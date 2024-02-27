Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 27, 2024 2:23 PM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW) Stock
Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 27, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben Allanson - IR

Mark Penn - Chairman and CEO

Frank Lanuto - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ben Allanson

Good morning from Stagwell's Global Headquarters at One World Trade Center in New York City. And welcome to Stagwell Inc's Earnings Webcast for Q4 and Full Year 2023. My name is Ben Allanson, and I lead the Investor Relations function here at Stagwell.

With me today are Mark Penn, Stagwell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Frank Lanuto, the Chief Financial Officer. Mark will provide a business update and Frank will share a financial review. After the prepared remarks, we will open the floor for Q&A. You're welcome to submit questions through the chat function.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the following remarks include forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial data. Forward-looking statements about the company, including those related to earnings guidance, are subject to uncertainties and risk factors addressed in our earnings release, slide presentation, and the company's SEC filings. Please refer to our website stagwellglobal.com/investors for an investor presentation and additional resources. This morning's press release and slide deck provide definitions, explanations, and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial data.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Mark Penn.

Mark Penn

Thank you, Ben, and thank you to everyone joining us for our fourth quarter and full-year earnings call.

With 2023 behind us, we're ready to return in 2024, a political year to the organic growth that Stagwell showed year after year since its inception, while we strongly execute our strategy to transform marketing through the right combination of technology and talent.

2023 saw a combination of unique factors weigh on the marketing services industry. Persistent

