driving with my family to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Along the way, I recall seeing billboards sporting the Stuckey’s brand and the legendary Pecan Roll.

At the peak, Stuckey’s had over 350 blue-roofed stores located across the southeastern U.S.

Since that time, the billboard industry has evolved, as I explain in my REITs For Dummies book:

“Since 1965, this (billboard industry) has been an intensely regulated industry, with the majority of existing signage found along federal highways that were grandfathered in. In other words, what exists now has largely existed for decades – almost as long as REITs themselves have been around. Any new construction permits are very difficult to come by.”

Scarcity is a competitive advantage for billboard owners, as I explain:

“Even upgrading or improving existing ones (billboards) can be difficult. It’s true that digital billboards have been increasingly dotting the national landscape. Yet there are far less out there than there could be due to the legal demands around establishing them. Some cities require landlords remove two or three existing billboards for every digital asset implemented.”

In fact (in full disclosure) I recently rented a parcel of land to billboard REIT, Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR). Over the course of my 30+ career in real estate, I have rented around a dozen parcels to billboard operators.

Today I wanted to focus on the two billboard REITs – Lamar and OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) – in an effort to determine whether there are opportunities for investing.

Lamar Advertising - LAMR

LAMR is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in outdoor advertising and has been doing business under the Lamar name since 1902 (converted to a REIT in 2014).

The company rents space on billboards, shelters, buses, benches, and in airports and has in-house teams to manage display requirements such as the production of copies, placement, and maintenance of advertising displays.

The company operates and manages several types of traditional outdoor displays including billboards, transit displays, and logo signs. At the end of 2023, LAMR owned and operated roughly 160,400 billboards across 45 states within the U.S. and in Canada.

In addition to its traditional billboards, the company also owns and manages around 4,750 digital billboards across 43 states and Canada.

LAMR is the largest logo sign provider in the U.S., holding 23 of the 26 available private state logo contracts. Logo signs are generally near highway exits and typically advertise gas stations, lodging, restaurants and other types of retailers located nearby.

As of the end of 2023, the REIT operated and managed roughly 139,000 logo signs across 23 U.S. states and in Ontario, Canada.

Additionally, the company operated roughly 47,800 transit displays on the interior and exterior of public transit systems in more than 80 markets across 24 U.S. states and Canada.

Lamar released its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 operating results in February and reported full-year 2023 net revenue of $2.11 billion, compared to $2.03 billion in net revenue for the full-year 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $985.7 million for the FY 2023, compared to $938.1 million in 2022 and funds from operations (“FFO”) for the FY 2023 was reported at $767.9 million, compared with FFO of $757.0 million in 2022.

Adjusted funds from operations, or “AFFO,” for FY 2023 came in at $762.3 million, or $7.47 per share, compared to AFFO of $749.7 million, or $7.38 per share during 2022.

The company provided its initial 2024 AFFO projection which ranges from $7.67 at the low-end to $7.82 at the high-end, for a 2024 AFFO per share estimate of $7.75 at the midpoint.

Additionally, in February the company announced its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, which represents an increase of 4.0% over its previous quarterly dividend rate of $1.25 per share.

On an annual basis, in 2024 the company expects to pay a total dividend of $5.20 per share, compared with the annual dividend of $5.00 per share paid in 2022.

Since its conversion to a REIT in 2014, the company has achieved positive AFFO per share growth in each year with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic.

In 2020 the company’s AFFO per share fell by roughly -12%, from $5.80 to $5.10 which was a major factor in its decision to cut the dividend by almost 35% that same year.

However, the following year AFFO per share rebounded, increasing by 29% and the company increased its dividend by 60.0% in 2021 and by 25.0% in 2022.

The dividend was maintained at $5.00 per share in 2023, but as previously mentioned, the company just announced a quarterly dividend increase of ~4% and expects an annualized dividend rate of $5.20 in 2024.

While LAMR has had an impressive average dividend growth rate of 10.56% over the past 9 years, it has also maintained a conservative AFFO payout ratio since its conversion to a REIT.

In 2023, its AFFO dividend payout ratio stood at 66.93%.

Since 2015, LAMR has had an average AFFO growth rate of 6.78%.

AFFO growth was muted in 2023 at just 1%, but analysts expect AFFO per share growth of 3% in 2024 and AFFO growth of 9% in 2025.

LAMR pays a 4.72% dividend yield that is well-covered by its cash flow, and the stock trades at a P/AFFO of 14.67x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 14.14x.

There is quite a bit to like about Lamar, but at today’s AFFO multiple of 14.67x, it may be a good idea to wait for a pullback before initiating a position (I like LAMR at $100 per share).

We rate Lamar Advertising a Hold.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. - OUT

OUT is a billboard REIT that specializes in out-of-home (“OOH”) advertising by providing advertising space or displays on OOH advertising sites in the United States and Canada.

The company has a wide range of OOH advertising options including traditional billboards and transit displays, street furniture, as well as digital advertising such as LED billboards, digital transit, and digital street furniture.

The company’s advertising space is spread across 150 markets in the U.S. and Canada, including the 25 largest markets in the United States.

Some of its top markets include advertising sites in and around Grand Central Station and Times Square in New York, as well as select locations on the Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles and the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

OUT’s advertising structures are spread out across 34 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Within the U.S. the company has 40,791 billboard displays and 451,176 transit displays for a total of 491,967 advertising structures in the United States.

Within Canada, the company has 4,609 billboards and 4,531 transit displays for a total of 9,140 display sites in Canada.

Geographically, OUT’s largest market is New York City, which contains approximately 53% of the company’s total displays, followed by Washington D.C. which contains roughly 9%, and Los Angeles and Boston which each contain around 8% of OUT’s total displays.

In February, OUTFRONT released its Q4 and full year 2023 operating results and reported total revenues during 2023 of $1.82 billion, compared with total revenues of $1.77 billion in 2022.

FFO was reported at $130.0 million during 2023, compared to FFO of $325.2 million in 2022 and AFFO during 2023 was reported at $270.6 million, compared to AFFO of $311.3 million in 2022.

Using the shares outstanding listed below gives us a 2023 AFFO per share of $1.64, compared to AFFO per share of $1.92 in 2022, representing a decline of approximately -14.76% on a year-over-year basis.

OUT has a B+ Junk credit rating from S&P Global. Most of their capital stack consists of debt with a total debt to capital ratio of 85.60%, however, the company manages its debt well and has a low leverage ratio of 4.18x (net debt/EBITDA) and a high coverage ratio of 6.50x (EBITDA/interest expense).

Additionally, OUT’s leverage and coverage ratios have improved over the years, with its net debt to EBITDA going from 5.24x in 2016 to 4.18x at the end of 2023 and its EBITDA to interest expense ratio going from 3.47x in 2016 to 6.50x last year.

Since 2016, OUT’s AFFO per share results have been somewhat more volatile than LAMR’s, having 3 years where AFFO fell between 2016 to 2023. In 2017 AFFO per share fell by -17%, then in 2020 AFFO fell by -71%, and in 2023 AFFO fell by approximately -16%.

Like LAMR, OUTFRONT had to cut its dividend in 2020 due to the sharp fall in AFFO. The dividend was cut from $1.44 in 2019 to $0.38 per share in 2020, representing a -73.61% dividend cut and the following year the dividend was reduced from $0.38 to $0.20 per share, representing an additional cut of -47.37%.

In 2022, the dividend was increased by 500%, going from $0.20 to $1.20 per share, however, the current dividend rate of $1.20 has not yet recovered to its pre-pandemic levels of $1.44 per share.

OUT’s dividend is easily covered by the company’s cash flow, with a 2023 AFFO dividend payout ratio of 74.07% and a projected AFFO dividend payout ratio of 70.18% in 2024.

Since 2016, OUT has had an average annual AFFO growth rate of negative (0.66%). Analysts expect AFFO per share growth of 5% in 2024 and 6% the following year.

The stock pays an 8.25% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 8.91x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 11.77x.

We rate OUTFRONT Media a Spec Buy (consider the junk-rated debt, folks).

I Prefer Cell Towers

As I explain in REITs for Dummies:

“Understanding your own risk tolerance limitations is key to becoming an intelligent REIT investor. In which case, it’s important to also understand property classifications, or sectors, as each classification comes with its own strengths, weaknesses, and other intricacies that make it more or less stable as a general rule. These days, REITs have become increasingly more diverse, growing to include rental property types that push the landlord boundaries in a variety of exciting directions, including: * Cell towers * Data centers * Healthcare * Self-storage * Hotels * Timber * Manufactured housing * Single-family rentals * Farming * Billboard * Cannabis

My exposure to billboards is via private real estate.

While I’ve owned billboard REITs in the past, I prefer the cell tower REIT sector, a much better value proposition.

Later this week, I will be writing on cell towers, and then I’ll be covering farms, data centers, and other alternative property sectors.

Now, let me ask you this: Who’s buying into billboard?

