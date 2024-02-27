Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Express Company (AXP) KBW Fintech Payments Conference (Transcript)

Feb. 27, 2024 2:17 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.63K Followers

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) KBW Fintech Payments Conference Call February 27, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christophe Le Caillec - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sanjay Sakhrani - KBW

Sanjay Sakhrani

Okay, perfect. Yes. So for our next presentation, we have American Express and representing from American Express, we have Christophe Le Caillec, who was named CFO August of 2023 after serving as Deputy CFO for American Express Global Consumer business. I know he’s back from sunny Florida. We really appreciate you making the rounds to our conference as well. And so we’re going to try to mix up a little of the questions because I know a lot of questions were asked, but thank you for joining us. Really, appreciate it.

Christophe Le Caillec

Pleasure to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sanjay Sakhrani

This is the first time you’re – you’ve come to our conference. And I’m just curious, maybe you could just talk about your early observations being in the seat the last 6 months or so, a lot has happened. The stock has had an amazing run. So congratulations. You’ve done a great job. Did well, right? So how do you want up that?

Christophe Le Caillec

Yes. So thank you for having me. I’m delighted to be here, and I apologize for my voice. I actually have a cold, but I think it’s going to be okay. So yes, the stock did really, really well. And I think – and I think it’s because this growth plan is becoming real to more investors. We laid out, as we were exiting the pandemic, this plan with Steve, Jeff and some others, we saw an opportunity for us to accelerate growth. And you’ve seen the growth, right, 25% revenue growth the first year in 2022. Last year, we did 15%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AXP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.