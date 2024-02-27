Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Morin - VP, Investor Relations

Mauricio Ramos - CEO

Maxime Lombardini - President and COO

Sheldon Bruha - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Phani Kanumuri - HSBC

Soomit Datta - New Street Research

Eduardo Rubi - UBS

Michel Morin

Hello, everyone and welcome to our Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Call. This event is being recorded. Our speakers today will be our CEO, Mauricio Ramos; our President & COO, Maxime Lombardini; and our CFO Sheldon Bruha. The slides for today's presentation are available on our website, along with the earnings release and our financial statements.

Now, please turn to Slide 2 for the safe harbor disclosure. We will be making forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties and could have a material impact on our results. And on Slide 3, we define the non-IFRS metrics that we will reference throughout the presentation, and you can find reconciliation tables in the back of our earnings release and on our website.

With those disclaimers out of the way, let me turn the call over to our CEO, Mauricio Ramos.

Mauricio Ramos

Good morning, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. As you likely recall, we set four key priorities at the beginning of 2023. We will update you in detail on each of these priorities in the next several slides, but here are the key highlights. First, we continue to make very meaningful strides in executing Project Everest to improve our operational efficiency across the business. During the fourth quarter, we implemented Phase 2 of the project in each of the nine countries where we operate. The headline is that we are exceeding our own expectations for cost savings.

Comments

